Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bridgeport, Ohio 70, Hundred 51
Brooke 45, Belmont Union Local, Ohio 44
Charleston Catholic 51, Buffalo 38
Clay-Battelle 71, Steubenville Cath. Cent., Ohio 56
Greater Beckley Christian 60, Montcalm 45
Greenbrier West 60, Summers County 53
Hedgesville 49, Martinsburg 41
Herbert Hoover 73, Wayne 60
James Monroe 68, Bluefield 56
Jefferson 90, Washington 52
John Marshall 61, Rayland Buckeye, Ohio 45
Keyser 49, Frankfort 27
Liberty Raleigh 65, Independence 57
Logan 48, Chapmanville 39
Martinsburg Christian 61, Calvary Baptist, Md. 26
Midland Trail 78, River View 57
Mingo Central 32, Lincoln County 22
Musselman 47, Spring Mills 45, OT
Oak Glen 73, Magnolia 50
Paden City 45, Beallsville, Ohio 41
Parkersburg 76, Riverside 48
Parkersburg South 79, Wheeling Park 58
Poca 44, Nitro 43
Pocahontas County 59, Harman 50
Princeton 62, Woodrow Wilson 60
Ripley 54, Scott 53
Ritchie County 48, Tyler Consolidated 36
Sarahsville Shenandoah, Ohio 64, Wheeling Central 50
Shady Spring 65, Greenbrier East 51
Sherman 58, Meadow Bridge 39
St. Marys 73, Notre Dame 37
Trinity 77, Valley Wetzel 54
University 68, St. Clairsville, Ohio 55
Wahama 59, Wirt County 34
Wyoming East 71, Mercer Christian 40
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/