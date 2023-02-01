AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 1, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annapolis 50, North County 23

Baltimore Poly 53, Forest Park 22

Bishop McNamara 51, Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 36

Cambridge/SD 44, North Dorchester 16

Cambridge/SD 44, Northern Garrett 16

Carroll Christian 40, MD School for the Deaf 35

Catoctin 51, Brunswick 23

Delmarva Christian, Del. 60, Worcester Prep School 38

DuVal 62, Hyattsville Northwestern 31

Easton 70, Queen Annes County 45

Frederick 57, South Hagerstown 29

Friendly 58, Largo 47

Gunston Day 39, Salisbury Christian School 12

Gwynn Park 70, Central 38

Kent Island 94, Saint Michaels 4

Linganore 73, Thomas Johnson 11

Mergenthaler 49, Reginald Lewis 9

Mt Zion 77, TPLS Christian, Va. 69

Northeast - AA 60, Broadneck 44

Oakdale 64, Tuscarora 40

Old Mill 58, Arundel 40

Oxon Hill 76, Crossland 8

Pasadena Chesapeake 59, Harwood Southern 34

Potomac 44, Fairmont Heights 39

Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 74, Bullis 53

South River 56, Crofton 25

St. Mary’s Ryken 59, Holy Cross 48

St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 42, Holton Arms 27

Stephen Decatur 70, Pocomoke 8

Surrattsville 48, Frederick Douglass 29

Urbana 69, North Hagerstown 53

Western STES 68, Dunbar 6

Wise 66, Parkdale 51

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

