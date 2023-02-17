Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Belleville 56, Mount Olive 39
Bloomfield 59, Technology 30
Bound Brook 58, New Egypt 56
Burlington Township 96, Trenton Catholic 88
CAPS Central 40, Highland Park 30
Calvary Christian 62, Perth Amboy Tech 35
Camden Catholic 56, Bishop Eustace Prep 49
Carteret 55, New Brunswick 46
Central Regional 62, Ocean Township 47
Cherokee 46, Eastern 14
Cherry Hill East 97, Egg Harbor 73
Cherry Hill West 53, Winslow 44
Cinnaminson 74, King’s Christian 56
Deptford 74, Penns Grove 54
East Orange 68, North Bergen 48
Eastside Paterson 78, Passaic Tech 49
Elmwood Park 61, Northern Highlands 59
Gill St. Bernard’s 57, Ridge 50, OT
Haddon Township 69, Moorestown Friends 32
Hightstown 61, Princeton 60
Hopewell Valley Central 61, Warren Hills 53
Immaculate Conception-Montclair 71, West Side 50
Irvington 64, BelovED Charter 42
J.P. Stevens 60, Manville 36
Kinnelon 60, High Point 39
Leonia 66, Hasbrouck Heights 53
Lyndhurst 81, Waldwick 60
Millburn 68, New Providence 66
Monroe 68, Spotswood 61
Montville 77, Boonton 53
Morris Catholic 76, Technology 65
Morris Hills 49, Verona 32
Morris Knolls 69, Pequannock 53
Morristown-Beard 54, Sussex Tech 44
Newark Academy 65, Bogota 52
Northern Burlington 70, Haddon Heights 62
Old Bridge 52, Monmouth 43
Orange 69, Cedar Grove 54
Penn Tech 68, Camden Tech 30
Pennsville Memorial 64, Gloucester Tech 58
Phillipsburg 69, North Hunterdon 55
Robbinsville 67, Princeton Day 58
Roselle 61, Summit 53
Rutgers Prep 81, Franklin 66
Sayreville 79, South Amboy 50
Shawnee 50, Seneca 15
Shore Regional 58, Matawan 56
St. Joseph-Montvale 59, Montclair 43
St. Mary’s-Rutherford 73, Demarest 69
Trenton Central 64, Notre Dame 49
Union Catholic 76, Chatham 67
Vernon 68, Newton 46
Voorhees 67, Timothy Christian 59
Wallkill Valley 76, Dover 51
Watchung Hills 54, Pope John XXIII 49
Wayne Valley 58, Paterson Kennedy 42
West Essex 56, Hanover Park 53
Westwood 52, New Milford 41
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/