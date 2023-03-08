March 9, 2023 GMT
Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Wichita Sunrise 75, New Hampton, N.H. 71
KSHSAA State Tournament=
Class 2A=
Quarterfinal=
Hays-TMP-Marian 52, Horton 27
Medicine Lodge 56, Bennington 45
Moundridge 63, St. Mary’s 31
Wichita Independent 55, Pittsburg Colgan 46
Class 4A=
Quarterfinal=
Bishop Miege 88, Atchison 70
Eudora 46, Baldwin 42, OT
Hugoton 80, Clay Center 63
McPherson 71, Wellington 49
Class 6A=
Quarterfinal=
BV North 44, Manhattan 39, OT
BV Northwest 73, SM Northwest 54
Derby 64, Olathe North 54
Wichita Heights 67, Junction City 44
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/