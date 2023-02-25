AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 25, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

NJSIAA Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

North Jersey, Non-Public A=

Bergen Catholic 63, Seton Hall Prep 52

Don Bosco Prep 43, Hudson Catholic 41

St. Joseph-Montvale 49, Delbarton 40

St. Peter’s Prep 74, DePaul Catholic 48

North Jersey, Non-Public B=

Gill St. Bernard’s 64, Saddle River Day 59

Immaculate Conception-Montclair 81, St. Mary’s-Rutherford 45

Roselle Catholic 98, Morris Catholic 63

St. Thomas Aquinas 99, Timothy Christian 40

South Jersey, Non-Public A=

Camden Catholic 62, Red Bank Catholic 33

Rutgers Prep 78, St. Augustine 74, OT

St. Joseph-Metuchen 71, Immaculata 68

Union Catholic 64, Paul VI 58

South Jersey, Non-Public B=

Bishop Eustace Prep 48, Trenton Catholic 43

Ranney 86, Gloucester Catholic 54

St. Joseph-Hammonton 77, Doane Academy 72

St. Rose 65, Holy Cross Prep 47

Semifinal=

Central Jersey, Group 1=

Eagle Academy 51, Keyport 47

Shore Regional 48, Point Pleasant Beach 37

Central Jersey, Group 3=

ADVERTISEMENT

Ewing 77, Colts Neck 41

Nottingham 73, Robbinsville 57

North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1=

Cresskill 72, West Caldwell Tech 59

Paterson Charter 65, Park Ridge 45

North Jersey, Section 1, Group 3=

Ramapo 55, Pascack Valley 53

Teaneck 63, River Dell 42

North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1=

Hoboken 63, Weehawken 48

Sports

  • MLB catchers wary of looming robo umps amid rules changes

  • In NIL-era first, NCAA gives Miami probation for violation

  • Padres slugger Machado draws first pitch clock violation

  • Giannis exits early with knee issue; Bucks rip Heat 128-99

    • Newark Tech 56, American History 50

    North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3=

    Colonia 64, South Plainfield 45

    Snyder 76, Payne Tech 62

    South Jersey, Group 1=

    Burlington City 49, Wildwood 46

    Woodbury 48, Pitman 44

    South Jersey, Group 3=

    Moorestown 32, Mainland Regional 29

    Ocean City 56, Absegami 39

    Prep A Tournament=

    Championship=

    St. Benedict’s 76, Blair 55

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.