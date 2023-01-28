Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Hoban 55, Cle. Cent. Cath. 48
Akr. Hoban 58, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 55
Alliance 56, Beloit W. Branch 46
Ansonia 75, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 32
Antwerp 63, Defiance Ayersville 59
Arcanum 55, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 31
Archbold 66, Metamora Evergreen 50
Arlington 74, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 34
Ashland Crestview 70, Monroeville 65
Ashland Mapleton 61, Norwalk St. Paul 48
Avon Lake 67, Grafton Midview 64, OT
Baltimore Liberty Union 40, Circleville Logan Elm 34
Batavia Clermont NE 61, Blanchester 38
Berea-Midpark 81, Amherst Steele 64
Bishop Fenwick 55, Day. Carroll 45
Botkins 58, Hou 23
Bowerston Conotton Valley 63, Richmond Edison 48
Bristol 70, Southington Chalker 35
Brookfield 77, Columbiana Crestview 58
Brooklyn 81, Mantua Crestwood 64
Brookville 52, Middletown Madison Senior 50
Brunswick 77, Medina 74, OT
Bucyrus 61, Morral Ridgedale 39
Caledonia River Valley 62, Marion Pleasant 45
Cameron, W.Va. 53, Beallsville 45
Campbell Memorial 59, Leavittsburg LaBrae 55
Can. South 70, Orrville 55
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 78, Sugar Grove Berne Union 24
Canfield 50, Austintown Fitch 42
Canfield S. Range 63, Jefferson Area 62
Carlisle 51, Germantown Valley View 41
Carrollton 57, Salem 40
Centerburg 59, Cardington-Lincoln 48
Centerville 81, Clayton Northmont 44
Chillicothe Huntington 67, Wellston 64
Cin. NW 57, Harrison 48
Cin. Summit Country Day 53, Cin. N. College Hill 36
Cin. Sycamore 52, Cin. Princeton 47
Cin. Taft 60, Cin. Western Hills 55
Cin. Turpin 50, Cin. Winton Woods 44
Cin. Woodward 59, Cin. Withrow 50
Circleville 67, Amanda-Clearcreek 52
Collins Western Reserve 46, Greenwich S. Cent. 43
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 79, Bloom-Carroll 75
Cols. Independence 65, Cols. Eastmoor 55
Cols. Northland 62, Cols. Beechcroft 57, OT
Cols. Walnut Ridge 77, West 47
Cols. Whetstone 75, Cols. Linden-McKinley 55
Columbia Station Columbia 52, Wellington 38
Columbiana 56, Youngs. Valley Christian 51
Convoy Crestview 62, Ada 40
Creston Norwayne 66, Doylestown Chippewa 62
Cuyahoga Falls 58, Copley 54
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 86, Massillon Tuslaw 33
Dalton 63, Rittman 23
Day. Chaminade Julienne 77, Kettering Alter 70
Defiance Tinora 50, Hicksville 46
Delaware Hayes 68, Worthington Kilbourne 36
Delphos Jefferson 75, Leipsic 44
Delphos St. John’s 62, Minster 59
Delta 35, Swanton 34
Dola Hardin Northern 61, Lima Temple Christian 51
Dover 59, Parkersburg South, W.Va. 50
Dresden Tri-Valley 54, Zanesville Maysville 52
Dublin Jerome 76, Marysville 61
E. Cle. Shaw 63, Lorain 62
Elmore Woodmore 44, Tontogany Otsego 40
Fairfield 51, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 47
Findlay 70, Oregon Clay 18
Findlay Liberty-Benton 73, N. Baltimore 25
Franklin Furnace Green 61, Ironton St. Joseph 50
Fredericktown 52, Galion Northmor 44
Ft. Loramie 61, Sidney Fairlawn 28
Garfield Hts. 66, Shaker Hts. 54
Garrettsville Garfield 55, Warren Champion 35
Genoa Area 55, Pemberville Eastwood 52
Girard 52, Cortland Lakeview 28
Goshen 60, Batavia 49
Green 50, Uniontown Lake 33
Grove City 72, Wilmington 19
Hamilton 62, Middletown 59
Hamilton Ross 52, Trenton Edgewood 38
Hartville Lake Center Christian 58, Mogadore 52
Haviland Wayne Trace 56, Edgerton 41
Hebron Lakewood 53, Newark Cath. 43
Johnstown Northridge 58, Heath 42
Kettering Fairmont 61, Miamisburg 46
Kidron Cent. Christian 48, Crestline 36
Kinsman Badger 65, Ashtabula St. John 43
Kirtland 65, Independence 44
LaGrange Keystone 74, Sullivan Black River 64
Lakewood St. Edward 63, STVM 59
Lancaster 44, Groveport-Madison 41
Lancaster Fairfield Union 49, Ashville Teays Valley 37
Layton Christian Academy, Utah 80, Day. Belmont 30
Legacy Christian 42, Day. Miami Valley 34
