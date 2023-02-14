AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 14, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Algoma 83, Sevastopol 44

Arcadia 85, Viroqua 50

Argyle 54, Albany 28

Athens 61, Pittsville 42

Baldwin-Woodville 59, Barron 42

Bayfield 70, Luck 57

Beaver Dam 55, Milton 52

Benton 74, Lancaster 55

Bonduel 65, Coleman 44

Brookfield Academy 81, Messmer 65

Cadott 61, Augusta 58

Cadott 83, Lake Holcombe 54

Cameron 80, St. Croix Falls 61

Cashton 65, Westby 45

Chequamegon 71, Washburn 69, OT

Colfax 62, Amery 61

Columbus 71, Watertown Luther Prep 49

Crandon 62, Elcho 60

Crivitz 79, Oneida Nation 47

Cumberland 54, Grantsburg 36

Dodgeville 64, Barneveld 31

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 70, Augusta 62

Eau Claire Memorial 93, Mosinee 81

Evansville 72, East Troy 59

Faith Christian 53, Wolf River Lutheran 47

Florence 71, Three Lakes 42

Fox Valley Lutheran 61, New London 57

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 67, Elk Mound 62

Green Bay West 48, Green Bay East 34

Horicon 56, Cambria-Friesland 50

Jefferson 66, Whitewater 40

ADVERTISEMENT

Kickapoo 64, Riverdale 63

La Crosse Logan 76, Eau Claire North 75

Laconia 88, North Fond du Lac 72

Lomira 85, Ripon 80

Lourdes Academy 63, Dodgeland 39

Marion 61, Northland Lutheran 57

Mauston 70, Richland Center 58

Mellen 65, Bessemer, Mich. 46

Melrose-Mindoro 64, Cochrane-Fountain City 57

Merrill 62, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 42

Sports

  • Colts hire Eagles OC Shane Steichen as their head coach

  • Cardinals hire Eagles coordinator Gannon as next coach

  • Derek Carr hits open market after release from Raiders

  • Chiefs revel in Super Bowl win, then get into offseason work

    • Milw. Washington 54, Milwaukee Riverside University 45

    Milwaukee Madison 71, Milwaukee Pulaski 65

    Milwaukee School of Languages 55, Chesterton 30

    Monticello 52, Black Hawk 49

    New Berlin West 67, Lake Country Lutheran 63

    New Richmond 94, Altoona 56

    Omro 59, Lomira 51

    Osceola 67, Saint Croix Central 62

    Pacelli 60, Almond-Bancroft 52

    Prescott 86, River Falls 67

    Racine Horlick 55, Badger 54

    Rib Lake 76, Crandon 68

    River Valley 61, Lancaster 58

    Royall 71, La Farge 34

    Shullsburg 66, Cassville 58

    Siren 57, Drummond 47

    Solon Springs 78, Birchwood 45

    St. Marys Springs 80, Oakfield 34

    Turner 75, Big Foot 58

    Unity 60, Shell Lake 41

    White Lake 78, Butternut 42

    Winter 82, Lac Courte Oreilles 60

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.