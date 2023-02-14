Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Algoma 83, Sevastopol 44
Arcadia 85, Viroqua 50
Argyle 54, Albany 28
Athens 61, Pittsville 42
Baldwin-Woodville 59, Barron 42
Bayfield 70, Luck 57
Beaver Dam 55, Milton 52
Benton 74, Lancaster 55
Bonduel 65, Coleman 44
Brookfield Academy 81, Messmer 65
Cadott 61, Augusta 58
Cadott 83, Lake Holcombe 54
Cameron 80, St. Croix Falls 61
Cashton 65, Westby 45
Chequamegon 71, Washburn 69, OT
Colfax 62, Amery 61
Columbus 71, Watertown Luther Prep 49
Crandon 62, Elcho 60
Crivitz 79, Oneida Nation 47
Cumberland 54, Grantsburg 36
Dodgeville 64, Barneveld 31
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 70, Augusta 62
Eau Claire Memorial 93, Mosinee 81
Evansville 72, East Troy 59
Faith Christian 53, Wolf River Lutheran 47
Florence 71, Three Lakes 42
Fox Valley Lutheran 61, New London 57
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 67, Elk Mound 62
Green Bay West 48, Green Bay East 34
Horicon 56, Cambria-Friesland 50
Jefferson 66, Whitewater 40
Kickapoo 64, Riverdale 63
La Crosse Logan 76, Eau Claire North 75
Laconia 88, North Fond du Lac 72
Lomira 85, Ripon 80
Lourdes Academy 63, Dodgeland 39
Marion 61, Northland Lutheran 57
Mauston 70, Richland Center 58
Mellen 65, Bessemer, Mich. 46
Melrose-Mindoro 64, Cochrane-Fountain City 57
Merrill 62, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 42
Milw. Washington 54, Milwaukee Riverside University 45
Milwaukee Madison 71, Milwaukee Pulaski 65
Milwaukee School of Languages 55, Chesterton 30
Monticello 52, Black Hawk 49
New Berlin West 67, Lake Country Lutheran 63
New Richmond 94, Altoona 56
Omro 59, Lomira 51
Osceola 67, Saint Croix Central 62
Pacelli 60, Almond-Bancroft 52
Prescott 86, River Falls 67
Racine Horlick 55, Badger 54
Rib Lake 76, Crandon 68
River Valley 61, Lancaster 58
Royall 71, La Farge 34
Shullsburg 66, Cassville 58
Siren 57, Drummond 47
Solon Springs 78, Birchwood 45
St. Marys Springs 80, Oakfield 34
Turner 75, Big Foot 58
Unity 60, Shell Lake 41
White Lake 78, Butternut 42
Winter 82, Lac Courte Oreilles 60