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 46, Dublin Coffman 32
Lexington 57, Mansfield Sr. 53
Liberty Center 52, Bryan 45
Lima Perry 65, Waynesfield-Goshen 56
Lisbon David Anderson 71, Leetonia 31
Lorain Clearview 71, Sheffield Brookside 69
Louisville Aquinas 69, Ravenna SE 52
Lowellville 46, New Middletown Spring. 22
Lucasville Valley 78, Beaver Eastern 51
Lynchburg-Clay 68, Sardinia Eastern Brown 60
Macedonia Nordonia 69, Wadsworth 58
Malvern 64, Strasburg-Franklin 34
Mansfield Christian 69, Mansfield St. Peter’s 37
Mansfield Madison 59, Mt. Vernon 47
Maria Stein Marion Local 61, Rockford Parkway 24
Marietta 67, Vincent Warren 46
Marion Harding 55, Sparta Highland 18
Mason 56, Cin. Colerain 31
McArthur Vinton County 55, Nelsonville-York 44
McComb 55, Arcadia 39
McConnelsville Morgan 83, Coshocton 68
Mentor Lake Cath. 71, Chardon NDCL 51
Miller City 57, Ft. Jennings 52
Millersport 48, Grove City Christian 35
Mineral Ridge 54, Berlin Center Western Reserve 52
Montpelier 49, W. Unity Hilltop 40
Morrow Little Miami 62, Lebanon 55
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 78, McDonald 70
Napoleon 58, Maumee 46
Navarre Fairless 63, Canal Fulton Northwest 54
New Bremen 69, New Knoxville 52
New Concord John Glenn 70, Philo 49
New Lexington 65, Byesville Meadowbrook 29
New Philadelphia 48, Millersburg W. Holmes 35
New Richmond 55, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 33
Oberlin 46, Oberlin Firelands 41
Ontario 70, Bellville Clear Fork 60
Ottawa-Glandorf 61, Celina 24
Ottoville 47, Kalida 45, OT
Pandora-Gilboa 68, Cory-Rawson 26
Parma Hts. Holy Name 75, Medina Buckeye 43
Paulding 51, Sherwood Fairview 37
Peninsula Woodridge 69, Lodi Cloverleaf 58
Perrysburg 81, Bowling Green 46
Pettisville 44, Edon 32
Plain City Jonathan Alder 49, London 43
Plymouth 49, New London 37
Poland Seminary 37, Niles McKinley 34
Portsmouth 76, Ironton Rock Hill 75
Richmond Hts. 124, Ashtabula Edgewood 39
Richwood N. Union 49, St. Paris Graham 44
Rocky River 64, Elyria Cath. 53
Rossford 71, Millbury Lake 31
Russia 70, Anna 37
S. Point 57, Ironton 50
Salineville Southern 54, E. Palestine 44
Shadyside 45, Barnesville 36
Shekinah Christian 56, Mentor Christian 41
Shelby 74, Galion 40
Smithville 70, Jeromesville Hillsdale 36
Spencerville 58, Bluffton 47
Spring. Cath. Cent. 60, Spring. Greenon 46
Spring. Shawnee 50, Spring. Kenton Ridge 38
St. Henry 58, Ft. Recovery 42
St. Marys Memorial 60, Kenton 44
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 52, Sarahsville Shenandoah 51
Streetsboro 64, Mogadore Field 41
Struthers 70, Hubbard 57
Sugarcreek Garaway 76, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 38
Tallmadge 53, Aurora 52
Thornville Sheridan 65, Warsaw River View 49
Tipp City Tippecanoe 65, Greenville 30
Tol. Ottawa Hills 50, Tol. Christian 42
Troy 49, Vandalia Butler 41
Troy Christian 48, Casstown Miami E. 43
Urbana 72, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 27
Van Wert 60, Lima Shawnee 55
Versailles 55, Coldwater 41
Vienna Mathews 54, Cortland Maplewood 48
W. Liberty-Salem 37, W. Jefferson 36
Wapakoneta 42, Elida 33
Warren Harding 54, Youngs. East 44
Warren Howland 65, Youngs. Boardman 56
Warren JFK 84, Rootstown 56
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 50, Chillicothe 47
Wauseon 50, Hamler Patrick Henry 40
Wellsville 54, Hanoverton United 40
West Salem Northwestern 65, Apple Creek Waynedale 64
Westerville Cent. 48, Grove City 34
Westerville N. 55, Westerville S. 53
Wheelersburg 46, Portsmouth W. 40
Wheeling Park, W.Va. 72, E. Liverpool 63
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 59, Holland Springfield 56
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 62, New Matamoras Frontier 32
Wooster 66, Ashland 65
Wooster Triway 41, Akr. Manchester 33
Xenia 65, Sidney 41
Youngs. Ursuline 67, Massillon 46
Zanesville W. Muskingum 41, Crooksville 38
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 57, Berlin Hiland 49
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/