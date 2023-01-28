AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 28, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

AC/GC 72, Interstate 35,Truro 35

Alburnett 71, Central City 58

Aplington-Parkersburg 80, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 64

Assumption, Davenport 64, Clinton 44

Atlantic 68, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 49

Baxter 83, North Tama, Traer 64

Benton Community 74, Clear Creek-Amana 61

Bettendorf 50, Central Clinton, DeWitt 39

Boyden-Hull 51, Rock Valley 48

Burlington 71, Washington 48

CAM, Anita 78, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 43

Carroll 61, Ballard 53

Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 55, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 49

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 67, Cedar Rapids, Washington 57

Central Springs 82, Rockford 60

Clarke, Osceola 72, Centerville 35

Clarksville 58, Riceville 47

Colo-NESCO 65, BCLUW, Conrad 48

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 75, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 52

Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 62, LeMars 58

Dallas Center-Grimes 76, Oskaloosa 35

Danville 70, Central Lee, Donnellson 28

Davenport, North 63, Muscatine 60

Decorah 88, New Hampton 59

Denison-Schleswig 77, Shenandoah 41

Des Moines Christian 58, Ogden 32

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 47, Janesville 41

East Mills 58, Riverside, Oakland 55

Easton Valley 53, Lisbon 39

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 73, Knoxville 59

Epworth, Western Dubuque 55, Dubuque, Hempstead 44

Estherville Lincoln Central 67, Cherokee, Washington 56

    • Fremont Mills, Tabor 46, Sidney 33

    Grundy Center 72, AGWSR, Ackley 19

    H-L-V, Victor 67, Colfax-Mingo 44

    Harlan 64, Creston 55

    Harris-Lake Park 61, Akron-Westfield 49

    Hinton 53, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 51

    Holy Trinity 63, Van Buren, Keosauqua 40

    Iowa City West 63, Iowa City High 45

    Iowa Valley, Marengo 60, English Valleys, North English 24

    Keota 66, Tri-County, Thornburg 31

    Lake Mills 51, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 48

    MOC-Floyd Valley 54, Sioux Center 40

    Madrid 64, Earlham 47

    Marion 61, West Delaware, Manchester 50

    Marshalltown 55, Mason City 48

    Mount Pleasant 66, Keokuk 47

    Nevada 60, South Hamilton, Jewell 56

    Newell-Fonda 75, South Central Calhoun 50

    Newton 58, Pella 40

    Nodaway Valley 89, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 61

    North Cedar, Stanwood 41, Midland, Wyoming 37

    Norwalk 59, Indianola 49

    Panorama, Panora 60, Woodward Academy 41

    Pleasant Valley 61, Davenport, West 47

    Roland-Story, Story City 73, Saydel 45

    Sheldon 63, Sibley-Ocheyedan 49

    Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 53, East Sac County 31

    Sioux City, East 75, Sioux City, North 47

    South Hardin 66, East Marshall, LeGrand 39

    Spirit Lake 61, Spencer 41

    Springville 49, Starmont 44

    Treynor 61, IKM-Manning 25

    Underwood 74, Audubon 46

    WACO, Wayland 51, Hillcrest Academy 40

    Wahlert, Dubuque 36, Dubuque, Senior 34

    Waterloo, West 76, Linn-Mar, Marion 63

    Waverly-Shell Rock 62, Waukon 47

    West Lyon, Inwood 56, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 55

    West Marshall, State Center 66, Greene County 64

    West Sioux 62, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 36

    Williamsburg 71, Center Point-Urbana 63

    Wilton 77, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 65

    Winterset 81, Gilbert 55

    Bluegrass Conference Tournament=

    Diagonal 65, Seymour 35

    Moravia 70, Melcher-Dallas 44

    Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 61, Ankeny Christian Academy 49

    Murray 39, Lamoni 29

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.