Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 28, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Avon 38, Freeman 37

Canton 67, Parker 47

Chester 58, Sioux Falls Lutheran 28

Clark/Willow Lake 64, Redfield 32

Corsica/Stickney 48, Menno 29

DeSmet 88, Colman-Egan 21

Hamlin 67, Sisseton 22

Hanson 60, Bridgewater-Emery 58

Hot Springs 71, Lakota Tech 66, OT

Howard 65, Ethan 55

Huron 44, Rapid City Central 36

Lower Brule 78, Marty Indian 58

Mobridge-Pollock 54, Chamberlain 45

Platte-Geddes 65, Colome 46

Rapid City Stevens 56, Mitchell 37

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 68, Pierre 64, OT

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 53, Sioux Falls Washington 47

Tiospaye Topa 80, Takini 39

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 48, Burke 40

Watertown 58, Douglas 32

White River 78, St. Francis Indian 59

Winner 66, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 48

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

