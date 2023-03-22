March 23, 2023 GMT
Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
MSHSL State Tournament=
Class 2A=
Consolation Semifinal=
Maple River 59, Eden Valley-Watkins 32
Class 3A=
Consolation Semifinal=
Andover 95, Minnetonka 77
St. Francis 79, Mankato East 73
Stewartville 85, Hermantown 67
Class 4A=
Consolation Semifinal=
White Bear Lake 66, Buffalo 62
Class A=
Quarterfinal=
Cherry 68, Border West 55
New Life Academy 62, Sacred Heart 46
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 80, Nevis 62
Spring Grove 39, Mankato Loyola 38
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/