AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 28, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bowman County 54, Lemmon, S.D. 31

Central Cass 60, Grafton 27

Central McLean 80, Wilton-Wing 29

Century 75, Watford City 32

Dickinson 69, Jamestown 43

Fargo Davies 81, Grand Forks Central 48

Fargo North 54, Fargo South 30

Grand Forks Red River 51, Fargo Shanley 32

Kidder County 80, South Border 42

Kindred 50, Lisbon 37

Langdon-Edmore-Munich 70, Harvey-Wells County 25

Linton/HMB 44, Hazen 41

Minot 81, St. Mary’s 56

North Central Co-Op, S.D. 42, Strasburg-Zeeland 23

Northern Cass 74, Richland 42

Oak Grove Lutheran 46, Enderlin 40

Sargent County 46, Wyndmere/Lidgerwood/Hankinson Co-op 37

Valley City 77, Devils Lake 56

Wahpeton 79, West Fargo Horace 69

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.