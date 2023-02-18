Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Academy of the New Church 72, Kiski School 59
American School for the Deaf, Conn. 51, Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf 40
Archbishop Wood 84, St. Joseph’s Prep 73
Bayard Rustin High School 58, Upper Dublin 51
Bethel Baptist 71, Liguori 70
Blue Mountain 57, North Schuylkill 54
Central Martinsburg 64, Abraham Lincoln 61
Central Mountain 59, Shamokin 54
Coatesville 56, Harriton 38
Conneaut Area 61, Titusville 59
Eisenhower 64, Youngsville 35
Erie First Christian Academy 53, Northwestern 37
Erie McDowell 43, Erie Cathedral Prep 37
Fairview 44, Mercyhurst Prep 30
Fox Chapel 62, Thomas Jefferson 45
Franklin 60, Oil City 43
Germantown Academy 70, Germantown Friends 62
Greenville 59, Sharon 56
Harbor Creek 50, General McLane 43
Haverford 60, William Tennent 46
Hempfield 57, Manheim Central 46
Hickory 67, Wilmington 25
Holy Ghost Prep 53, Upper Moreland 36
Kennedy Catholic 66, Jamestown 60
Linville Hill 53, Mount Calvary 37
Marple Newtown 53, Sun Valley 50
Mercer 70, Reynolds 27
Methacton 48, Conestoga 38
Neumann-Goretti 86, Archbishop Carroll 61
North East 67, Seneca 53
Northumberland Christian 61, Grace Prep 29
Notre Dame - Green Pond 45, Saucon Valley 42
Penn Wood 78, Norristown 48
Philadelphia Roman Catholic 76, Cardinal O’Hara 52
Philadelphia West Catholic 71, Archbishop Ryan 51
Reading 70, Exeter 63
Rocky Grove 73, Commodore Perry 39
Sharpsville 77, George Jr. Republic 54
Slippery Rock 62, Grove City 56
String Theory Schools 72, Mastery Charter North 53
The Hill School 67, Cristo Rey 40
Upper Merion 55, Pottstown 50
Valley View 50, Abington Heights 36
Warren 85, Corry 58
West Branch 68, Southern Fulton 62
West Chester Henderson 66, Pennridge 52
West Middlesex 34, Lakeview 31
Williamsport 65, Executive Charter 60
Windber 38, Conemaugh Township 31
WPIAL Class 1A=
First Round=
Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 61, Jefferson-Morgan 40
Geibel Catholic 70, Avella 30
Monessen 60, Western Beaver 44
Neighborhood Academy 70, Mapletown 41
WPIAL Class 2A=
First Round=
Rochester 57, Summit Academy 52
WPIAL Class 5A=
First Round=
Gateway 55, Woodland Hills 40
Mars 76, Bethel Park 40
North Hills 76, Kiski Area 71
Penn Hills 38, Trinity 29
Peters Township 66, Penn-Trafford 55
South Fayette 34, Shaler 33
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/