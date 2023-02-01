AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 1, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andale 76, Winfield 52

Andover 60, Goddard-Eisenhower 30

Andover Central 79, Valley Center 46

Arkansas City 54, Salina Central 48

Augusta 57, Wellington 51

Axtell 44, Doniphan West 21

BV Northwest 61, Junction City 49

Basehor-Linwood 37, Shawnee Heights 33

Beloit 66, Republic County 31

Buhler 66, Rose Hill 48

Burden Central 60, Argonia 43

Burlington 64, Anderson County 46

Central Heights 70, Uniontown 38

Central Plains 39, Otis-Bison 10

Cheney 69, Garden Plain 48

Cheylin 63, Golden Plains 22

Clifton-Clyde 46, Concordia 42

Colby 51, Norton 42

Cunningham 71, Fairfield 55

Deerfield 44, Walsh, Colo. 36

Derby 67, Maize 59

Ellinwood 65, Victoria 34

Ellis 50, Stockton 24

Garden City 66, Dodge City 37

Goessel 54, Centre 34

Goodland 70, Burlington 60

Haven 66, Hillsboro 37

Hays 51, Scott City 38

Heritage Christian 56, Tonganoxie 41

Hesston 53, Hoisington 37

Highland Park 76, KC Washington 42

Hill City 76, Ness City 50

Hooker, Okla. 55, Liberal 43

Hoxie 42, Smith Center 27

Hugoton 68, Holcomb 62

Hutchinson 63, Newton 37

Inman 54, Berean Academy 32

KC Piper 73, Topeka Seaman 60

Kapaun Mount Carmel 56, Wichita South 48

Kingman 49, Conway Springs 35

Kiowa County 60, Spearville 56

Larned 49, Nickerson 35

Lincoln 59, Chase 21

    • Logan/Palco 58, Western Plains-Healy 28

    Lyndon 63, Wabaunsee 51

    Macksville 69, La Crosse 37

    Maize South 71, Salina South 48

    Marysville 54, Riley County 34

    Moundridge 62, Ell-Saline 48

    Northern Valley 74, Triplains-Brewster 42

    Norwich 55, Hutchinson Central Christian 27

    Osage City 55, Silver Lake 36

    Osborne 56, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 50

    Pawnee Heights 66, Ashland 50

    Pittsburg 57, Ottawa 44

    Pittsburg Colgan 58, Baxter Springs 34

    Pratt 59, Halstead 55

    Rockhurst, Mo. 62, St. James Academy 47

    Royal Valley 62, Holton 45

    Russell 68, Plainville 56

    Santa Fe Trail 61, Iola 21

    Southeast 70, Chetopa 24

    Southeast Saline 66, Salina Sacred Heart 48

    St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 57, Thunder Ridge 50

    St. Mary’s 64, Rossville 56

    Stafford 64, Pratt Skyline 61

    Stanton County 51, Elkhart 46

    Sterling 58, Remington 39

    Sylvan-Lucas 48, Rock Hills 28

    Topeka West 73, Lansing 44

    Troy 47, Centralia 43

    Washburn Rural 65, Blue Valley 60

    Wellsville 56, Prairie View 22

    Weskan 43, Logan/Palco 33

    Wetmore 50, Onaga 46, 2OT

    Wichita Bishop Carroll 70, Wichita East 33

    Wichita Collegiate 65, Mulvane 44

    Wichita Home School 60, Central Christian 23

    Wichita Northwest 77, Wichita North 56

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

