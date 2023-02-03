Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams Central 56, Fremont 49
Anderson 68, Richmond 54
Argos 50, Triton 45, OT
Bedford N. Lawrence 58, Floyd Central 34
Beech Grove 56, Indpls Scecina 42
Bellmont 71, E. Noble 63
Bloomfield 49, N. Daviess 47, 2OT
Bloomington North 68, Edgewood 26
Blue River 61, Knightstown 38
Brownsburg 49, Indpls Attucks 46
Brownstown 92, Columbus East 47
Cambridge City 62, Union Co. 45
Carmel 62, Lawrence North 59
Carroll (Flora) 77, Clinton Central 33
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 54, Huntington North 44
Caston 52, N. White 29
Central Noble 61, Prairie Hts. 59
Christian Academy 66, Madison Shawe 31
Clay City 73, Shakamak 56
Clinton Prairie 55, Rossville 41
Corydon 81, Austin 72
Daleville 68, Randolph Southern 49
Danville 56, Frankfort 49
DeKalb 44, Leo 43
Eastside 66, Hamilton 21
Elkhart 71, New Prairie 56
Elwood 63, Tri-Central 60
Evansville Reitz 61, Evansville Memorial 45
Fairfield 66, Garrett 43
Fishers 45, Westfield 35
Ft. Wayne Concordia 86, Angola 50
Greenfield 56, Delta 43
Hamilton Hts. 66, Frankton 59
Hamilton Southeastern 44, Franklin Central 40
Henryville 52, Eastern (Pekin) 45
Indpls Brebeuf 56, Indpls Lutheran 36
Indpls Chatard 60, Indpls Roncalli 41
Indpls N. Central 81, Lawrence Central 44
Indpls Park Tudor 78, Indpls International 17
Indpls Pike 77, Decatur Central 66
Jasper 46, Barr-Reeve 30
Jay Co. 52, Southern Wells 49
Jeffersonville 56, Rock Creek Academy 27
Jennings Co. 74, New Albany 61
Kokomo 59, Indpls Tech 46
Lafayette Catholic 55, Twin Lakes 26
Lafayette Harrison 74, Logansport 53
Lakeland 78, Churubusco 29
Lapel 55, Alexandria 39
Lawrenceburg 50, E. Central 33
Manchester 78, Northfield 44
Martinsville 69, Speedway 57
Mishawaka Marian 68, Bremen 26
Monrovia 50, Greencastle 47
Montverde Academy, Fla. 62, LaPorte LaLumiere 45
Muncie Central 70, Marion 63
N. Central (Farmersburg) 69, Washington Catholic 44
N. Posey 61, Pike Central 59
New Palestine 45, Indpls Perry Meridian 34
Noblesville 58, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 51
Northeastern 54, Hagerstown 41
Northridge 74, Wawasee 54
Penn 88, Glenn 44
Plymouth 57, Goshen 51
Providence 49, S. Central (Elizabeth) 26
S. Bend Adams 79, Jimtown 50
S. Ripley 80, Southwestern (Hanover) 72, OT
Scottsburg 77, Clarksville 51
Seeger 60, Riverton Parke 25
Seton Catholic 70, Union City 49
Seymour 47, Madison 27
Shenandoah 71, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 29
Southmont 51, Tri-West 48
Southwood 60, Rochester 55
Sullivan 71, Owen Valley 55
Taylor 65, Eastern (Greentown) 56, 2OT
Terre Haute South 71, Northview 64
Tippecanoe Valley 62, Wabash 50
Tri 63, Indiana Deaf 17
University 61, Traders Point Christian 52
Vincennes (South Knox— 46, Evansville North 34
W. Noble 80, Westview 69
Warsaw 57, Mishawaka 54
Washington 67, Vincennes 54
Western Boone 50, Crawfordsville 48
Whiteland 51, Indian Creek 41
Wood Memorial 69, Vincennes Rivet 34
Woodlan 65, S. Adams 53
Yorktown 55, Pendleton Hts. 49
Zionsville 68, Avon 56
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/