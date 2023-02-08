Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 38, Princeville 33
Altamont 82, Neoga 55
Alton Marquette 62, Maryville Christian 42
Amundsen 64, Chicago King 45
Andrew 66, Stagg 56
Anna-Jonesboro 71, Century 39
Annawan 67, Monmouth United 51
Antioch 42, Grant 40
Argenta-Oreana 51, Arcola 50
Armstrong 65, Chrisman 59
Athens 49, Riverton 47
Aurora (East) 80, Glenbard East 73
Aurora Central Catholic 63, Lombard (CPSA) 26
Aurora Math-Science 58, LaMoille 25
Beecher 71, Reed-Custer 64
Bensenville (Fenton) 50, South Elgin 42
Benton 68, Du Quoin 50
Bethalto Civic Memorial 55, Roxana 40
Bloomington 93, Yorkville Christian 84
Bloomington Christian 53, Normal Calvary 33
Bradley-Bourbonnais 62, Lincoln Way Central 54
Breese Central 50, Columbia 39
Bremen 65, Shepard 58
Brother Rice 59, LaPorte LaLumiere, Ind. 51
Bureau Valley 59, Hall 47
Burlington Central 64, Algonquin (Jacobs) 37
Calhoun 74, Pleasant Hill 53
Canton 59, Havana 56
Catlin (Salt Fork) 63, Fithian Oakwood 42
Centralia Christ Our Rock 65, Metro-East Lutheran 27
Champaign Centennial 75, Champaign Central 72, OT
Champaign Judah Christian 71, DeLand-Weldon 21
Champaign St. Thomas More 46, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 41
Charleston 69, Effingham 61
Chatham Glenwood 53, Eisenhower 30
Chicago (Lane) 45, Schaumburg 38
Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 64, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) 40
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 53, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 39
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Pritzker) 38, Chicago (Soto) High School 20
Chicago (Perspectives/Calumet Technology) 61, Hyde Park 59
Chicago Mt. Carmel 61, Providence 33
Clinton 59, Warrensburg-Latham 31
Collinsville 58, O’Fallon 51
Crab Orchard 83, Carrier Mills 54
Crystal Lake South 49, Cary-Grove 44
Cumberland 46, St Elmo-Brownstown 45
Curie 75, Whitney Young 60
De La Salle 59, St. Ignatius 54
DeKalb 70, Rochelle 40
Decatur St. Teresa 60, Sullivan 32
Dieterich 62, Martinsville 47
Dixon 61, Rock Falls 50
Dundee-Crown 59, Prairie Ridge 50
East Alton-Wood River 77, Mount Olive 24
East Dubuque 51, Potosi, Wis. 48
East Peoria 68, Richwoods 60
East St. Louis 80, Belleville West 56
Edwardsville 51, Mascoutah 48
Effingham St. Anthony 60, Farina South Central 34
Eldorado 51, Carmi White County 44
Elgin 42, West Chicago 40
Elk Grove 65, Fremd 32
Elmwood 60, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 40
Eureka 78, Heyworth 51
Evanston Township 67, OPRF 65
Evergreen Park 69, Reavis 42
Fairbury Prairie Central 72, Bloomington Central Catholic 66
Fairfield 47, Hamilton County 46
Flora 49, Edwards County 28
Galesburg 57, Rock Island Alleman 28
Gallatin County 57, Thompsonville 37
Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 50, Richmond-Burton 45
Gillespie 69, Litchfield 64
Gilman Iroquois West 59, Milford 42
Glenbard South 50, Bartlett 47
Glenbrook North 57, Rolling Meadows 54
Glenbrook South 52, Conant 36
Goreville 83, Zeigler-Royalton 34
Grant Park 49, Kankakee Trinity Academy 40
Grayslake North 72, Round Lake 18
Greenville 66, Pana 59
Griggsville-Perry 45, South County 43
Hampshire 57, Crystal Lake Central 30
Highland Park 45, L.F. Academy 42
Hinsdale Central 64, Prospect 48
Hoffman Estates 57, Maine East 46
Homewood-Flossmoor 69, Sandburg 47
Hoopeston 58, Watseka (coop) 45
