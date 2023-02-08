AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 8, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen Christian 65, Ipswich 45

Beresford 71, Garretson 41

Bon Homme 57, Burke 41

Brookings 69, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 48

Canistota 55, Menno 34

Chester 75, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 35

Colman-Egan 80, Wilmot 49

Crow Creek 52, Chamberlain 51

Dakota Valley 59, Vermillion 54

DeSmet 68, Flandreau 30

Dell Rapids 62, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 60

Deubrook 69, Great Plains Lutheran 63

Elk Point-Jefferson 76, Canton 65

Florence/Henry 67, Castlewood 31

Freeman Academy/Marion 69, Gayville-Volin 50

Groton Area 62, North Central Co-Op 21

Hanson 73, Freeman 46

Harrisburg 61, Marshall, Minn. 56

Hitchcock-Tulare 71, Highmore-Harrold 66

Hot Springs 59, Douglas 34

James Valley Christian 69, Mitchell Christian 43

Kadoka Area 42, New Underwood 40

Lakota Tech 73, Hill City 61

Lyman 63, Kimball/White Lake 57

Madison 62, McCook Central/Montrose 40

McIntosh 60, Solen, N.D. 39

McLaughlin 77, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 45

ADVERTISEMENT

Milbank 68, Sisseton 36

Miller 47, Aberdeen Roncalli 39

Mitchell 60, Aberdeen Central 47

Newcastle, Wyo. 53, Lead-Deadwood 50

Northwestern 60, Webster 49

Parkston 55, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 34

Pierre 68, Huron 59

Rapid City Christian 87, Belle Fourche 53

Sioux Falls Jefferson 60, Watertown 44

Sioux Falls Lincoln 77, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 59

    • Sioux Falls Washington 52, Brandon Valley 38

    Sioux Valley 57, Deuel 47

    St. Thomas More 75, Red Cloud 46

    Sturgis Brown 62, Spearfish 58, OT

    Sully Buttes 48, Herreid/Selby Area 44

    Todd County 107, Bennett County 24

    Tripp-Delmont/Armour 65, Wagner 61, OT

    Viborg-Hurley 69, Parker 28

    Warner 47, Redfield 40

    Waubay/Summit 59, Estelline/Hendricks 48

    Wessington Springs 62, Wolsey-Wessington 52

    White River 73, Little Wound 31

    Winner 76, St. Francis Indian 38

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

