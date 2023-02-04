Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Artesia 37, Goddard 36
Carlsbad 42, Hobbs 36
Chaparral 34, Santa Teresa 28
Clovis 61, Roswell 31
Hot Springs 47, Hatch Valley 4
Navajo Prep 62, Thoreau 55
Portales 60, Lovington 51
Santa Fe Indian 40, West Las Vegas 31
St. Michael’s 57, Raton 22
St. Pius X 48, Belen 29
Tatum 66, Loving 25
Texico 54, Pecos 32
Tohatchi 35, Crownpoint 30
Valencia 56, Grants 38
Valley 41, Albuquerque Academy 37
Zuni 69, Wingate 44
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/