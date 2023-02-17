Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Benson County 57, Drayton/Valley-Edinburg 42
Bishop Ryan 82, Beulah 72
Dickinson Trinity 55, Hazen 41
Fargo Davies 77, Fargo South 70
Fargo North 72, Fargo Shanley 69
Garrison 70, Des Lacs-Burlington 67
Grafton 66, Cavalier 44
Grand Forks Red River 84, Moorhead, Minn. 57
Grant County/Mott-Regent 59, Hettinger/Scranton 46
Hillsboro/Central Valley 64, May-Port CG 58
Linton/HMB 71, Oakes 52
Midway-Minto 82, Hatton-Northwood 43
Minot 74, Dickinson 54
North Border 71, Park River-Fordville/Lankin 45
Standing Rock 90, Solen 50
Thompson 59, Carrington 56
Trenton 55, Tioga 52
