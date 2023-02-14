Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst County 97, Liberty-Bedford 54
Auburn 73, Giles 41
Benedictine 75, Grace Christian 46
Bland County 66, Galax 53
Blue Ridge School 80, Carlisle 42
Booker T. Washington 68, Norview 54
Briar Woods 51, Independence 38
Broadwater Academy 76, Isle of Wight Academy 74
Brooke Point 62, Colonial Forge 47
Clarke County 87, Rappahannock County 58
E.C. Glass 74, Heritage (Lynchburg) 40
East Rockingham 57, Page County 42
Eastern View 65, Courtland 42
Faith Christian, W.Va. 58, Mountain View Christian Academy 32
Faith Christian-Roanoke 53, Timberlake Christian 51
Fort Defiance 55, Stuarts Draft 34
Fredericksburg Christian 83, Christchurch 56
Gainesville 59, Freedom (South Riding) 56
Gate City 53, John Battle 52
Grayson County 51, Fort Chiswell 35
Honaker 72, Twin Valley 22
James River 85, Powhatan 63
Jefferson Forest 66, Brookville 57
King George 63, Caroline 60
Legacy Christian Academy 49, Holy Family 32
Loudoun County 52, Lightridge 41
Loudoun Valley 43, Rock Ridge 37
Madison County 70, Luray 61
Miller School 89, Fishburne Military 24
Nansemond River 52, Granby 37
Northside 66, William Byrd 31
Northwood 60, Rural Retreat 44
Osbourn 58, John Champe 51
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 48, Holston 43
Petersburg 91, Colonial Heights 63
Ridgeview 67, Lee High 47
Riverbend 60, Mountain View 47
Rustburg 54, Liberty Christian 50
Rye Cove 48, Thomas Walker 45
Skyline 90, Warren County 46
Spotswood 69, Broadway 33
Stafford 41, North Stafford 32
Staunton 69, Riverheads 50
Strasburg 49, Woodstock Central 33
Tandem Friends School 70, Stuart Hall 53
Union 60, Central - Wise 58
Washington-Liberty 67, Herndon 37
Western Albemarle 56, Albemarle 53
Westfield 57, Chantilly 54
Westover Christian 58, King’s Christian 13
Williamsburg Christian Academy 101, TEACH Homeschool 74
Wilson Memorial 66, Waynesboro 44
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/