BC-BKH-West Virginia boys Basketball poll

By The Associated PressFebruary 20, 2023 GMT

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

Team Record Pts Prv

Class AAAA

1. Morgantown (9) 19-2 90 1
2. Parkersburg South 15-5 80 2
3. George Washington 17-2 73 3
4. Huntington 17-4 62 4
5. South Charleston 14-6 52 7
6. Spring Mills 15-7 37 5
7. Jefferson 14-6 35 9
8. Wheeling Park 13-7 18 T10
9. Hedgesville 17-5 17 8
10. Greenbrier East 10-10 14 6

Others receiving votes: University 9, Bridgeport 5, Capital 1, Princeton 1, Musselman 1.

Class AAA

1. Shady Spring (9) 17-3 90 1
2. Fairmont Senior 18-1 81 2
3. Ripley 18-2 71 3
4. East Fairmont 18-2 64 4
5. Logan 12-9 49 5
(tie) Winfield 12-8 49 6
7. Scott 13-9 30 7
8. Herbert Hoover 13-6 29 8
9. Elkins 12-9 19 9
10. Weir 13-9 7 10

Others receiving votes: North Marion 4, Nitro 1, Keyser 1.

Class AA

1. Williamstown (9) 21-0 90 1
2. Bluefield 14-5 80 2
3. South Harrison 19-2 71 3
4. Chapmanville 16-3 63 4
5. Ravenswood 16-4 48 6
6. Charleston Catholic 13-3 45 5
7. St. Marys 15-5 35 8
8. Wyoming East 14-6 33 7
9. Wheeling Central 10-11 11 9
10. Poca 11-9 9 10

Others receiving votes: Ritchie County 8, Trinity 2.

    • Class A

    1. James Monroe (9) 17-2 90 1
    2. Tug Valley 18-3 80 2
    3. Tucker County 14-4 72 3
    4. Clay-Battelle 14-6 58 5
    5. Webster County 14-7 55 4
    6. East Hardy 15-5 46 6
    7. Cameron 14-6 34 7
    8. Madonna 13-8 33 8
    9. Pendleton County 12-7 16 9
    10. Wahama 13-8 5 NR

    Others receiving votes: Tolsia 3, Tyler Consolidated 2, Greenbrier West 1.

