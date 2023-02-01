AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 1, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Almond-Bancroft 89, Tri-County 14

Amherst 71, Iola-Scandinavia 26

Appleton North 78, Appleton West 65

Aquinas 69, Arcadia 64

Ashwaubenon 82, Green Bay Preble 52

Assumption 51, Edgar 44

Athens 63, Rib Lake 56

Barneveld 64, Albany 28

Barneveld 86, Juda 10

Benton 85, Argyle 63

Berlin 59, Waupun 48

Blair-Taylor 73, Independence 49

Bowler 85, White Lake 55

Brookfield Central 63, Menomonee Falls 44

Brown Deer 75, Cudahy 67

Cassville 71, Belmont 36

Cedar Grove-Belgium 75, Mishicot 65

Central Wisconsin Christian 77, Valley Christian 34

Chequamegon 63, Phillips 45

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 62, St. Croix Falls 52

Chilton 75, NE Wis. Christian Home School 56

Chippewa Falls 63, Wausau West 56

Clear Lake 62, Shell Lake 56

Columbus Catholic 57, Owen-Withee 53

Cuba City 71, Southwestern 45

Cumberland 67, Cameron 65

Darlington 84, Boscobel 51

Deerfield 66, Madison Country Day 22

Duluth East, Minn. 58, Superior 26

Durand 69, Colfax 58

Edgerton 64, Jefferson 51

Edgewood 62, Portage 56

Evansville 63, McFarland 61

Fall Creek 65, Osseo-Fairchild 43

Fennimore 58, Iowa-Grant 37

Fond du Lac 79, Appleton East 61

Franklin 78, Kenosha Tremper 59

Green Bay Southwest 52, Manitowoc Lincoln 51

Green Bay West 68, Stockbridge 57

Greendale 81, New Berlin Eisenhower 73

    • Heritage Christian 83, Messmer 55

    Hillsboro 64, Weston 30

    Homestead 96, Slinger 34

    Horicon 72, Hustisford 47

    Hudson 54, Eau Claire Memorial 51

    Hurley 84, Bayfield 68

    Janesville Craig 69, Elkhorn Area 55

    Kaukauna 83, Hortonville 78

    Kettle Moraine 74, Muskego 54

    Kettle Moraine Lutheran 62, Kewaskum 48

    Kohler 84, Reedsville 73

    La Crosse Central 80, Caledonia, Minn. 48

    Ladysmith 88, Ashland 43

    Lake Country Lutheran 90, Messmer 65

    Lourdes Academy 63, Dodgeland 38

    Luther 71, Black River Falls 37

    Madison Memorial 69, Beloit Memorial 67

    Marathon 62, Stratford 51

    Markesan 72, Montello 33

    Marquette University 78, Germantown 72

    Marshfield 58, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 47

    McDonell Central 52, Bloomer 48

    Mellen 83, Butternut 32

    Menominee Indian 82, Gresham Community 17

    Middleton 80, Madison West 46

    Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 79, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 56

    Monona Grove 67, Beaver Dam 41

    Monroe 64, Reedsburg Area 61

    Mosinee 67, D.C. Everest 60

    Mount Horeb 53, Sauk Prairie 49

    Neenah 68, Oshkosh West 54

    Neillsville 59, Loyal 40

    New Berlin West 72, West Allis Central 64

    New Glarus 58, Dodgeville 57

    Northland Lutheran 73, Marion 71

    Northland Pines 80, Wausau East 39

    Northwestern 79, Spooner 31

    Notre Dame 77, Bay Port 75, OT

    Oak Creek 42, Kenosha Indian Trail 38

    Oak Creek 51, Racine Park 43

    Oostburg 75, University School of Milwaukee 63

    Oregon 65, Baraboo 39

    Oshkosh North 75, Kimberly 63

    Pacelli 70, Pittsville 33

    Pecatonica 45, Black Hawk 30

    Peshtigo 56, Kewaunee 54

    Pewaukee 90, Pius XI Catholic 44

    Platteville 76, Seneca 32

    Potosi 61, River Ridge 38

    Prentice 77, Abbotsford 37

    Prescott 83, Altoona 67

    Racine Lutheran 90, Destiny 48

    Racine Park 67, Racine Case 65

    Racine St. Catherine’s 77, Shoreland Lutheran 54

    Saint Thomas More 68, Catholic Central 40

    Saint Thomas More 80, Dominican 73

    Seymour 49, Menasha 37

    Shullsburg 62, Highland 60

    Siren 56, Frederic 43

    Southern Door 76, Two Rivers 39

    Spring Valley 68, Boyceville 44

    St. Marys Springs 74, Kiel 60

    Stanley-Boyd 68, Cadott 50

    Stoughton 68, DeForest 56

    Sun Prairie 78, Janesville Parker 75

    The Prairie School 57, Catholic Central 55

    Turner 79, Clinton 46

    Unity 47, Turtle Lake 28

    Watertown Maranatha Baptist 57, Rock County Christian 24

    Waukesha North 91, Milwaukee Excellence Charter 67

    Waukesha South 70, Waukesha West 59

    Waunakee 65, Fort Atkinson 43

    Wautoma 75, Adams-Friendship 61

    Wauwatosa West 77, Hamilton 64

    Wayland Academy 67, Oakfield 60

    Webster 52, Luck 46

    West Allis Nathan Hale 56, Menomonee Falls 51

    West Salem 81, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 44

    Westby 54, Viroqua 49

    Westfield Area 55, Nekoosa 31

    Whitefish Bay 71, Grafton 52

    Whitehall 87, Gilmanton 60

    Whitnall 58, Oak Creek 52

    Whitnall 70, South Milwaukee 50

    Winneconne 76, Ripon 59

    Wisconsin Dells 89, Mauston 54

    Wisconsin Lutheran 90, Shorewood 60

    Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 55, Wolf River Lutheran 25

    Xavier 91, West De Pere 64

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

