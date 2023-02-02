AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 2, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arvada West 66, Valor Christian 56

Battle Mountain 50, Steamboat Springs 19

Centennial 54, Cripple Creek-Victor 21

Cherokee Trail 51, J.K. Mullen 30

DSST: College View 47, DSST: Green Valley Ranch 14

Denver North 54, Thomas Jefferson 37

Denver West 59, John F. Kennedy 25

Dolores Huerta Preparatory 41, Swallows Charter Academy 32

Dove Creek 58, Mancos 39

Evergreen High School 47, Wheat Ridge 22

Falcon 73, Mitchell 21

Golden 54, Pomona 37

Littleton 73, Conifer 5

Mead 62, Greeley West 15

Northfield 56, Regis Groff 48

Ralston Valley 51, Columbine 45

Salida 68, James Irwin Charter School 3

Sand Creek 69, Elizabeth 53

Sidney, Neb. 66, Yuma 41

Skyview 47, Peak to Peak 46

St. Mary’s 78, Rye 20

Standley Lake 42, Dakota Ridge 37

Strive Prep - SMART Academy 38, Denver SST 21

The Vanguard School 78, La Junta 38

Windsor 66, Longmont 23

___

