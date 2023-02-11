AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 11, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bridgeport, Ohio 70, Hundred 51

Brooke 45, Belmont Union Local, Ohio 44

Charleston Catholic 51, Buffalo 38

Clay-Battelle 71, Steubenville Cath. Cent., Ohio 56

Greater Beckley Christian 60, Montcalm 45

Greenbrier West 60, Summers County 53

Hedgesville 49, Martinsburg 41

Herbert Hoover 73, Wayne 60

James Monroe 68, Bluefield 56

Jefferson 90, Washington 52

John Marshall 61, Rayland Buckeye, Ohio 45

Keyser 49, Frankfort 27

Liberty Raleigh 65, Independence 57

Logan 48, Chapmanville 39

Martinsburg Christian 61, Calvary Baptist, Md. 26

Midland Trail 78, River View 57

Mingo Central 32, Lincoln County 22

Musselman 47, Spring Mills 45, OT

Oak Glen 73, Magnolia 50

Paden City 45, Beallsville, Ohio 41

Parkersburg 76, Riverside 48

Parkersburg South 79, Wheeling Park 58

Poca 44, Nitro 43

Pocahontas County 59, Harman 50

Princeton 62, Woodrow Wilson 60

Ripley 54, Scott 53

Ritchie County 48, Tyler Consolidated 36

Sarahsville Shenandoah, Ohio 64, Wheeling Central 50

Shady Spring 65, Greenbrier East 51

Sherman 58, Meadow Bridge 39

St. Marys 73, Notre Dame 37

Trinity 77, Valley Wetzel 54

University 68, St. Clairsville, Ohio 55

Wahama 59, Wirt County 34

Wyoming East 71, Mercer Christian 40

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

