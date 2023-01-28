AP NEWS
    Friday’s Scores

    The Associated PressJanuary 28, 2023 GMT

    BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

    Akr. Hoban 55, Cle. Cent. Cath. 48

    Akr. Hoban 58, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 55

    Alliance 56, Beloit W. Branch 46

    Ansonia 75, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 32

    Antwerp 63, Defiance Ayersville 59

    Arcanum 55, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 31

    Archbold 66, Metamora Evergreen 50

    Arlington 74, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 34

    Ashland Crestview 70, Monroeville 65

    Ashland Mapleton 61, Norwalk St. Paul 48

    Avon Lake 67, Grafton Midview 64, OT

    Baltimore Liberty Union 40, Circleville Logan Elm 34

    Batavia Clermont NE 61, Blanchester 38

    Berea-Midpark 81, Amherst Steele 64

    Bishop Fenwick 55, Day. Carroll 45

    Botkins 58, Hou 23

    Bowerston Conotton Valley 63, Richmond Edison 48

    Bristol 70, Southington Chalker 35

    Brookfield 77, Columbiana Crestview 58

    Brooklyn 81, Mantua Crestwood 64

    Brookville 52, Middletown Madison Senior 50

    Brunswick 77, Medina 74, OT

    Bucyrus 61, Morral Ridgedale 39

    Caledonia River Valley 62, Marion Pleasant 45

    Cameron, W.Va. 53, Beallsville 45

    Campbell Memorial 59, Leavittsburg LaBrae 55

    Can. South 70, Orrville 55

    Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 78, Sugar Grove Berne Union 24

