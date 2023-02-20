BC-BKH-West Virginia boys Basketball poll
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
|Team
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Morgantown (9)
|19-2
|90
|1
|2. Parkersburg South
|15-5
|80
|2
|3. George Washington
|17-2
|73
|3
|4. Huntington
|17-4
|62
|4
|5. South Charleston
|14-6
|52
|7
|6. Spring Mills
|15-7
|37
|5
|7. Jefferson
|14-6
|35
|9
|8. Wheeling Park
|13-7
|18
|T10
|9. Hedgesville
|17-5
|17
|8
|10. Greenbrier East
|10-10
|14
|6
Others receiving votes: University 9, Bridgeport 5, Capital 1, Princeton 1, Musselman 1.
|1. Shady Spring (9)
|17-3
|90
|1
|2. Fairmont Senior
|18-1
|81
|2
|3. Ripley
|18-2
|71
|3
|4. East Fairmont
|18-2
|64
|4
|5. Logan
|12-9
|49
|5
|(tie) Winfield
|12-8
|49
|6
|7. Scott
|13-9
|30
|7
|8. Herbert Hoover
|13-6
|29
|8
|9. Elkins
|12-9
|19
|9
|10. Weir
|13-9
|7
|10
Others receiving votes: North Marion 4, Nitro 1, Keyser 1.
|1. Williamstown (9)
|21-0
|90
|1
|2. Bluefield
|14-5
|80
|2
|3. South Harrison
|19-2
|71
|3
|4. Chapmanville
|16-3
|63
|4
|5. Ravenswood
|16-4
|48
|6
|6. Charleston Catholic
|13-3
|45
|5
|7. St. Marys
|15-5
|35
|8
|8. Wyoming East
|14-6
|33
|7
|9. Wheeling Central
|10-11
|11
|9
|10. Poca
|11-9
|9
|10
Others receiving votes: Ritchie County 8, Trinity 2.
|1. James Monroe (9)
|17-2
|90
|1
|2. Tug Valley
|18-3
|80
|2
|3. Tucker County
|14-4
|72
|3
|4. Clay-Battelle
|14-6
|58
|5
|5. Webster County
|14-7
|55
|4
|6. East Hardy
|15-5
|46
|6
|7. Cameron
|14-6
|34
|7
|8. Madonna
|13-8
|33
|8
|9. Pendleton County
|12-7
|16
|9
|10. Wahama
|13-8
|5
|NR
Others receiving votes: Tolsia 3, Tyler Consolidated 2, Greenbrier West 1.