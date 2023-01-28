Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Avon 38, Freeman 37
Canton 67, Parker 47
Chester 58, Sioux Falls Lutheran 28
Clark/Willow Lake 64, Redfield 32
Corsica/Stickney 48, Menno 29
DeSmet 88, Colman-Egan 21
Hamlin 67, Sisseton 22
Hanson 60, Bridgewater-Emery 58
Hot Springs 71, Lakota Tech 66, OT
Howard 65, Ethan 55
Huron 44, Rapid City Central 36
Lower Brule 78, Marty Indian 58
Mobridge-Pollock 54, Chamberlain 45
Platte-Geddes 65, Colome 46
Rapid City Stevens 56, Mitchell 37
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 68, Pierre 64, OT
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 53, Sioux Falls Washington 47
Tiospaye Topa 80, Takini 39
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 48, Burke 40
Watertown 58, Douglas 32
White River 78, St. Francis Indian 59
Winner 66, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 48
