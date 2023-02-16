AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 16, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amity 42, Santiam Christian 40

Bandon 45, Central Linn 34

C.S. Lewis 53, Livingstone 25

Days Creek 56, New Hope Christian 47

Faith Bible 48, Vernonia 44

Hidden Valley 50, Phoenix 35

Jefferson 49, Sheridan 41

Klamath 46, Mazama 44

Knappa 49, Portland Christian 47

La Salle 70, Canby 54

North Medford 83, Roseburg 62

Oakland 69, Monroe 51

Riverdale 60, Neah-Kah-Nie 48

Silverton 70, West Albany 67, OT

South Medford 56, Grants Pass 43

St. Mary’s 69, South Umpqua 57

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.