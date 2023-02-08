AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 8, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashland-Greenwood 74, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 30

Bellevue West 75, Lincoln Southeast 57

Blair 44, Elkhorn 43

Elgin Public/Pope John 54, CWC 30

Fillmore Central 52, Sandy Creek 49

Gretna 62, Papillion-LaVista 46

Maywood-Hayes Center 77, South Platte 37

Millard South 92, Buena Vista 12

Omaha Roncalli 57, Bennington 55

Papillion-LaVista South 60, Lincoln High 52

Parkview Christian 73, Archbishop Bergan 57

Potter-Dix 64, Peetz, Colo. 32

Seward 62, Fairbury 38

South Sioux City 71, Ralston 49

Southern 66, Lewiston 47

Stanton 55, Winside 37

Tri County 60, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 17

Tri County Northeast 46, Cornerstone Christian 40

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.