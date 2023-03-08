AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 9, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Wichita Sunrise 75, New Hampton, N.H. 71

KSHSAA State Tournament=

Class 2A=

Quarterfinal=

Hays-TMP-Marian 52, Horton 27

Medicine Lodge 56, Bennington 45

Moundridge 63, St. Mary’s 31

Wichita Independent 55, Pittsburg Colgan 46

Class 4A=

Quarterfinal=

Bishop Miege 88, Atchison 70

Eudora 46, Baldwin 42, OT

Hugoton 80, Clay Center 63

McPherson 71, Wellington 49

Class 6A=

Quarterfinal=

BV North 44, Manhattan 39, OT

BV Northwest 73, SM Northwest 54

Derby 64, Olathe North 54

Wichita Heights 67, Junction City 44

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

