Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 8, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 38, Princeville 33

Altamont 82, Neoga 55

Alton Marquette 62, Maryville Christian 42

Amundsen 64, Chicago King 45

Andrew 66, Stagg 56

Anna-Jonesboro 71, Century 39

Annawan 67, Monmouth United 51

Antioch 42, Grant 40

Argenta-Oreana 51, Arcola 50

Armstrong 65, Chrisman 59

Athens 49, Riverton 47

Aurora (East) 80, Glenbard East 73

Aurora Central Catholic 63, Lombard (CPSA) 26

Aurora Math-Science 58, LaMoille 25

Beecher 71, Reed-Custer 64

Bensenville (Fenton) 50, South Elgin 42

Benton 68, Du Quoin 50

Bethalto Civic Memorial 55, Roxana 40

Bloomington 93, Yorkville Christian 84

Bloomington Christian 53, Normal Calvary 33

Bradley-Bourbonnais 62, Lincoln Way Central 54

Breese Central 50, Columbia 39

Bremen 65, Shepard 58

Brother Rice 59, LaPorte LaLumiere, Ind. 51

Bureau Valley 59, Hall 47

Burlington Central 64, Algonquin (Jacobs) 37

Calhoun 74, Pleasant Hill 53

Canton 59, Havana 56

Catlin (Salt Fork) 63, Fithian Oakwood 42

Centralia Christ Our Rock 65, Metro-East Lutheran 27

Champaign Centennial 75, Champaign Central 72, OT

Champaign Judah Christian 71, DeLand-Weldon 21

Champaign St. Thomas More 46, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 41

Charleston 69, Effingham 61

Chatham Glenwood 53, Eisenhower 30

Chicago (Lane) 45, Schaumburg 38

    • Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 64, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) 40

    Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 53, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 39

    Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Pritzker) 38, Chicago (Soto) High School 20

