BC-BKH-West Virginia boys Basketball poll

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

Team Record Pts Prv

Class AAAA

1. Morgantown (9) 19-2 90 1 2. Parkersburg South 15-5 80 2 3. George Washington 17-2 73 3 4. Huntington 17-4 62 4 5. South Charleston 14-6 52 7 6. Spring Mills 15-7 37 5 7. Jefferson 14-6 35 9 8. Wheeling Park 13-7 18 T10 9. Hedgesville 17-5 17 8 10. Greenbrier East 10-10 14 6

Others receiving votes: University 9, Bridgeport 5, Capital 1, Princeton 1, Musselman 1.

Class AAA

1. Shady Spring (9) 17-3 90 1 2. Fairmont Senior 18-1 81 2 3. Ripley 18-2 71 3 4. East Fairmont 18-2 64 4 5. Logan 12-9 49 5 (tie) Winfield 12-8 49 6 7. Scott 13-9 30 7 8. Herbert Hoover 13-6 29 8 9. Elkins 12-9 19 9 10. Weir 13-9 7 10

Others receiving votes: North Marion 4, Nitro 1, Keyser 1.

Class AA

1. Williamstown (9) 21-0 90 1 2. Bluefield 14-5 80 2 3. South Harrison 19-2 71 3 4. Chapmanville 16-3 63 4 5. Ravenswood 16-4 48 6 6. Charleston Catholic 13-3 45 5 7. St. Marys 15-5 35 8 8. Wyoming East 14-6 33 7 9. Wheeling Central 10-11 11 9 10. Poca 11-9 9 10

Others receiving votes: Ritchie County 8, Trinity 2.

Class A

1. James Monroe (9) 17-2 90 1 2. Tug Valley 18-3 80 2 3. Tucker County 14-4 72 3 4. Clay-Battelle 14-6 58 5 5. Webster County 14-7 55 4 6. East Hardy 15-5 46 6 7. Cameron 14-6 34 7 8. Madonna 13-8 33 8 9. Pendleton County 12-7 16 9 10. Wahama 13-8 5 NR

Others receiving votes: Tolsia 3, Tyler Consolidated 2, Greenbrier West 1.