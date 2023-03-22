AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 23, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

MSHSL State Tournament=

Class 2A=

Consolation Semifinal=

Maple River 59, Eden Valley-Watkins 32

Class 3A=

Consolation Semifinal=

Andover 95, Minnetonka 77

St. Francis 79, Mankato East 73

Stewartville 85, Hermantown 67

Class 4A=

Consolation Semifinal=

White Bear Lake 66, Buffalo 62

Class A=

Quarterfinal=

Cherry 68, Border West 55

New Life Academy 62, Sacred Heart 46

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 80, Nevis 62

Spring Grove 39, Mankato Loyola 38

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.