AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 3, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abundant Life 58, Veritas Christian Academy 52

Academy Charter 66, Noor-Ul-Iman School 49

Arts 46, Newark Central 41

Atlantic Tech 40, Atlantic City 38

Barnegat 52, Toms River East 49

Bayonne 53, Lincoln 29

Bergen Catholic 72, St. Joseph-Montvale 68

Bloomfield 62, University 51

Bridgewater-Raritan 67, Johnson 54

Buena Regional 74, LEAP Academy 72

Cedar Grove 52, Technology 45

Cherry Hill East 49, Rancocas Valley 33

Cinnaminson 78, Willingboro 48

Clayton 96, Salem County Vo-Tech 75

Cliffside Park 39, Fort Lee 38

Collingswood 42, Lindenwold 40

Colts Neck 41, Brick Memorial 40

Columbia 52, North Star Academy 46

Delaware Valley Regional 70, Hopewell Valley Central 65

Delbarton 77, Kinnelon 28

Deptford 83, Highland 59

Eastern 35, Lenape 19

Eastside Paterson 73, Clifton 51

Egg Harbor 60, Holy Spirit 50

Freehold Township 79, Freehold 57

Glassboro 64, Schalick 47

Glen Rock 50, Hawthorne 33

Gloucester City 70, Gateway 51

ADVERTISEMENT

Gloucester Tech 40, Kingsway 31

Hackettstown 62, Wallkill Valley 55

Haddon Heights 60, Haddon Township 47

Haddonfield 69, West Deptford 44

Henry Hudson 49, Academy for Urban Leadership 36

High Point 63, Warren Tech 35

Hillsborough 66, Dickinson 53

Howell 48, Lacey 37

Hun 61, Academy of the New Church, Pa. 60

Sports

  • Tom Brady's plate remains full after retirement announcement

  • Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes gets back to work for Super Bowl

  • Hurts ready for historic Super Bowl matchup with Mahomes

  • James closes in on scoring record, Lakers rally past Pacers

    • Immaculata 85, Warren Hills 56

    Immaculate Conception-Montclair 60, Seton Hall Prep 57

    J.P. Stevens 52, Piscataway 38

    Jackson Memorial 71, Holmdel 43

    Kittatinny 44, Morristown-Beard 39

    Lenape Valley 79, Boonton 66

    Life Center Academy 85, Community Academy Of Philadelphia Charter, Pa. 34

    Linden 66, Robbinsville 47

    Livingston 47, Nutley 40

    Lower Cape May Regional 64, Absegami 53

    Lyndhurst 59, Rutherford 56

    Madison 63, Morris Knolls 52

    Mainland Regional 63, Cape May Tech 19

    McNair 69, Ferris 45

    Mendham 37, Randolph 35

    Middletown South 67, Manalapan 61

    Millburn 63, West Essex 36

    Montclair Kimberley 76, Newark Lab 53

    Montgomery 90, Thomas Edison Energy Charter 35

    Moorestown 48, Seneca 32

    Morris Hills 64, Morris Catholic 51

    Mount Olive 69, Dover 58

    Newark Academy 47, Shabazz 42

    Newark Vocational 43, Pope John XXIII 41

    North Bergen 52, Memorial 40

    Ocean Township 65, Middletown North 48

    Old Bridge 48, Edison 45

    Old Tappan 56, Demarest 47

    Orange 52, Newark Tech 50

    Overbrook 65, Penns Grove 30

    Paramus Catholic 63, DePaul Catholic 62

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Passaic Tech 52, Bergen Tech 41

    Passaic Valley 42, Wayne Hills 37

    Paterson Kennedy 59, Passaic 43

    Paul VI 53, Camden Catholic 51

    Paulsboro 60, Sterling 47

    Payne Tech 78, Irvington 76

    Pequannock 87, Hanover Park 71

    Perth Amboy 72, Sayreville 59

    Pitman 58, Gloucester Catholic 36

    Ramapo 68, Paramus 37

    Ramsey 53, Westwood 31

    Ranney 71, Matawan 61

    Ridge 62, Hunterdon Central 55

    Ridgewood 54, Northern Highlands 50

    River Dell 57, Indian Hills 41

    Roselle Catholic 69, Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian, Fla. 64

    Roselle Park 43, Manville 35

    Rumson-Fair Haven 57, St. John Vianney 51

    Saddle River Day 58, Monroe 42

    Scotch Plains-Fanwood 53, Rahway 31

    Shawnee 71, Cherry Hill West 50

    Snyder 66, Union City 48

    South Brunswick 55, East Brunswick 42

    South River 73, Carteret 42

    Sparta 61, Newton 31

    St. Augustine 71, St. Joseph-Hammonton 44

    ADVERTISEMENT

    St. Joseph-Metuchen 73, Rutgers Prep 61

    St. Rose 64, Hudson Catholic 43

    St. Thomas Aquinas 83, Colonia 33

    Sussex Tech 66, Koinonia Academy 37

    Teaneck 82, Bergenfield 47

    Timothy Christian 61, Middlesex 58

    Toms River South 59, Jackson Liberty 55

    Trenton Central 78, Trenton Catholic 51

    Verona 57, Glen Ridge 29

    Wall 66, Long Branch 56

    Washington Township 58, Clearview Regional 54

    Watchung Hills 58, Asbury Park 35

    Wayne Valley 43, Fair Lawn 37

    West Caldwell Tech 52, Golda Och 22

    West Milford 69, Lakeland 60

    West Side 69, Newark East Side 68

    Williamstown 65, Millville 62

    Winslow 72, Camden Tech 33

    Woodbury 53, Pennsauken 42

    Woodstown 57, Pennsville Memorial 55

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.