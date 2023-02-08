Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashland-Greenwood 74, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 30
Bellevue West 75, Lincoln Southeast 57
Blair 44, Elkhorn 43
Elgin Public/Pope John 54, CWC 30
Fillmore Central 52, Sandy Creek 49
Gretna 62, Papillion-LaVista 46
Maywood-Hayes Center 77, South Platte 37
Millard South 92, Buena Vista 12
Omaha Roncalli 57, Bennington 55
Papillion-LaVista South 60, Lincoln High 52
Parkview Christian 73, Archbishop Bergan 57
Potter-Dix 64, Peetz, Colo. 32
Seward 62, Fairbury 38
South Sioux City 71, Ralston 49
Southern 66, Lewiston 47
Stanton 55, Winside 37
Tri County 60, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 17
Tri County Northeast 46, Cornerstone Christian 40
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/