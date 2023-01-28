Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bowman County 54, Lemmon, S.D. 31
Central Cass 60, Grafton 27
Central McLean 80, Wilton-Wing 29
Century 75, Watford City 32
Dickinson 69, Jamestown 43
Fargo Davies 81, Grand Forks Central 48
Fargo North 54, Fargo South 30
Grand Forks Red River 51, Fargo Shanley 32
Kidder County 80, South Border 42
Kindred 50, Lisbon 37
Langdon-Edmore-Munich 70, Harvey-Wells County 25
Linton/HMB 44, Hazen 41
Minot 81, St. Mary’s 56
North Central Co-Op, S.D. 42, Strasburg-Zeeland 23
Northern Cass 74, Richland 42
Oak Grove Lutheran 46, Enderlin 40
Sargent County 46, Wyndmere/Lidgerwood/Hankinson Co-op 37
Valley City 77, Devils Lake 56
Wahpeton 79, West Fargo Horace 69
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/