    Chicago (Perspectives/Calumet Technology) 61, Hyde Park 59

    Chicago Mt. Carmel 61, Providence 33

    Clinton 59, Warrensburg-Latham 31

    Collinsville 58, O’Fallon 51

    Crab Orchard 83, Carrier Mills 54

    Crystal Lake South 49, Cary-Grove 44

    Cumberland 46, St Elmo-Brownstown 45

    Curie 75, Whitney Young 60

    De La Salle 59, St. Ignatius 54

    DeKalb 70, Rochelle 40

    Decatur St. Teresa 60, Sullivan 32

    Dieterich 62, Martinsville 47

    Dixon 61, Rock Falls 50

    Dundee-Crown 59, Prairie Ridge 50

    East Alton-Wood River 77, Mount Olive 24

    East Dubuque 51, Potosi, Wis. 48

    East Peoria 68, Richwoods 60

    East St. Louis 80, Belleville West 56

    Edwardsville 51, Mascoutah 48

    Effingham St. Anthony 60, Farina South Central 34

    Eldorado 51, Carmi White County 44

    Elgin 42, West Chicago 40

    Elk Grove 65, Fremd 32

    Elmwood 60, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 40

    Eureka 78, Heyworth 51

    Evanston Township 67, OPRF 65

    Evergreen Park 69, Reavis 42

    Fairbury Prairie Central 72, Bloomington Central Catholic 66

    Fairfield 47, Hamilton County 46

    Flora 49, Edwards County 28

    Galesburg 57, Rock Island Alleman 28

    Gallatin County 57, Thompsonville 37

    Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 50, Richmond-Burton 45

    Gillespie 69, Litchfield 64

    Gilman Iroquois West 59, Milford 42

    Glenbard South 50, Bartlett 47

    Glenbrook North 57, Rolling Meadows 54

    Glenbrook South 52, Conant 36

    Goreville 83, Zeigler-Royalton 34

    Grant Park 49, Kankakee Trinity Academy 40

    Grayslake North 72, Round Lake 18

    Greenville 66, Pana 59

    Griggsville-Perry 45, South County 43

    Hampshire 57, Crystal Lake Central 30

    Highland Park 45, L.F. Academy 42

    Hinsdale Central 64, Prospect 48

    Hoffman Estates 57, Maine East 46

    Homewood-Flossmoor 69, Sandburg 47

    Hoopeston 58, Watseka (coop) 45

    IC Catholic 46, Aurora Christian 40

    Illini Bluffs 55, Farmington 49

    Illini Central 62, Stanford Olympia 60

    Jacksonville 58, Springfield 57

    Johnston City 47, Christopher 43

    Joliet Catholic 55, Carmel 49

    Joliet West 71, Plainfield South 55

    Kenwood 71, Phillips 68

    Kewanee 48, Mendota 35

    Knoxville 69, Oneida (ROWVA) 48

    Lake Forest 34, Warren Township 30

    Lake Zurich 45, Mundelein 43

    Lakes Community 55, Grayslake Central 43

    Larkin 64, Streamwood 24

    Lawrenceville 77, Red Hill 49

    Lexington 66, Flanagan-Cornell 61

    Leyden 59, Argo 48

    Libertyville 61, Zion Benton 31

    Lincoln-Way East 66, Lockport 49

    Lisle (Benet Academy) 65, St. Patrick 35

    Lisle 61, Westmont 49

    Loyola 64, Providence-St. Mel 27

    MICDS, Mo. 65, Breese Mater Dei 62, OT

    Macomb 73, Illinois Valley Central 45

    Macon Meridian 52, Tuscola 51

    Mahomet-Seymour 70, Urbana 68

    Manteno 67, St. Anne 64, OT

    Marist 51, Nazareth 38

    McHenry 55, Huntley 50

    Moline 71, United Township High School 54

    Mooseheart 72, Indian Creek 65

    Morris 70, La Salle-Peru 69, OT

    Mounds Meridian 82, Harrisburg 75

    Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 68, Barry (Western) 35

    Mt. Zion 45, Lincoln 34

    Murphysboro 42, Marion 39

    Naperville Neuqua Valley 58, Bolingbrook 49

    New Berlin 56, Auburn 22

    Newton 71, Tolono Unity 57

    Niles West 64, Addison Trail 55

    Nokomis 66, Pawnee 41

    Normal Community 54, Pekin 28

    North-Mac 60, Carlinville 47

    Oak Lawn Community 70, Oak Lawn Richards 56

    Okaw Valley 58, Blue Ridge 35

    Okawville 56, New Athens 47

    Olney (Richland County) 57, North Clay 51

    Orion 60, Morrison 57

    Oswego 60, Naperville Central 59

    Oswego East 66, Waubonsie Valley 32

    Ottawa Marquette 62, Serena 60

    Peotone 54, Clifton Central 29

    Piasa Southwestern 57, Vandalia 50

    Pittsfield 59, Beardstown 48

    Pleasant Plains 52, Petersburg PORTA 45

    Pontiac 73, Monticello 61

    Pope County 78, Joppa-Maple Grove 27

    Princeton 84, St. Bede 48

    Putnam County 53, Fieldcrest 46

    Quincy 60, Rock Island 55

    Quincy Notre Dame 54, Mendon Unity 35

    Red Bud 52, Marissa/Coulterville 39

    Riverside-Brookfield 69, Wheaton Academy 57

    Robinson 53, Terre Haute North, Ind. 49

    Rockford Christian 48, Winnebago 39

    Rockford Christian Life 67, Leland 24

    Rockford Lutheran 73, Stillman Valley 57

    Rockridge 57, Erie-Prophetstown 17

    Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 57, Decatur MacArthur 51

    Seneca 67, Streator 45

    Sesser-Valier 49, Waltonville 45

    Shelbyville 61, Moweaqua Central A&M 42

    Sherrard 56, Monmouth-Roseville 49

    Simeon 74, North Lawndale 54

    Springfield Calvary 82, Mt. Pulaski 58

    Springfield Lutheran 53, Jacksonville ISD 37

    St. Francis 58, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 39

    St. Joseph-Ogden 64, Rantoul 38

    St. Laurence 60, Leo 42

    St. Rita 74, Marmion 60

    St. Viator 39, Niles Notre Dame 26

    Staunton 60, Hillsboro 51

    Sterling 69, Geneseo 29

    Stevenson 55, Waukegan 41

    Sycamore 80, Marengo 58

    Taft 52, Maria 42

    Taylorville 66, Mattoon 61

    Teutopolis 55, Casey-Westfield 41

    Thornton Fractional North 63, Blue Island Eisenhower 52

    Thornton Fractional South 72, Oak Forest 53

    Tremont 59, Hartsburg-Emden 37

    Trenton Wesclin 53, Freeburg 44

    Tri-Valley 56, Roanoke-Benson 45

    W. Vigo, Ind. 54, Paris 33

    Warsaw West Hancock 69, Liberty 35

    Washington 44, Peoria Manual 39

    Waterloo Gibault 57, Granite City 27

    Wauconda 68, North Chicago 44

    Wells 66, Von Steuben 38

    Westville 58, Danville Schlarman 27

    Williamsville 59, Maroa-Forsyth 36

    Willowbrook 65, York 50

    Wilmington 58, Gardner-South Wilmington 45

    Woodland 48, Earlville 45

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.