    Canfield 50, Austintown Fitch 42

    Canfield S. Range 63, Jefferson Area 62

    Carlisle 51, Germantown Valley View 41

    Carrollton 57, Salem 40

    Centerburg 59, Cardington-Lincoln 48

    • Centerville 81, Clayton Northmont 44

    Chillicothe Huntington 67, Wellston 64

    Cin. NW 57, Harrison 48

    Cin. Summit Country Day 53, Cin. N. College Hill 36

    Cin. Sycamore 52, Cin. Princeton 47

    Cin. Taft 60, Cin. Western Hills 55

    Cin. Turpin 50, Cin. Winton Woods 44

    Cin. Woodward 59, Cin. Withrow 50

    Circleville 67, Amanda-Clearcreek 52

    Collins Western Reserve 46, Greenwich S. Cent. 43

    Cols. Hamilton Twp. 79, Bloom-Carroll 75

    Cols. Independence 65, Cols. Eastmoor 55

    Cols. Northland 62, Cols. Beechcroft 57, OT

    Cols. Walnut Ridge 77, West 47

    Cols. Whetstone 75, Cols. Linden-McKinley 55

    Columbia Station Columbia 52, Wellington 38

    Columbiana 56, Youngs. Valley Christian 51

    Convoy Crestview 62, Ada 40

    Creston Norwayne 66, Doylestown Chippewa 62

    Cuyahoga Falls 58, Copley 54

    Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 86, Massillon Tuslaw 33

    Dalton 63, Rittman 23

    Day. Chaminade Julienne 77, Kettering Alter 70

    Defiance Tinora 50, Hicksville 46

    Delaware Hayes 68, Worthington Kilbourne 36

    Delphos Jefferson 75, Leipsic 44

    Delphos St. John’s 62, Minster 59

    Delta 35, Swanton 34

    Dola Hardin Northern 61, Lima Temple Christian 51

    Dover 59, Parkersburg South, W.Va. 50

    Dresden Tri-Valley 54, Zanesville Maysville 52

    Dublin Jerome 76, Marysville 61

    E. Cle. Shaw 63, Lorain 62

    Elmore Woodmore 44, Tontogany Otsego 40

    Fairfield 51, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 47

    Findlay 70, Oregon Clay 18

    Findlay Liberty-Benton 73, N. Baltimore 25

    Franklin Furnace Green 61, Ironton St. Joseph 50

    Fredericktown 52, Galion Northmor 44

    Ft. Loramie 61, Sidney Fairlawn 28

    Garfield Hts. 66, Shaker Hts. 54

    Garrettsville Garfield 55, Warren Champion 35

    Genoa Area 55, Pemberville Eastwood 52

    Girard 52, Cortland Lakeview 28

    Goshen 60, Batavia 49

    Green 50, Uniontown Lake 33

    Grove City 72, Wilmington 19

    Hamilton 62, Middletown 59

    Hamilton Ross 52, Trenton Edgewood 38

    Hartville Lake Center Christian 58, Mogadore 52

    Haviland Wayne Trace 56, Edgerton 41

    Hebron Lakewood 53, Newark Cath. 43

    Johnstown Northridge 58, Heath 42

    Kettering Fairmont 61, Miamisburg 46

    Kidron Cent. Christian 48, Crestline 36

    Kinsman Badger 65, Ashtabula St. John 43

    Kirtland 65, Independence 44

    LaGrange Keystone 74, Sullivan Black River 64

    Lakewood St. Edward 63, STVM 59

    Lancaster 44, Groveport-Madison 41

    Lancaster Fairfield Union 49, Ashville Teays Valley 37

    Layton Christian Academy, Utah 80, Day. Belmont 30

    Legacy Christian 42, Day. Miami Valley 34

    Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 46, Dublin Coffman 32

    Lexington 57, Mansfield Sr. 53

    Liberty Center 52, Bryan 45

    Lima Perry 65, Waynesfield-Goshen 56

    Lisbon David Anderson 71, Leetonia 31

    Lorain Clearview 71, Sheffield Brookside 69

    Louisville Aquinas 69, Ravenna SE 52

    Lowellville 46, New Middletown Spring. 22

    Lucasville Valley 78, Beaver Eastern 51

    Lynchburg-Clay 68, Sardinia Eastern Brown 60

    Macedonia Nordonia 69, Wadsworth 58

    Malvern 64, Strasburg-Franklin 34

    Mansfield Christian 69, Mansfield St. Peter’s 37

    Mansfield Madison 59, Mt. Vernon 47

    Maria Stein Marion Local 61, Rockford Parkway 24

    Marietta 67, Vincent Warren 46

    Marion Harding 55, Sparta Highland 18

    Mason 56, Cin. Colerain 31

    McArthur Vinton County 55, Nelsonville-York 44

    McComb 55, Arcadia 39

    McConnelsville Morgan 83, Coshocton 68

    Mentor Lake Cath. 71, Chardon NDCL 51

    Miller City 57, Ft. Jennings 52

    Millersport 48, Grove City Christian 35

    Mineral Ridge 54, Berlin Center Western Reserve 52

    Montpelier 49, W. Unity Hilltop 40

    Morrow Little Miami 62, Lebanon 55

    N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 78, McDonald 70

    Napoleon 58, Maumee 46

    Navarre Fairless 63, Canal Fulton Northwest 54

    New Bremen 69, New Knoxville 52

    New Concord John Glenn 70, Philo 49

    New Lexington 65, Byesville Meadowbrook 29

    New Philadelphia 48, Millersburg W. Holmes 35

    New Richmond 55, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 33

    Oberlin 46, Oberlin Firelands 41

    Ontario 70, Bellville Clear Fork 60

    Ottawa-Glandorf 61, Celina 24

    Ottoville 47, Kalida 45, OT

    Pandora-Gilboa 68, Cory-Rawson 26

    Parma Hts. Holy Name 75, Medina Buckeye 43

    Paulding 51, Sherwood Fairview 37

    Peninsula Woodridge 69, Lodi Cloverleaf 58

    Perrysburg 81, Bowling Green 46

    Pettisville 44, Edon 32

    Plain City Jonathan Alder 49, London 43

    Plymouth 49, New London 37

    Poland Seminary 37, Niles McKinley 34

    Portsmouth 76, Ironton Rock Hill 75

    Richmond Hts. 124, Ashtabula Edgewood 39

    Richwood N. Union 49, St. Paris Graham 44

    Rocky River 64, Elyria Cath. 53

    Rossford 71, Millbury Lake 31

    Russia 70, Anna 37

    S. Point 57, Ironton 50

    Salineville Southern 54, E. Palestine 44

    Shadyside 45, Barnesville 36

    Shekinah Christian 56, Mentor Christian 41

    Shelby 74, Galion 40

    Smithville 70, Jeromesville Hillsdale 36

    Spencerville 58, Bluffton 47

    Spring. Cath. Cent. 60, Spring. Greenon 46

    Spring. Shawnee 50, Spring. Kenton Ridge 38

    St. Henry 58, Ft. Recovery 42

    St. Marys Memorial 60, Kenton 44

    Steubenville Cath. Cent. 52, Sarahsville Shenandoah 51

    Streetsboro 64, Mogadore Field 41

    Struthers 70, Hubbard 57

    Sugarcreek Garaway 76, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 38

    Tallmadge 53, Aurora 52

    Thornville Sheridan 65, Warsaw River View 49

    Tipp City Tippecanoe 65, Greenville 30

    Tol. Ottawa Hills 50, Tol. Christian 42

    Troy 49, Vandalia Butler 41

    Troy Christian 48, Casstown Miami E. 43

    Urbana 72, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 27

    Van Wert 60, Lima Shawnee 55

    Versailles 55, Coldwater 41

    Vienna Mathews 54, Cortland Maplewood 48

    W. Liberty-Salem 37, W. Jefferson 36

    Wapakoneta 42, Elida 33

    Warren Harding 54, Youngs. East 44

    Warren Howland 65, Youngs. Boardman 56

    Warren JFK 84, Rootstown 56

    Washington C.H. Miami Trace 50, Chillicothe 47

    Wauseon 50, Hamler Patrick Henry 40

    Wellsville 54, Hanoverton United 40

    West Salem Northwestern 65, Apple Creek Waynedale 64

    Westerville Cent. 48, Grove City 34

    Westerville N. 55, Westerville S. 53

    Wheelersburg 46, Portsmouth W. 40

    Wheeling Park, W.Va. 72, E. Liverpool 63

    Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 59, Holland Springfield 56

    Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 62, New Matamoras Frontier 32

    Wooster 66, Ashland 65

    Wooster Triway 41, Akr. Manchester 33

    Xenia 65, Sidney 41

    Youngs. Ursuline 67, Massillon 46

    Zanesville W. Muskingum 41, Crooksville 38

    Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 57, Berlin Hiland 49

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

