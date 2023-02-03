AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 3, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 46, Four Rivers Community School 30

C.S. Lewis 22, Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 21

Cascade 34, Philomath 23

Central Linn 40, Oakland 21

Clatskanie 56, Portland Christian 44

Crane 52, Prairie City/Burnt River 50

East Linn Christian 49, Reedsport 15

Faith Bible 42, Vernonia 27

Hood River 52, Mountain View, Wash. 36

Illinois Valley 30, Toledo 28

Mohawk 38, Mapleton 13

N. Clackamas Christian 49, Grand View Christian 11

Newport 54, North Marion 40

Nixyaawii 85, Elgin 19

Perrydale 48, Siletz Valley Early College 18

Sisters 34, Harrisburg 33

Southwest Christian 44, Open Door 20

Stayton 51, Sweet Home 21

Tigard 55, Lakeridge 52

Tualatin 56, Lake Oswego 22

Wallowa 49, Cove 35

West Linn 59, St. Mary’s Academy 26

Western Christian High School 64, Crosshill Christian 36

Westside Christian 60, Portland Adventist 17

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

