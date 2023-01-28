AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 28, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bedford 56, Londonderry 42

Bishop Brady 53, Plymouth Regional 21

Campbell 43, Fall Mountain 30

Concord 43, Nashua South 37

Derryfield 38, Manchester West 34

Farmington 52, Wilton-Lyndeborough 28

Gilford 47, Berlin 29

Goffstown 60, Trinity 32

Green Mountain Union, Vt. 54, Rivendell 23

Hanover 59, Lebanon 15

Hopkinton 56, Somersworth 26

Kearsarge 46, Raymond 28

Keene 56, Nashua North 29

Kennett 69, Kingswood 8

Laconia 70, Coe-Brown 64

Littleton 47, Groveton 38

Manchester Memorial 43, Spaulding 41

Milford 47, ConVal 35

Pelham 57, Hollis/Brookline 49

Pembroke Academy 53, Merrimack Valley 48

Pinkerton 51, Dover 49

Pittsburg 46, Profile 33

Pittsfield 32, Nute 24

Portsmouth 57, Exeter 37

Prospect Mountain 48, Newfound Regional 42

St. Thomas Aquinas 58, Hillsboro-Deering 30

Sunapee 53, Portsmouth Christian Academy 41

Windham 44, Manchester Central 33

Winnisquam 81, White Mountains 44

Woodsville 38, Mascenic Regional 31

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.