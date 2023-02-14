AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 14, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst County 97, Liberty-Bedford 54

Auburn 73, Giles 41

Benedictine 75, Grace Christian 46

Bland County 66, Galax 53

Blue Ridge School 80, Carlisle 42

Booker T. Washington 68, Norview 54

Briar Woods 51, Independence 38

Broadwater Academy 76, Isle of Wight Academy 74

Brooke Point 62, Colonial Forge 47

Clarke County 87, Rappahannock County 58

E.C. Glass 74, Heritage (Lynchburg) 40

East Rockingham 57, Page County 42

Eastern View 65, Courtland 42

Faith Christian, W.Va. 58, Mountain View Christian Academy 32

Faith Christian-Roanoke 53, Timberlake Christian 51

Fort Defiance 55, Stuarts Draft 34

Fredericksburg Christian 83, Christchurch 56

Gainesville 59, Freedom (South Riding) 56

Gate City 53, John Battle 52

Grayson County 51, Fort Chiswell 35

Honaker 72, Twin Valley 22

James River 85, Powhatan 63

Jefferson Forest 66, Brookville 57

King George 63, Caroline 60

Legacy Christian Academy 49, Holy Family 32

ADVERTISEMENT

Loudoun County 52, Lightridge 41

Loudoun Valley 43, Rock Ridge 37

Madison County 70, Luray 61

Miller School 89, Fishburne Military 24

Nansemond River 52, Granby 37

Northside 66, William Byrd 31

Northwood 60, Rural Retreat 44

Osbourn 58, John Champe 51

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 48, Holston 43

Petersburg 91, Colonial Heights 63

Sports

  • Colts hire Eagles OC Shane Steichen as their head coach

  • Cardinals hire Eagles coordinator Gannon as next coach

  • Derek Carr hits open market after release from Raiders

  • Chiefs revel in Super Bowl win, then get into offseason work

    • Ridgeview 67, Lee High 47

    Riverbend 60, Mountain View 47

    Rustburg 54, Liberty Christian 50

    Rye Cove 48, Thomas Walker 45

    Skyline 90, Warren County 46

    Spotswood 69, Broadway 33

    Stafford 41, North Stafford 32

    Staunton 69, Riverheads 50

    Strasburg 49, Woodstock Central 33

    Tandem Friends School 70, Stuart Hall 53

    Union 60, Central - Wise 58

    Washington-Liberty 67, Herndon 37

    Western Albemarle 56, Albemarle 53

    Westfield 57, Chantilly 54

    Westover Christian 58, King’s Christian 13

    Williamsburg Christian Academy 101, TEACH Homeschool 74

    Wilson Memorial 66, Waynesboro 44

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.