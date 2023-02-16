Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amity 42, Santiam Christian 40
Bandon 45, Central Linn 34
C.S. Lewis 53, Livingstone 25
Days Creek 56, New Hope Christian 47
Faith Bible 48, Vernonia 44
Hidden Valley 50, Phoenix 35
Jefferson 49, Sheridan 41
Klamath 46, Mazama 44
Knappa 49, Portland Christian 47
La Salle 70, Canby 54
North Medford 83, Roseburg 62
Oakland 69, Monroe 51
Riverdale 60, Neah-Kah-Nie 48
Silverton 70, West Albany 67, OT
South Medford 56, Grants Pass 43
St. Mary’s 69, South Umpqua 57
