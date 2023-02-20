AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

    Ohio High School Basketball Poll (FINAL POLL)

    February 20, 2023 GMT

    The Top Ten teams in the boys Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2022-2023 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

    DIVISION I

    1. Centerville (7) 19-3 85 1
    2. Lakewood St. Edward 18-2 63 2
    3. Stow-Munroe Falls (2) 20-2 53 3
    4. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 19-3 44 T6
    5. Powell Olentangy Liberty 19-3 39 4
    (tie) Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 19-3 39 5
    7. Pickerington Cent. 17-5 38 9
    8. Akr. SVSM 17-5 36 6
    9. Garfield Hts. 19-3 32 8
    10. Westerville N. 20-2 18 NR

    Others receiving 12 or more points: Huber Hts. Wayne 12.

    DIVISION II

    1. Cols. Bishop Ready (7) 22-0 84 1
    2. Day. Chaminade Julienne (2) 20-2 80 2
    3. Cin. Taft 18-2 61 3
    4. Sandusky 21-1 56 4
    5. Rocky River Lutheran W. 19-3 44 5
    6. Tol. Cent. Cath. 18-4 36 6
    7. Zanesville Maysville 21-1 32 8
    8. Youngs. Ursuline 20-2 24 7
    9. Carrollton 19-3 15 10
    10. Cin. Wyoming 20-2 12 NR
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

    DIVISION III

    1. Ottawa-Glandorf (3) 19-3 66 3
    (tie) Minford (2) 20-1 66 2
    3. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (2) 15-5 54 1
    4. Malvern 21-1 51 6
    (tie) Toledo Emmanuel Christian 19-3 51 5
    6. Casstown Miami E. 20-2 48 4
    7. Cols. Africentric 17-5 39 7
    8. Gahanna Cols. Academy 20-2 27 9
    9. Camden Preble Shawnee (1) 19-3 21 8
    10. Oregon Cardinal Stritch 19-3 13 NR

    Ohio

  • Buttigieg warns Norfolk Southern to support Ohio community

  • Edey, No. 3 Purdue hand Ohio State its 8th straight loss

  • Edey has 21st double-double as No. 3 Purdue tops Ohio State

  • Ohio ex-speaker ill, corruption trial pauses after big week

    • Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

    DIVISION IV

    1. Richmond Hts. (8) 22-0 87 1
    2. Leesburg Fairfield 22-0 70 3
    3. Jackson Center 21-1 62 2
    4. Troy Christian 19-3 51 T6
    5. Convoy Crestview 19-3 50 4
    6. Russia 19-3 47 5
    7. Maria Stein Marion Local 18-4 40 8
    8. Lowellville 20-2 20 T6
    9. Kalida 18-4 18 T10
    10. Cincinnati Christian (1) 21-2 12 NR

    Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.