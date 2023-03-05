Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Sectional Championship=
Class 4A=
5. Carroll (Fort Wayne)=
Ft. Wayne North 64, Ft. Wayne Northrop 48
6. Columbia City=
Ft. Wayne Wayne 55, Homestead 53
7. Kokomo=
Kokomo 85, Marion 51
8. Carmel=
Noblesville 58, Zionsville 50
9. Muncie Central=
New Palestine 71, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 57
10. Warren Central=
Indpls Cathedral 76, Indpls Attucks 33
11. Perry Meridian=
Indpls Ben Davis 80, Indpls Pike 59
12. Plainfield=
Brownsburg 64, Plainfield 48
13. Center Grove=
Bloomington North 43, Center Grove 41
14. Columbus North=
Columbus North 67, Whiteland 59
16. Evansville North=
Evansville Reitz 64, Jasper 53
Class 3A=
17. Hanover Central=
Lake Station 66, Hanover Central 48
18. Knox=
Glenn 58, Culver Academy 47
19. Jimtown=
S. Bend Washington 62, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 61, OT
22. Frankfort=
Twin Lakes 61, Rensselaer 59
23. Peru=
Peru 78, Norwell 68
24. New Castle=
Delta 50, New Castle 37
25. Danville=
Danville 56, Tri-West 44
26. Northview=
Indian Creek 52, S. Vermillion 46
28. Christel House Manual=
Beech Grove 51, Indpls Ritter 50
29. Greensburg=
Batesville 58, Greensburg 47
31. Washington=
N. Daviess 42, Washington 28
32. Boonville=
Gibson Southern 70, Evansville Mater Dei 51
Class 2A=
34. N. Judson=
N. Judson 56, S. Bend Career Academy 48
37. S. Adams=
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 39, Adams Central 32
38. Delphi=
Carroll (Flora) 50, Clinton Prairie 36
39. Taylor=
Tipton 58, Taylor 40
40. Monroe Central=
Wapahani 53, Muncie Burris 34
41. Shenandoah=
Northeastern 54, Hagerstown 41
42. Eastern Hancock=
Indpls Scecina 57, Triton Central 45
43. Cascade=
Indpls Park Tudor 40, University 37
44. Southmont=
Parke Heritage 37, N. Putnam 27
45. S. Ripley=
N. Decatur 61, Milan 37
47. N. Knox=
Linton 49, Vincennes (South Knox— 32
48. Tell City=
Forest Park 49, N. Posey 48
Class 1A=
49. Morgan Twp.=
Kouts 60, Morgan Twp. 52
50. Triton=
Michigan City Marquette 49, Culver 41
51. Hamilton=
Bethany Christian 63, Lakeland Christian 49
52. W. Central=
Tri-County 43, N. White 40
53. Southwood=
Southwood 70, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 57
54. Fountain Central=
Fountain Central 44, Rossville 40
55. Tri-Central=
Liberty Christian 69, Daleville 51
56. Tri=
Blue River 74, Seton Catholic 65
57. White River Valley=
Bloomfield 83, Bloomington Lighthouse 45
58. Indiana Deaf=
Bethesda Christian 51, Traders Point Christian 44
59. Indpls Lutheran=
Indpls Lutheran 61, Greenwood Christian 57
60. Edinburgh=
Jac-Cen-Del 50, Oldenburg 40
63. Loogootee=
Loogootee 41, Orleans 34
64. Wood Memorial=
Dubois 53, Evansville Christian 51, OT
Sectional Semifinal=
Class 4A=
1. Munster=
Hammond Central 71, Hammond Morton 30
Munster 56, Lake Central 51
2. Crown Point=
Chesterton 59, Crown Point 50
Valparaiso 64, Hobart 29
3. LaPorte=
Michigan City 79, LaPorte 64
Mishawaka 71, S. Bend Riley 58
4. Elkhart=
Northridge 51, Concord 47, 2OT
Penn 55, Goshen 37
6. Columbia City=
Ft. Wayne Wayne 57, Ft. Wayne South 56
Homestead 59, Columbia City 51
15. Seymour=
Jennings Co. 48, Jeffersonville 46
New Albany 36, Seymour 31
Class 3A=
17. Hanover Central=
Hanover Central 60, Hammond Noll 55
Lake Station 70, River Forest 50
18. Knox=
Culver Academy 48, Knox 41
Glenn 67, Bremen 36
19. Jimtown=
S. Bend St. Joseph’s 50, New Prairie 27
S. Bend Washington 43, Mishawaka Marian 41
20. NorthWood=
NorthWood 59, Fairfield 33
W. Noble 57, Lakeland 53
21. Garrett=
Ft. Wayne Concordia 58, Woodlan 48
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 61, Heritage 41
27. Indpls Shortridge=
Guerin Catholic 58, Indpls Brebeuf 45
Indpls Chatard 54, Indpls Shortridge 30
30. Charlestown=
Corydon 67, Salem 50
Scottsburg 80, Silver Creek 48
Class 2A=
33. Whiting=
Gary 21st Century 68, Andrean 60
Illiana Christian 60, Bowman Academy 57
34. N. Judson=
N. Judson 53, S. Central (Union Mills) 25
S. Bend Career Academy 71, LaVille 62
35. Westview=
Central Noble 51, Prairie Hts. 45
Westview 50, Eastside 26
36. Rochester=
Cass 54, Rochester 43
Wabash 48, Winamac 15
46. Southwestern=
Brownstown 44, Providence 42
Southwestern (Hanover) 59, Henryville 53
Class 1A=
49. Morgan Twp.=
Kouts 84, Hammond Science and Tech 58
Morgan Twp. 70, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 66
50. Triton=
Culver 40, Oregon-Davis 24
Michigan City Marquette 51, Argos 44
51. Hamilton=
Bethany Christian 37, Elkhart Christian 36
Lakeland Christian 50, Lakewood Park 34
52. W. Central=
N. White 54, W. Central 53
Tri-County 56, Frontier 54
54. Fountain Central=
Fountain Central 58, N. Vermillion 44
Rossville 56, Faith Christian 49
61. W. Washington=
Borden 61, S. Central (Elizabeth) 44
Rock Creek Academy 76, Lanesville 41
62. New Washington=
New Washington 57, Trinity Lutheran 36
Rising Sun 80, Crothersville 61
