AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 2, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Sectional First Round=

Class 1A=

50. Triton=

Argos 50, Triton 49

Michigan City Marquette 82, Westville 69

56. Tri=

Cambridge City 65, Randolph Southern 59

Seton Catholic 61, Union City 52

57. White River Valley=

Bloomfield 65, Clay City 52

White River Valley 44, Union (Dugger) 32

60. Edinburgh=

Jac-Cen-Del 66, Southwestern (Shelby) 40

Waldron 58, Morristown 39

63. Loogootee=

Orleans 66, Shoals 43

Springs Valley 83, Washington Catholic 48

Class 2A=

33. Whiting=

Bowman Academy 91, Lighthouse CPA 62

Illiana Christian 59, N. Newton 54

37. S. Adams=

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 62, S. Adams 30

Manchester 92, Bluffton 54

39. Taylor=

Madison-Grant 53, Eastern (Greentown) 36

Tipton 74, Eastbrook 38

40. Monroe Central=

Lapel 63, Alexandria 54

Wapahani 76, Monroe Central 33

44. Southmont=

N. Putnam 31, Southmont 29

Riverton Parke 43, Cloverdale 37

46. Southwestern=

Brownstown 46, Eastern (Pekin) 35

Providence 43, Clarksville 23

ADVERTISEMENT

47. N. Knox=

Linton 72, Paoli 48

Mitchell 59, N. Knox 45

48. Tell City=

Forest Park 57, Crawford Co. 44

Class 3A=

17. Hanover Central=

Hammond Noll 53, Highland 33

Hanover Central 71, Calumet Christian 55

21. Garrett=

Ft. Wayne Concordia 51, Leo 33

Woodlan 66, Garrett 40

22. Frankfort=

Benton Central 53, Frankfort 40

Sports

  • 'Nervous' Kevin Durant excels in Suns debut with 23 points

  • Georgia star Jalen Carter charged with racing in fatal wreck

  • PGA Tour moves toward elite field with no cuts for 2024

  • New NCAA president says NIL rules could protect athletes

    • Rensselaer 70, N. Montgomery 48

    23. Peru=

    Maconaquah 60, Bellmont 47

    Norwell 49, Northwestern 45

    24. New Castle=

    Frankton 44, Jay Co. 39

    New Castle 52, Yorktown 46

    26. Northview=

    Edgewood 68, W. Vigo 59

    S. Vermillion 88, Brown Co. 44

    29. Greensburg=

    Greensburg 53, S. Dearborn 36

    Lawrenceburg 50, Connersville 41

    30. Charlestown=

    Scottsburg 69, Madison 35

    Silver Creek 55, Charlestown 54

    31. Washington=

    N. Daviess 48, Pike Central 32

    Vincennes 39, Princeton 33

    Class 4A=

    1. Munster=

    Lake Central 70, E. Chicago Central 55

    Munster 61, Merrillville 55

    2. Crown Point=

    Hobart 55, Kankakee Valley 44

    Valparaiso 62, Lowell 26

    9. Muncie Central=

    Anderson 55, Greenfield 48

    Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 62, Muncie Central 32

    10. Warren Central=

    Indpls Attucks 76, Indpls Tech 54

    Lawrence North 91, Indpls N. Central 75

    11. Perry Meridian=

    Franklin Central 39, Indpls Perry Meridian 34

    Indpls Ben Davis 62, Southport 46

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.