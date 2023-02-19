AP NEWS
    Saturday’s Scores

    The Associated PressFebruary 19, 2023 GMT

    BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

    Absegami 88, Pemberton 62

    Egg Harbor 63, St. Augustine 60

    KIPP Cooper Norcross 59, Camden Academy Charter 58

    Morris Hills 65, Dover 48

    Old Bridge 71, Woodbridge 68

    Paramus Catholic 70, Ridgewood 61

    Patrick School 86, Hun 51

    Rutgers Prep 69, Gill St. Bernard’s 67

    Seneca 46, Shawnee 41

    Seton Hall Prep 46, Arts 32

    St. Peter’s Prep 61, Hudson Catholic 46

    Union Catholic 71, Morris Catholic 63

    Vernon 74, Veritas Christian Academy 49

    Watchung Hills 81, American Christian 52

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

