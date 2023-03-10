AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 10, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

KSHSAA State Tournament=

Class 5A=

Quarterfinal=

Andover 49, Maize South 46

Highland Park 60, Basehor-Linwood 49

Hutchinson 84, Pittsburg 51

Kapaun Mount Carmel 58, BV Southwest 48

Class 3A=

Quarterfinal=

Galena 38, Wellsville 35

Hesston 59, Colby 46

Marysville 47, Wichita Collegiate 41

Southeast Saline 64, Perry-Lecompton 47

Class 1A Div I=

Quarterfinal=

Macksville 72, La Crosse 48

Olpe 46, Centralia 30

South Gray 75, Clifton-Clyde 63

Wichita Classical 66, Elyria Christian 46

Class 1A Div II=

Quarterfinal=

Axtell 59, Bucklin 44

Greeley County 56, Southern Cloud 33

Lebo 67, St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 45

South Central 61, Stafford 47

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

