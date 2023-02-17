AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 17, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Belleville 56, Mount Olive 39

Bloomfield 59, Technology 30

Bound Brook 58, New Egypt 56

Burlington Township 96, Trenton Catholic 88

CAPS Central 40, Highland Park 30

Calvary Christian 62, Perth Amboy Tech 35

Camden Catholic 56, Bishop Eustace Prep 49

Carteret 55, New Brunswick 46

Central Regional 62, Ocean Township 47

Cherokee 46, Eastern 14

Cherry Hill East 97, Egg Harbor 73

Cherry Hill West 53, Winslow 44

Cinnaminson 74, King’s Christian 56

Deptford 74, Penns Grove 54

East Orange 68, North Bergen 48

Eastside Paterson 78, Passaic Tech 49

Elmwood Park 61, Northern Highlands 59

Gill St. Bernard’s 57, Ridge 50, OT

Haddon Township 69, Moorestown Friends 32

Hightstown 61, Princeton 60

Hopewell Valley Central 61, Warren Hills 53

Immaculate Conception-Montclair 71, West Side 50

Irvington 64, BelovED Charter 42

J.P. Stevens 60, Manville 36

Kinnelon 60, High Point 39

Leonia 66, Hasbrouck Heights 53

Lyndhurst 81, Waldwick 60

Millburn 68, New Providence 66

Monroe 68, Spotswood 61

Montville 77, Boonton 53

Morris Catholic 76, Technology 65

Morris Hills 49, Verona 32

Morris Knolls 69, Pequannock 53

Morristown-Beard 54, Sussex Tech 44

Newark Academy 65, Bogota 52

Northern Burlington 70, Haddon Heights 62

Old Bridge 52, Monmouth 43

    • Orange 69, Cedar Grove 54

    Penn Tech 68, Camden Tech 30

    Pennsville Memorial 64, Gloucester Tech 58

    Phillipsburg 69, North Hunterdon 55

    Robbinsville 67, Princeton Day 58

    Roselle 61, Summit 53

    Rutgers Prep 81, Franklin 66

    Sayreville 79, South Amboy 50

    Shawnee 50, Seneca 15

    Shore Regional 58, Matawan 56

    St. Joseph-Montvale 59, Montclair 43

    St. Mary’s-Rutherford 73, Demarest 69

    Trenton Central 64, Notre Dame 49

    Union Catholic 76, Chatham 67

    Vernon 68, Newton 46

    Voorhees 67, Timothy Christian 59

    Wallkill Valley 76, Dover 51

    Watchung Hills 54, Pope John XXIII 49

    Wayne Valley 58, Paterson Kennedy 42

    West Essex 56, Hanover Park 53

    Westwood 52, New Milford 41

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

