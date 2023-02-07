Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Fort Vancouver 65, Hudson’s Bay 62
Foss 79, Washington 37
Mark Morris 71, R.A. Long 69
Mountain View 69, Kelso 63
Shelton 66, Rochester 47
Washougal 68, Hockinson 60
District Tournament=
Class 1A District 1=
Nooksack Valley 61, Mount Baker 43
Class 1B District 4=
Columbia Adventist Academy 73, Washington School For The Deaf 27
Firm Foundation 77, North River 58
Naselle 88, Wishkah Valley 10
Pe Ell 47, Lake Quinault 19
Class 2B District 7=
Davenport 78, Kettle Falls 63
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 54, St. George’s 40
Northwest Christian (Colbert) 76, Liberty (Spangle) 49
Reardan 58, Colfax 6
Class 3A District 2=
Bellevue 60, Lake Washington 56
Eastside Catholic 66, West Seattle 63
Franklin 52, Cleveland 46
Ingraham 67, Chief Sealth 54
Liberty 58, Mercer Island 45
Rainier Beach 69, Seattle Prep 59
