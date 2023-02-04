AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 4, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen 89, Joppatowne 83

Atholton 64, Marriotts Ridge 55

Baltimore Poly 78, Benjamin Franklin High School 56

Bel Air 65, North East 48

Bohemia Manor 62, Perryville 57

Catonsville 87, Baltimore Chesapeake 60

Centennial 74, Oakland Mills 54

Century 69, Westminster 47

Clarksburg 72, Winston Churchill 45

Damascus 55, Seneca Valley 44

Dulaney 75, Carver Arts & Tech 20

Dundalk 63, Woodlawn 60

Forest Park 67, Patterson 58

Hereford 52, Loch Raven 34

Lake Clifton 68, Dunbar 34

Long Reach 67, Glenelg 38

Magruder 76, Montgomery Blair 57

Manchester Valley 59, Francis Scott Key 42

Milford Mill 71, Patapsco 49

New Town 84, Lansdowne 39

Northeast - AA 68, Crofton 46

Northern - Cal 54, Leonardtown 49

Northwest - Mtg 69, Wheaton 58

Parkville 90, Owings Mills 36

Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 97, Heights 45

River Hill 57, Reservoir 54

Severna Park 48, Harwood Southern 35

Smithsburg 58, Allegany 53

South Hagerstown 74, Tuscarora 44

St. Charles 81, Patuxent 41

Thomas Johnson 61, North Hagerstown 41

Walkersville 67, Williamsport 45

Walt Whitman 56, Blake 51

Walter Johnson 51, Poolesville 48

Western STES 69, Kenwood 61

Wilde Lake 71, Mt. Hebron 47

Wootton 71, Quince Orchard 48

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

McDonough vs. Edgewood, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

