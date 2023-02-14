Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beaver Area 61, Mars 58
Berks Catholic 65, Muhlenberg 48
Bloomsburg 54, Northumberland Christian 49
Bodine 51, South Philadelphia 40
Burgettstown 56, South Side 53
Canton 56, Montgomery 25
Cedar Crest 54, Columbia 40
Central Martinsburg 77, Bedford 40
Chambersburg 55, Carlisle 35
Exeter 68, Oley Valley 36
Hill-Freedman 48, Tacony Academy 45
Johnsonburg 55, Brockway 39
Knoch 56, Shady Side Academy 53
Manheim Central 59, Octorara 56
Neshannock 75, Laurel 48
New Castle 72, Berlin-Brothersvalley 43
Norwin 54, Franklin Regional 45
Penn Hills 73, West Mifflin 48
Peters Township 87, Baldwin 79
Radnor 60, Lower Merion 47
Reading 84, Schuylkill Valley 34
Richland 66, Chestnut Ridge 56
Rockwood 70, Fannett-Metal 50
Trinity 68, Washington 62
Warwick 52, Lampeter-Strasburg 50
___
