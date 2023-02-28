AP NEWS
    Monday’s Scores

    The Associated PressFebruary 28, 2023 GMT

    BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

    NSAA Playoffs=

    Class A=

    District A-1=

    Bellevue West 68, Lincoln Northeast 43

    District A-2=

    Millard North 75, Kearney 66

    District A-3=

    Lincoln North Star 48, Gretna 43

    District A-4=

    Lincoln Southeast 47, Omaha Creighton Prep 42

    District A-5=

    Lincoln East 76, Lincoln Southwest 72

    District A-6=

    Elkhorn South 53, Papillion-LaVista South 49

    Class B=

    District B-1=

    Omaha Skutt Catholic 72, Blair 42

    District B-6=

    Bennington 47, Beatrice 34

    District B-8=

    Norris 39, Omaha Roncalli 38

    Class C1=

    District C1-2=

    Ogallala 66, Adams Central 30

    District C1-3=

    Ashland-Greenwood 71, Winnebago 51

    District C1-7=

    Central City 43, Wayne 38

    Class C2=

    District C2-1=

    Freeman 53, Oakland-Craig 22

    District C2-2=

    Amherst 65, Hershey 34

    District C2-3=

    Doniphan-Trumbull 39, Hastings St. Cecilia 38

    District C2-5=

    Elkhorn Valley 71, Summerland 53

    District C2-7=

    Norfolk Catholic 44, Cross County 30

    Class D1=

    District D1-3=

    Johnson-Brock 51, Sandy Creek 19

    District D1-4=

    Elm Creek 50, McCool Junction 36

    District D1-5=

    Dundy County-Stratton 51, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 36

    District D1-6=

    Howells/Dodge 56, Bridgeport 34

    Class D2=

    District D2-1=

    Shelton 90, Medicine Valley 46

    District D2-3=

    Wynot 79, Hay Springs 27

    District D2-4=

    Osceola 64, Friend 45

    District D2-5=

    Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 46, Creighton 43

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/