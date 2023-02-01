Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annapolis 50, North County 23
Baltimore Poly 53, Forest Park 22
Bishop McNamara 51, Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 36
Cambridge/SD 44, North Dorchester 16
Cambridge/SD 44, Northern Garrett 16
Carroll Christian 40, MD School for the Deaf 35
Catoctin 51, Brunswick 23
Delmarva Christian, Del. 60, Worcester Prep School 38
DuVal 62, Hyattsville Northwestern 31
Easton 70, Queen Annes County 45
Frederick 57, South Hagerstown 29
Friendly 58, Largo 47
Gunston Day 39, Salisbury Christian School 12
Gwynn Park 70, Central 38
Kent Island 94, Saint Michaels 4
Linganore 73, Thomas Johnson 11
Mergenthaler 49, Reginald Lewis 9
Mt Zion 77, TPLS Christian, Va. 69
Northeast - AA 60, Broadneck 44
Oakdale 64, Tuscarora 40
Old Mill 58, Arundel 40
Oxon Hill 76, Crossland 8
Pasadena Chesapeake 59, Harwood Southern 34
Potomac 44, Fairmont Heights 39
Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 74, Bullis 53
South River 56, Crofton 25
St. Mary’s Ryken 59, Holy Cross 48
St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 42, Holton Arms 27
Stephen Decatur 70, Pocomoke 8
Surrattsville 48, Frederick Douglass 29
Urbana 69, North Hagerstown 53
Western STES 68, Dunbar 6
Wise 66, Parkdale 51