IC Catholic 46, Aurora Christian 40
Illini Bluffs 55, Farmington 49
Illini Central 62, Stanford Olympia 60
Jacksonville 58, Springfield 57
Johnston City 47, Christopher 43
Joliet Catholic 55, Carmel 49
Joliet West 71, Plainfield South 55
Kenwood 71, Phillips 68
Kewanee 48, Mendota 35
Knoxville 69, Oneida (ROWVA) 48
Lake Forest 34, Warren Township 30
Lake Zurich 45, Mundelein 43
Lakes Community 55, Grayslake Central 43
Larkin 64, Streamwood 24
Lawrenceville 77, Red Hill 49
Lexington 66, Flanagan-Cornell 61
Leyden 59, Argo 48
Libertyville 61, Zion Benton 31
Lincoln-Way East 66, Lockport 49
Lisle (Benet Academy) 65, St. Patrick 35
Lisle 61, Westmont 49
Loyola 64, Providence-St. Mel 27
MICDS, Mo. 65, Breese Mater Dei 62, OT
Macomb 73, Illinois Valley Central 45
Macon Meridian 52, Tuscola 51
Mahomet-Seymour 70, Urbana 68
Manteno 67, St. Anne 64, OT
Marist 51, Nazareth 38
McHenry 55, Huntley 50
Moline 71, United Township High School 54
Mooseheart 72, Indian Creek 65
Morris 70, La Salle-Peru 69, OT
Mounds Meridian 82, Harrisburg 75
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 68, Barry (Western) 35
Mt. Zion 45, Lincoln 34
Murphysboro 42, Marion 39
Naperville Neuqua Valley 58, Bolingbrook 49
New Berlin 56, Auburn 22
Newton 71, Tolono Unity 57
Niles West 64, Addison Trail 55
Nokomis 66, Pawnee 41
Normal Community 54, Pekin 28
North-Mac 60, Carlinville 47
Oak Lawn Community 70, Oak Lawn Richards 56
Okaw Valley 58, Blue Ridge 35
Okawville 56, New Athens 47
Olney (Richland County) 57, North Clay 51
Orion 60, Morrison 57
Oswego 60, Naperville Central 59
Oswego East 66, Waubonsie Valley 32
Ottawa Marquette 62, Serena 60
Peotone 54, Clifton Central 29
Piasa Southwestern 57, Vandalia 50
Pittsfield 59, Beardstown 48
Pleasant Plains 52, Petersburg PORTA 45
Pontiac 73, Monticello 61
Pope County 78, Joppa-Maple Grove 27
Princeton 84, St. Bede 48
Putnam County 53, Fieldcrest 46
Quincy 60, Rock Island 55
Quincy Notre Dame 54, Mendon Unity 35
Red Bud 52, Marissa/Coulterville 39
Riverside-Brookfield 69, Wheaton Academy 57
Robinson 53, Terre Haute North, Ind. 49
Rockford Christian 48, Winnebago 39
Rockford Christian Life 67, Leland 24
Rockford Lutheran 73, Stillman Valley 57
Rockridge 57, Erie-Prophetstown 17
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 57, Decatur MacArthur 51
Seneca 67, Streator 45
Sesser-Valier 49, Waltonville 45
Shelbyville 61, Moweaqua Central A&M 42
Sherrard 56, Monmouth-Roseville 49
Simeon 74, North Lawndale 54
Springfield Calvary 82, Mt. Pulaski 58
Springfield Lutheran 53, Jacksonville ISD 37
St. Francis 58, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 39
St. Joseph-Ogden 64, Rantoul 38
St. Laurence 60, Leo 42
St. Rita 74, Marmion 60
St. Viator 39, Niles Notre Dame 26
Staunton 60, Hillsboro 51
Sterling 69, Geneseo 29
Stevenson 55, Waukegan 41
Sycamore 80, Marengo 58
Taft 52, Maria 42
Taylorville 66, Mattoon 61
Teutopolis 55, Casey-Westfield 41
Thornton Fractional North 63, Blue Island Eisenhower 52
Thornton Fractional South 72, Oak Forest 53
Tremont 59, Hartsburg-Emden 37
Trenton Wesclin 53, Freeburg 44
Tri-Valley 56, Roanoke-Benson 45
W. Vigo, Ind. 54, Paris 33
Warsaw West Hancock 69, Liberty 35
Washington 44, Peoria Manual 39
Waterloo Gibault 57, Granite City 27
Wauconda 68, North Chicago 44
Wells 66, Von Steuben 38
Westville 58, Danville Schlarman 27
Williamsville 59, Maroa-Forsyth 36
Willowbrook 65, York 50
Wilmington 58, Gardner-South Wilmington 45
Woodland 48, Earlville 45
