Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andale 76, Winfield 52
Andover 60, Goddard-Eisenhower 30
Andover Central 79, Valley Center 46
Arkansas City 54, Salina Central 48
Augusta 57, Wellington 51
Axtell 44, Doniphan West 21
BV Northwest 61, Junction City 49
Basehor-Linwood 37, Shawnee Heights 33
Beloit 66, Republic County 31
Buhler 66, Rose Hill 48
Burden Central 60, Argonia 43
Burlington 64, Anderson County 46
Central Heights 70, Uniontown 38
Central Plains 39, Otis-Bison 10
Cheney 69, Garden Plain 48
Cheylin 63, Golden Plains 22
Clifton-Clyde 46, Concordia 42
Colby 51, Norton 42
Cunningham 71, Fairfield 55
Deerfield 44, Walsh, Colo. 36
Derby 67, Maize 59
Ellinwood 65, Victoria 34
Ellis 50, Stockton 24
Garden City 66, Dodge City 37
Goessel 54, Centre 34
Goodland 70, Burlington 60
Haven 66, Hillsboro 37
Hays 51, Scott City 38
Heritage Christian 56, Tonganoxie 41
Hesston 53, Hoisington 37
Highland Park 76, KC Washington 42
Hill City 76, Ness City 50
Hooker, Okla. 55, Liberal 43
Hoxie 42, Smith Center 27
Hugoton 68, Holcomb 62
Hutchinson 63, Newton 37
Inman 54, Berean Academy 32
KC Piper 73, Topeka Seaman 60
Kapaun Mount Carmel 56, Wichita South 48
Kingman 49, Conway Springs 35
Kiowa County 60, Spearville 56
Larned 49, Nickerson 35
Lincoln 59, Chase 21
Logan/Palco 58, Western Plains-Healy 28
Lyndon 63, Wabaunsee 51
Macksville 69, La Crosse 37
Maize South 71, Salina South 48
Marysville 54, Riley County 34
Moundridge 62, Ell-Saline 48
Northern Valley 74, Triplains-Brewster 42
Norwich 55, Hutchinson Central Christian 27
Osage City 55, Silver Lake 36
Osborne 56, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 50
Pawnee Heights 66, Ashland 50
Pittsburg 57, Ottawa 44
Pittsburg Colgan 58, Baxter Springs 34
Pratt 59, Halstead 55
Rockhurst, Mo. 62, St. James Academy 47
Royal Valley 62, Holton 45
Russell 68, Plainville 56
Santa Fe Trail 61, Iola 21
Southeast 70, Chetopa 24
Southeast Saline 66, Salina Sacred Heart 48
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 57, Thunder Ridge 50
St. Mary’s 64, Rossville 56
Stafford 64, Pratt Skyline 61
Stanton County 51, Elkhart 46
Sterling 58, Remington 39
Sylvan-Lucas 48, Rock Hills 28
Topeka West 73, Lansing 44
Troy 47, Centralia 43
Washburn Rural 65, Blue Valley 60
Wellsville 56, Prairie View 22
Weskan 43, Logan/Palco 33
Wetmore 50, Onaga 46, 2OT
Wichita Bishop Carroll 70, Wichita East 33
Wichita Collegiate 65, Mulvane 44
Wichita Home School 60, Central Christian 23
Wichita Northwest 77, Wichita North 56
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/