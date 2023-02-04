AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 4, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Artesia 37, Goddard 36

Carlsbad 42, Hobbs 36

Chaparral 34, Santa Teresa 28

Clovis 61, Roswell 31

Hot Springs 47, Hatch Valley 4

Navajo Prep 62, Thoreau 55

Portales 60, Lovington 51

Santa Fe Indian 40, West Las Vegas 31

St. Michael’s 57, Raton 22

St. Pius X 48, Belen 29

Tatum 66, Loving 25

Texico 54, Pecos 32

Tohatchi 35, Crownpoint 30

Valencia 56, Grants 38

Valley 41, Albuquerque Academy 37

Zuni 69, Wingate 44

