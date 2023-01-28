Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bedford 56, Londonderry 42
Bishop Brady 53, Plymouth Regional 21
Campbell 43, Fall Mountain 30
Concord 43, Nashua South 37
Derryfield 38, Manchester West 34
Farmington 52, Wilton-Lyndeborough 28
Gilford 47, Berlin 29
Goffstown 60, Trinity 32
Green Mountain Union, Vt. 54, Rivendell 23
Hanover 59, Lebanon 15
Hopkinton 56, Somersworth 26
Kearsarge 46, Raymond 28
Keene 56, Nashua North 29
Kennett 69, Kingswood 8
Laconia 70, Coe-Brown 64
Littleton 47, Groveton 38
Manchester Memorial 43, Spaulding 41
Milford 47, ConVal 35
Pelham 57, Hollis/Brookline 49
Pembroke Academy 53, Merrimack Valley 48
Pinkerton 51, Dover 49
Pittsburg 46, Profile 33
Pittsfield 32, Nute 24
Portsmouth 57, Exeter 37
Prospect Mountain 48, Newfound Regional 42
St. Thomas Aquinas 58, Hillsboro-Deering 30
Sunapee 53, Portsmouth Christian Academy 41
Windham 44, Manchester Central 33
Winnisquam 81, White Mountains 44
Woodsville 38, Mascenic Regional 31
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/