AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 5, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Sectional Championship=

Class 4A=

5. Carroll (Fort Wayne)=

Ft. Wayne North 64, Ft. Wayne Northrop 48

6. Columbia City=

Ft. Wayne Wayne 55, Homestead 53

7. Kokomo=

Kokomo 85, Marion 51

8. Carmel=

Noblesville 58, Zionsville 50

9. Muncie Central=

New Palestine 71, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 57

10. Warren Central=

Indpls Cathedral 76, Indpls Attucks 33

11. Perry Meridian=

Indpls Ben Davis 80, Indpls Pike 59

12. Plainfield=

Brownsburg 64, Plainfield 48

13. Center Grove=

Bloomington North 43, Center Grove 41

14. Columbus North=

Columbus North 67, Whiteland 59

16. Evansville North=

Evansville Reitz 64, Jasper 53

Class 3A=

17. Hanover Central=

Lake Station 66, Hanover Central 48

18. Knox=

Glenn 58, Culver Academy 47

19. Jimtown=

S. Bend Washington 62, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 61, OT

22. Frankfort=

Twin Lakes 61, Rensselaer 59

23. Peru=

Peru 78, Norwell 68

24. New Castle=

Delta 50, New Castle 37

25. Danville=

Danville 56, Tri-West 44

ADVERTISEMENT

26. Northview=

Indian Creek 52, S. Vermillion 46

28. Christel House Manual=

Beech Grove 51, Indpls Ritter 50

29. Greensburg=

Batesville 58, Greensburg 47

31. Washington=

N. Daviess 42, Washington 28

32. Boonville=

Gibson Southern 70, Evansville Mater Dei 51

Class 2A=

34. N. Judson=

N. Judson 56, S. Bend Career Academy 48

Sports

  • Ex-Raider Derek Carr agrees to 4-year contract with Saints

  • AP source: Raiders place franchise tag on Josh Jacobs

  • MLB shift limits raising batter spirits and averages so far

  • NFL combine a TV spectacle, moneymaker; value under scrutiny

    • 37. S. Adams=

    Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 39, Adams Central 32

    38. Delphi=

    Carroll (Flora) 50, Clinton Prairie 36

    39. Taylor=

    Tipton 58, Taylor 40

    40. Monroe Central=

    Wapahani 53, Muncie Burris 34

    41. Shenandoah=

    Northeastern 54, Hagerstown 41

    42. Eastern Hancock=

    Indpls Scecina 57, Triton Central 45

    43. Cascade=

    Indpls Park Tudor 40, University 37

    44. Southmont=

    Parke Heritage 37, N. Putnam 27

    45. S. Ripley=

    N. Decatur 61, Milan 37

    47. N. Knox=

    Linton 49, Vincennes (South Knox— 32

    48. Tell City=

    Forest Park 49, N. Posey 48

    Class 1A=

    49. Morgan Twp.=

    Kouts 60, Morgan Twp. 52

    50. Triton=

    Michigan City Marquette 49, Culver 41

    51. Hamilton=

    Bethany Christian 63, Lakeland Christian 49

    52. W. Central=

    Tri-County 43, N. White 40

    53. Southwood=

    Southwood 70, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 57

    54. Fountain Central=

    Fountain Central 44, Rossville 40

    55. Tri-Central=

    Liberty Christian 69, Daleville 51

    56. Tri=

    Blue River 74, Seton Catholic 65

    57. White River Valley=

    Bloomfield 83, Bloomington Lighthouse 45

    58. Indiana Deaf=

    Bethesda Christian 51, Traders Point Christian 44

    ADVERTISEMENT

    59. Indpls Lutheran=

    Indpls Lutheran 61, Greenwood Christian 57

    60. Edinburgh=

    Jac-Cen-Del 50, Oldenburg 40

    63. Loogootee=

    Loogootee 41, Orleans 34

    64. Wood Memorial=

    Dubois 53, Evansville Christian 51, OT

    Sectional Semifinal=

    Class 4A=

    1. Munster=

    Hammond Central 71, Hammond Morton 30

    Munster 56, Lake Central 51

    2. Crown Point=

    Chesterton 59, Crown Point 50

    Valparaiso 64, Hobart 29

    3. LaPorte=

    Michigan City 79, LaPorte 64

    Mishawaka 71, S. Bend Riley 58

    4. Elkhart=

    Northridge 51, Concord 47, 2OT

    Penn 55, Goshen 37

    6. Columbia City=

    Ft. Wayne Wayne 57, Ft. Wayne South 56

    Homestead 59, Columbia City 51

    15. Seymour=

    Jennings Co. 48, Jeffersonville 46

    New Albany 36, Seymour 31

    Class 3A=

    17. Hanover Central=

    Hanover Central 60, Hammond Noll 55

    Lake Station 70, River Forest 50

    18. Knox=

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Culver Academy 48, Knox 41

    Glenn 67, Bremen 36

    19. Jimtown=

    S. Bend St. Joseph’s 50, New Prairie 27

    S. Bend Washington 43, Mishawaka Marian 41

    20. NorthWood=

    NorthWood 59, Fairfield 33

    W. Noble 57, Lakeland 53

    21. Garrett=

    Ft. Wayne Concordia 58, Woodlan 48

    Ft. Wayne Dwenger 61, Heritage 41

    27. Indpls Shortridge=

    Guerin Catholic 58, Indpls Brebeuf 45

    Indpls Chatard 54, Indpls Shortridge 30

    30. Charlestown=

    Corydon 67, Salem 50

    Scottsburg 80, Silver Creek 48

    Class 2A=

    33. Whiting=

    Gary 21st Century 68, Andrean 60

    Illiana Christian 60, Bowman Academy 57

    34. N. Judson=

    N. Judson 53, S. Central (Union Mills) 25

    S. Bend Career Academy 71, LaVille 62

    35. Westview=

    Central Noble 51, Prairie Hts. 45

    Westview 50, Eastside 26

    36. Rochester=

    Cass 54, Rochester 43

    Wabash 48, Winamac 15

    46. Southwestern=

    Brownstown 44, Providence 42

    Southwestern (Hanover) 59, Henryville 53

    Class 1A=

    49. Morgan Twp.=

    Kouts 84, Hammond Science and Tech 58

    Morgan Twp. 70, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 66

    50. Triton=

    Culver 40, Oregon-Davis 24

    Michigan City Marquette 51, Argos 44

    ADVERTISEMENT

    51. Hamilton=

    Bethany Christian 37, Elkhart Christian 36

    Lakeland Christian 50, Lakewood Park 34

    52. W. Central=

    N. White 54, W. Central 53

    Tri-County 56, Frontier 54

    54. Fountain Central=

    Fountain Central 58, N. Vermillion 44

    Rossville 56, Faith Christian 49

    61. W. Washington=

    Borden 61, S. Central (Elizabeth) 44

    Rock Creek Academy 76, Lanesville 41

    62. New Washington=

    New Washington 57, Trinity Lutheran 36

    Rising Sun 80, Crothersville 61

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.