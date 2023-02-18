BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Academy of the New Church 72, Kiski School 59

American School for the Deaf, Conn. 51, Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf 40

Archbishop Wood 84, St. Joseph’s Prep 73

Bayard Rustin High School 58, Upper Dublin 51

Bethel Baptist 71, Liguori 70

Blue Mountain 57, North Schuylkill 54

Central Martinsburg 64, Abraham Lincoln 61

Central Mountain 59, Shamokin 54

Coatesville 56, Harriton 38

Conneaut Area 61, Titusville 59

Eisenhower 64, Youngsville 35

Erie First Christian Academy 53, Northwestern 37

Erie McDowell 43, Erie Cathedral Prep 37

Fairview 44, Mercyhurst Prep 30

Fox Chapel 62, Thomas Jefferson 45

Franklin 60, Oil City 43

Germantown Academy 70, Germantown Friends 62

Greenville 59, Sharon 56

Harbor Creek 50, General McLane 43

Haverford 60, William Tennent 46

Hempfield 57, Manheim Central 46

Hickory 67, Wilmington 25

Holy Ghost Prep 53, Upper Moreland 36

Kennedy Catholic 66, Jamestown 60

Linville Hill 53, Mount Calvary 37

Marple Newtown 53, Sun Valley 50

Mercer 70, Reynolds 27

Methacton 48, Conestoga 38

Neumann-Goretti 86, Archbishop Carroll 61

North East 67, Seneca 53

Northumberland Christian 61, Grace Prep 29

Notre Dame - Green Pond 45, Saucon Valley 42

Penn Wood 78, Norristown 48

Philadelphia Roman Catholic 76, Cardinal O’Hara 52

Philadelphia West Catholic 71, Archbishop Ryan 51

Reading 70, Exeter 63

Rocky Grove 73, Commodore Perry 39

Sharpsville 77, George Jr. Republic 54

Slippery Rock 62, Grove City 56

String Theory Schools 72, Mastery Charter North 53

The Hill School 67, Cristo Rey 40

Upper Merion 55, Pottstown 50

Valley View 50, Abington Heights 36

Warren 85, Corry 58

West Branch 68, Southern Fulton 62

West Chester Henderson 66, Pennridge 52

West Middlesex 34, Lakeview 31

Williamsport 65, Executive Charter 60

Windber 38, Conemaugh Township 31

WPIAL Class 1A=

First Round=

Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 61, Jefferson-Morgan 40

Geibel Catholic 70, Avella 30

Monessen 60, Western Beaver 44

Neighborhood Academy 70, Mapletown 41

WPIAL Class 2A=

First Round=

Rochester 57, Summit Academy 52

WPIAL Class 5A=

First Round=

Gateway 55, Woodland Hills 40

Mars 76, Bethel Park 40

North Hills 76, Kiski Area 71

Penn Hills 38, Trinity 29

Peters Township 66, Penn-Trafford 55

South Fayette 34, Shaler 33

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/