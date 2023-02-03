Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abundant Life 58, Veritas Christian Academy 52
Academy Charter 66, Noor-Ul-Iman School 49
Arts 46, Newark Central 41
Atlantic Tech 40, Atlantic City 38
Barnegat 52, Toms River East 49
Bayonne 53, Lincoln 29
Bergen Catholic 72, St. Joseph-Montvale 68
Bloomfield 62, University 51
Bridgewater-Raritan 67, Johnson 54
Buena Regional 74, LEAP Academy 72
Cedar Grove 52, Technology 45
Cherry Hill East 49, Rancocas Valley 33
Cinnaminson 78, Willingboro 48
Clayton 96, Salem County Vo-Tech 75
Cliffside Park 39, Fort Lee 38
Collingswood 42, Lindenwold 40
Colts Neck 41, Brick Memorial 40
Columbia 52, North Star Academy 46
Delaware Valley Regional 70, Hopewell Valley Central 65
Delbarton 77, Kinnelon 28
Deptford 83, Highland 59
Eastern 35, Lenape 19
Eastside Paterson 73, Clifton 51
Egg Harbor 60, Holy Spirit 50
Freehold Township 79, Freehold 57
Glassboro 64, Schalick 47
Glen Rock 50, Hawthorne 33
Gloucester City 70, Gateway 51
Gloucester Tech 40, Kingsway 31
Hackettstown 62, Wallkill Valley 55
Haddon Heights 60, Haddon Township 47
Haddonfield 69, West Deptford 44
Henry Hudson 49, Academy for Urban Leadership 36
High Point 63, Warren Tech 35
Hillsborough 66, Dickinson 53
Howell 48, Lacey 37
Hun 61, Academy of the New Church, Pa. 60
Immaculata 85, Warren Hills 56
Immaculate Conception-Montclair 60, Seton Hall Prep 57
J.P. Stevens 52, Piscataway 38
Jackson Memorial 71, Holmdel 43
Kittatinny 44, Morristown-Beard 39
Lenape Valley 79, Boonton 66
Life Center Academy 85, Community Academy Of Philadelphia Charter, Pa. 34
Linden 66, Robbinsville 47
Livingston 47, Nutley 40
Lower Cape May Regional 64, Absegami 53
Lyndhurst 59, Rutherford 56
Madison 63, Morris Knolls 52
Mainland Regional 63, Cape May Tech 19
McNair 69, Ferris 45
Mendham 37, Randolph 35
Middletown South 67, Manalapan 61
Millburn 63, West Essex 36
Montclair Kimberley 76, Newark Lab 53
Montgomery 90, Thomas Edison Energy Charter 35
Moorestown 48, Seneca 32
Morris Hills 64, Morris Catholic 51
Mount Olive 69, Dover 58
Newark Academy 47, Shabazz 42
Newark Vocational 43, Pope John XXIII 41
North Bergen 52, Memorial 40
Ocean Township 65, Middletown North 48
Old Bridge 48, Edison 45
Old Tappan 56, Demarest 47
Orange 52, Newark Tech 50
Overbrook 65, Penns Grove 30
Paramus Catholic 63, DePaul Catholic 62
Passaic Tech 52, Bergen Tech 41
Passaic Valley 42, Wayne Hills 37
Paterson Kennedy 59, Passaic 43
Paul VI 53, Camden Catholic 51
Paulsboro 60, Sterling 47
Payne Tech 78, Irvington 76
Pequannock 87, Hanover Park 71
Perth Amboy 72, Sayreville 59
Pitman 58, Gloucester Catholic 36
Ramapo 68, Paramus 37
Ramsey 53, Westwood 31
Ranney 71, Matawan 61
Ridge 62, Hunterdon Central 55
Ridgewood 54, Northern Highlands 50
River Dell 57, Indian Hills 41
Roselle Catholic 69, Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian, Fla. 64
Roselle Park 43, Manville 35
Rumson-Fair Haven 57, St. John Vianney 51
Saddle River Day 58, Monroe 42
Scotch Plains-Fanwood 53, Rahway 31
Shawnee 71, Cherry Hill West 50
Snyder 66, Union City 48
South Brunswick 55, East Brunswick 42
South River 73, Carteret 42
Sparta 61, Newton 31
St. Augustine 71, St. Joseph-Hammonton 44
St. Joseph-Metuchen 73, Rutgers Prep 61
St. Rose 64, Hudson Catholic 43
St. Thomas Aquinas 83, Colonia 33
Sussex Tech 66, Koinonia Academy 37
Teaneck 82, Bergenfield 47
Timothy Christian 61, Middlesex 58
Toms River South 59, Jackson Liberty 55
Trenton Central 78, Trenton Catholic 51
Verona 57, Glen Ridge 29
Wall 66, Long Branch 56
Washington Township 58, Clearview Regional 54
Watchung Hills 58, Asbury Park 35
Wayne Valley 43, Fair Lawn 37
West Caldwell Tech 52, Golda Och 22
West Milford 69, Lakeland 60
West Side 69, Newark East Side 68
Williamstown 65, Millville 62
Winslow 72, Camden Tech 33
Woodbury 53, Pennsauken 42
Woodstown 57, Pennsville Memorial 55
