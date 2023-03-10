March 10, 2023 GMT
Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
KSHSAA State Tournament=
Class 5A=
Quarterfinal=
Andover 49, Maize South 46
Highland Park 60, Basehor-Linwood 49
Hutchinson 84, Pittsburg 51
Kapaun Mount Carmel 58, BV Southwest 48
Class 3A=
Quarterfinal=
Galena 38, Wellsville 35
Hesston 59, Colby 46
Marysville 47, Wichita Collegiate 41
Southeast Saline 64, Perry-Lecompton 47
Class 1A Div I=
Quarterfinal=
Macksville 72, La Crosse 48
Olpe 46, Centralia 30
South Gray 75, Clifton-Clyde 63
Wichita Classical 66, Elyria Christian 46
Class 1A Div II=
Quarterfinal=
Axtell 59, Bucklin 44
Greeley County 56, Southern Cloud 33
Lebo 67, St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 45
South Central 61, Stafford 47
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/