Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 3, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 56, Fremont 49

Anderson 68, Richmond 54

Argos 50, Triton 45, OT

Bedford N. Lawrence 58, Floyd Central 34

Beech Grove 56, Indpls Scecina 42

Bellmont 71, E. Noble 63

Bloomfield 49, N. Daviess 47, 2OT

Bloomington North 68, Edgewood 26

Blue River 61, Knightstown 38

Brownsburg 49, Indpls Attucks 46

Brownstown 92, Columbus East 47

Cambridge City 62, Union Co. 45

Carmel 62, Lawrence North 59

Carroll (Flora) 77, Clinton Central 33

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 54, Huntington North 44

Caston 52, N. White 29

Central Noble 61, Prairie Hts. 59

Christian Academy 66, Madison Shawe 31

Clay City 73, Shakamak 56

Clinton Prairie 55, Rossville 41

Corydon 81, Austin 72

Daleville 68, Randolph Southern 49

Danville 56, Frankfort 49

DeKalb 44, Leo 43

Eastside 66, Hamilton 21

Elkhart 71, New Prairie 56

Elwood 63, Tri-Central 60

Evansville Reitz 61, Evansville Memorial 45

Fairfield 66, Garrett 43

Fishers 45, Westfield 35

Ft. Wayne Concordia 86, Angola 50

Greenfield 56, Delta 43

Hamilton Hts. 66, Frankton 59

Hamilton Southeastern 44, Franklin Central 40

Henryville 52, Eastern (Pekin) 45

Indpls Brebeuf 56, Indpls Lutheran 36

Indpls Chatard 60, Indpls Roncalli 41

Indpls N. Central 81, Lawrence Central 44

Indpls Park Tudor 78, Indpls International 17

    • Indpls Pike 77, Decatur Central 66

    Jasper 46, Barr-Reeve 30

    Jay Co. 52, Southern Wells 49

    Jeffersonville 56, Rock Creek Academy 27

    Jennings Co. 74, New Albany 61

    Kokomo 59, Indpls Tech 46

    Lafayette Catholic 55, Twin Lakes 26

    Lafayette Harrison 74, Logansport 53

    Lakeland 78, Churubusco 29

    Lapel 55, Alexandria 39

    Lawrenceburg 50, E. Central 33

    Manchester 78, Northfield 44

    Martinsville 69, Speedway 57

    Mishawaka Marian 68, Bremen 26

    Monrovia 50, Greencastle 47

    Montverde Academy, Fla. 62, LaPorte LaLumiere 45

    Muncie Central 70, Marion 63

    N. Central (Farmersburg) 69, Washington Catholic 44

    N. Posey 61, Pike Central 59

    New Palestine 45, Indpls Perry Meridian 34

    Noblesville 58, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 51

    Northeastern 54, Hagerstown 41

    Northridge 74, Wawasee 54

    Penn 88, Glenn 44

    Plymouth 57, Goshen 51

    Providence 49, S. Central (Elizabeth) 26

    S. Bend Adams 79, Jimtown 50

    S. Ripley 80, Southwestern (Hanover) 72, OT

    Scottsburg 77, Clarksville 51

    Seeger 60, Riverton Parke 25

    Seton Catholic 70, Union City 49

    Seymour 47, Madison 27

    Shenandoah 71, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 29

    Southmont 51, Tri-West 48

    Southwood 60, Rochester 55

    Sullivan 71, Owen Valley 55

    Taylor 65, Eastern (Greentown) 56, 2OT

    Terre Haute South 71, Northview 64

    Tippecanoe Valley 62, Wabash 50

    Tri 63, Indiana Deaf 17

    University 61, Traders Point Christian 52

    Vincennes (South Knox— 46, Evansville North 34

    W. Noble 80, Westview 69

    Warsaw 57, Mishawaka 54

    Washington 67, Vincennes 54

    Western Boone 50, Crawfordsville 48

    Whiteland 51, Indian Creek 41

    Wood Memorial 69, Vincennes Rivet 34

    Woodlan 65, S. Adams 53

    Yorktown 55, Pendleton Hts. 49

    Zionsville 68, Avon 56

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

