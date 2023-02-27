Michigan Boys Prep Basketball Poll

The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school basketball poll, with records in parentheses. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:

Division 1

School Record Total Points 1. Detroit Cass Tech (5) (21-0) 75 2. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice (20-1) 70 3. North Farmington (17-1) 64 4. Grand Blanc (19-2) 59 5. Muskegon (19-2) 57 6. Ann Arbor Huron (19-1) 48 7. Detroit U-D Jesuit (17-4) 43 8. Kalamazoo Central (18-2) 41 9. Grand Rapids Northview (17-4) 38 10. Port Huron Northern (18-3) 23

Others receiving votes: Lansing Waverly 22, Grosse Pointe South 16, Okemos 14, Warren De La Salle 9, Mason 7, Hamtramck 3, River Rouge 3, Saline 2, Troy 2, Mattawan 2, Jackson 1, Oak Park 1.

Division 2

School Record Total Points 1. Warren Michigan Collegiate (3) (18-2) 71 2. Warren Lincoln (18-4) 63 3. Olivet (20-0) 62 4. Romulus Summit Academy (2) (18-2) 61 5. Grand Rapids South Christian (18-3) 49 6. Grand Rapids Christian (15-5) 39 7. Hart (20-0) 38 8. Standish Sterling Central (18-0) 37 9. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (15-6) 31 10. Big Rapids (17-2) 25

Others receiving votes: Ferndale 21, Ludington 20, Boyne City 17, Croswell-Lexington 13, Bridgeport 12, Cadillac 12, Kingsford 9, Onsted 5, Benton Harbor 4, Flat Rock 4, Wyoming Lee 3, Saginaw 2, Marshall 1, Whitehall 1.

Division 3

School Record Total Points 1. Detroit Loyola (3) (20-1) 87 2. Laingsburg (1) (19-0) 80 3. Flint Beecher (2) (16-3) 79 4. Napoleon (19-0) 64 5. Iron Mountain (18-1) 55 6. Grandville Calvin Christian (19-1) 52 7. Watervliet (18-3) 45 8. Niles Brandywine (18-2) 42 9. Traverse City St. Francis (17-3) 41 10. Ecorse (13-3) 23

Others receiving votes: Blanchard Montabella 23, Cass City 23, Brown City 21, McBain 21, Saginaw Nouvel 20, Maple City Glen Lake 9, Ovid-Elsie 8, Bad Axe 5, Beal City 4, Jonesville 4, Riverview Gabriel Richard 4, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 3, Erie-Mason 3, New Haven 2, Tawas 2.

Division 4

School Record Total Points 1. Painesdale Jeffers (3) (19-1) 71 2. Munising (19-1) 61 3. Taylor Trillium Academy (16-1) 59 4. Hillman (18-2) 44 5. Baldwin (19-1) 43 6. Genesee Christian (2) (15-5) 42 7. Lake Leelanau St Mary (15-3) 39 7. Powers North Central (15-4) 39 9. Mio Au Sable (17-1) 37 (tie) Wyoming Tri-unity Christian (15-5) 37

Others receiving votes: Bellevue 34, Ironwood 27, Gaylord St. Mary 27, Rudyard 7, Onaway 7, Kingston 6, Watersmeet 5, Mackinaw City 4, McBain Northern Michigan Christian 4, Detroit Douglass 4, Hillsdale Academy 2, Norway 1.