Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen 89, Joppatowne 83
Atholton 64, Marriotts Ridge 55
Baltimore Poly 78, Benjamin Franklin High School 56
Bel Air 65, North East 48
Bohemia Manor 62, Perryville 57
Catonsville 87, Baltimore Chesapeake 60
Centennial 74, Oakland Mills 54
Century 69, Westminster 47
Clarksburg 72, Winston Churchill 45
Damascus 55, Seneca Valley 44
Dulaney 75, Carver Arts & Tech 20
Dundalk 63, Woodlawn 60
Forest Park 67, Patterson 58
Hereford 52, Loch Raven 34
Lake Clifton 68, Dunbar 34
Long Reach 67, Glenelg 38
Magruder 76, Montgomery Blair 57
Manchester Valley 59, Francis Scott Key 42
Milford Mill 71, Patapsco 49
New Town 84, Lansdowne 39
Northeast - AA 68, Crofton 46
Northern - Cal 54, Leonardtown 49
Northwest - Mtg 69, Wheaton 58
Parkville 90, Owings Mills 36
Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 97, Heights 45
River Hill 57, Reservoir 54
Severna Park 48, Harwood Southern 35
Smithsburg 58, Allegany 53
South Hagerstown 74, Tuscarora 44
St. Charles 81, Patuxent 41
Thomas Johnson 61, North Hagerstown 41
Walkersville 67, Williamsport 45
Walt Whitman 56, Blake 51
Walter Johnson 51, Poolesville 48
Western STES 69, Kenwood 61
Wilde Lake 71, Mt. Hebron 47
Wootton 71, Quince Orchard 48
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
McDonough vs. Edgewood, ccd.
___
