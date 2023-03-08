Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class A=
Section 1=
Quarterfinal=
Hayfield 77, Kenyon-Wanamingo 41
Spring Grove 39, Randolph 24
Section 2=
Second Round=
BOLD 59, New Ulm Cathedral 43
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 67, G-F-W 53
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 57, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 55
Loyola Catholic 71, Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 45
Martin County West 75, Springfield 58
Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 67, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 51
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 74, Mayer-Lutheran 59
United South Central 70, Madelia 29
Section 4=
First Round=
North Lakes Academy 75, Hope Academy 68
Class AA=
Section 1=
Quarterfinal=
Caledonia 71, Chatfield 59
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 51, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 46
Section 2=
First Round=
Belle Plaine 87, Sibley East 42
Blue Earth Area 77, St. Clair 52
Glencoe-Silver Lake 74, LeSueur-Henderson 52
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 74, New Richland-H-E-G 32
Maple River 77, Medford 41
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 79, Tri-City United 53
Waseca 57, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 38
Section 4=
First Round=
Minneapolis Roosevelt def. Math and Science Academy, forfeit
Mounds Park Academy 64, Nova Classical Academy 45
Twin Cities Academy/Great River Co-op 74, LILA 63
Washington Tech 67, Hmong Academy 33
Section 7=
First Round=
Aitkin 67, Hinckley-Finlayson 58
Crosby-Ironton 78, Mesabi East 48
Esko 104, Greenway 25
Moose Lake/Willow River 88, Pierz 59
Pequot Lakes 90, International Falls 20
Pillager 68, Staples-Motley 62
Rock Ridge 97, Duluth Marshall 43
Two Harbors 95, Proctor 60
Class AAA=
Section 1=
Quarterfinal=
Austin 79, Red Wing 40
Byron 85, Albert Lea 37
Stewartville 69, Faribault 29
Winona 79, Kasson-Mantorville 53
Section 2=
Quarterfinal=
Mankato East 78, St. Peter 46
Mankato West 67, Marshall 55
New Ulm 58, New Prague 55
Worthington 61, Jordan 54
Section 5=
Quarterfinal=
Becker 76, Zimmerman 57
Big Lake 83, Chisago Lakes 75
St. Francis 77, Monticello 42
Section 8=
Quarterfinal=
Alexandria 89, St. Cloud Apollo 35
Rocori 65, Little Falls 48
Sauk Rapids-Rice 70, Detroit Lakes 67
St. Cloud Tech 80, Willmar 44
Class AAAA=
Section 1=
Quarterfinal=
Farmington 101, Northfield 83
Lakeville North 81, Rochester John Marshall 39
Lakeville South 79, Rochester Mayo 65
Owatonna 80, Rochester Century 72, 2OT
Section 3=
Quarterfinal=
Bloomington Jefferson 58, Burnsville 55
Eagan 56, Apple Valley 42
Eastview 103, Hastings 40
Rosemount 49, Park (Cottage Grove) 34
Section 6=
Quarterfinal=
Hopkins 92, Minneapolis South 43
Minneapolis Washburn 66, Robbinsdale Cooper 58
Robbinsdale Armstrong 74, Minneapolis Southwest 71
Wayzata 98, St. Louis Park 63
Section 8=
Quarterfinal=
Bemidji 54, Elk River 49
Brainerd 65, St. Michael-Albertville 47
Buffalo 59, Rogers 54
Moorhead 57, Sartell-St. Stephen 55
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/