Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 17, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Benson County 57, Drayton/Valley-Edinburg 42

Bishop Ryan 82, Beulah 72

Dickinson Trinity 55, Hazen 41

Fargo Davies 77, Fargo South 70

Fargo North 72, Fargo Shanley 69

Garrison 70, Des Lacs-Burlington 67

Grafton 66, Cavalier 44

Grand Forks Red River 84, Moorhead, Minn. 57

Grant County/Mott-Regent 59, Hettinger/Scranton 46

Hillsboro/Central Valley 64, May-Port CG 58

Linton/HMB 71, Oakes 52

Midway-Minto 82, Hatton-Northwood 43

Minot 74, Dickinson 54

North Border 71, Park River-Fordville/Lankin 45

Standing Rock 90, Solen 50

Thompson 59, Carrington 56

Trenton 55, Tioga 52

___

