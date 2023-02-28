Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
NSAA Playoffs=
Class A=
District A-1=
Bellevue West 68, Lincoln Northeast 43
District A-2=
Millard North 75, Kearney 66
District A-3=
Lincoln North Star 48, Gretna 43
District A-4=
Lincoln Southeast 47, Omaha Creighton Prep 42
District A-5=
Lincoln East 76, Lincoln Southwest 72
District A-6=
Elkhorn South 53, Papillion-LaVista South 49
Class B=
District B-1=
Omaha Skutt Catholic 72, Blair 42
District B-6=
Bennington 47, Beatrice 34
District B-8=
Norris 39, Omaha Roncalli 38
Class C1=
District C1-2=
Ogallala 66, Adams Central 30
District C1-3=
Ashland-Greenwood 71, Winnebago 51
District C1-7=
Central City 43, Wayne 38
Class C2=
District C2-1=
Freeman 53, Oakland-Craig 22
District C2-2=
Amherst 65, Hershey 34
District C2-3=
Doniphan-Trumbull 39, Hastings St. Cecilia 38
District C2-5=
Elkhorn Valley 71, Summerland 53
District C2-7=
Norfolk Catholic 44, Cross County 30
Class D1=
District D1-3=
Johnson-Brock 51, Sandy Creek 19
District D1-4=
Elm Creek 50, McCool Junction 36
District D1-5=
Dundy County-Stratton 51, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 36
District D1-6=
Howells/Dodge 56, Bridgeport 34
Class D2=
District D2-1=
Shelton 90, Medicine Valley 46
District D2-3=
Wynot 79, Hay Springs 27
District D2-4=
Osceola 64, Friend 45
District D2-5=
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 46, Creighton 43
