BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abundant Life 58, Veritas Christian Academy 52

Academy Charter 66, Noor-Ul-Iman School 49

Arts 46, Newark Central 41

Atlantic Tech 40, Atlantic City 38

Barnegat 52, Toms River East 49

Bayonne 53, Lincoln 29

Bergen Catholic 72, St. Joseph-Montvale 68

Bloomfield 62, University 51

Bridgewater-Raritan 67, Johnson 54

Buena Regional 74, LEAP Academy 72

Cedar Grove 52, Technology 45

Cherry Hill East 49, Rancocas Valley 33

Cinnaminson 78, Willingboro 48

Clayton 96, Salem County Vo-Tech 75

Cliffside Park 39, Fort Lee 38

Collingswood 42, Lindenwold 40

Colts Neck 41, Brick Memorial 40

Columbia 52, North Star Academy 46

Delaware Valley Regional 70, Hopewell Valley Central 65

Delbarton 77, Kinnelon 28

Deptford 83, Highland 59

Eastern 35, Lenape 19

Eastside Paterson 73, Clifton 51

Egg Harbor 60, Holy Spirit 50

Freehold Township 79, Freehold 57

Glassboro 64, Schalick 47

Glen Rock 50, Hawthorne 33

Gloucester City 70, Gateway 51

Gloucester Tech 40, Kingsway 31

Hackettstown 62, Wallkill Valley 55

Haddon Heights 60, Haddon Township 47

Haddonfield 69, West Deptford 44

Henry Hudson 49, Academy for Urban Leadership 36

High Point 63, Warren Tech 35

Hillsborough 66, Dickinson 53

Howell 48, Lacey 37

Hun 61, Academy of the New Church, Pa. 60

Immaculata 85, Warren Hills 56

Immaculate Conception-Montclair 60, Seton Hall Prep 57

J.P. Stevens 52, Piscataway 38

Jackson Memorial 71, Holmdel 43

Kittatinny 44, Morristown-Beard 39

Lenape Valley 79, Boonton 66

Life Center Academy 85, Community Academy Of Philadelphia Charter, Pa. 34

Linden 66, Robbinsville 47

Livingston 47, Nutley 40

Lower Cape May Regional 64, Absegami 53

Lyndhurst 59, Rutherford 56

Madison 63, Morris Knolls 52

Mainland Regional 63, Cape May Tech 19

McNair 69, Ferris 45

Mendham 37, Randolph 35

Middletown South 67, Manalapan 61

Millburn 63, West Essex 36

Montclair Kimberley 76, Newark Lab 53

Montgomery 90, Thomas Edison Energy Charter 35

Moorestown 48, Seneca 32

Morris Hills 64, Morris Catholic 51

Mount Olive 69, Dover 58

Newark Academy 47, Shabazz 42

Newark Vocational 43, Pope John XXIII 41

North Bergen 52, Memorial 40

Ocean Township 65, Middletown North 48

Old Bridge 48, Edison 45

Old Tappan 56, Demarest 47

Orange 52, Newark Tech 50

Overbrook 65, Penns Grove 30

Paramus Catholic 63, DePaul Catholic 62

Passaic Tech 52, Bergen Tech 41

Passaic Valley 42, Wayne Hills 37

Paterson Kennedy 59, Passaic 43

Paul VI 53, Camden Catholic 51

Paulsboro 60, Sterling 47

Payne Tech 78, Irvington 76

Pequannock 87, Hanover Park 71

Perth Amboy 72, Sayreville 59

Pitman 58, Gloucester Catholic 36

Ramapo 68, Paramus 37

Ramsey 53, Westwood 31

Ranney 71, Matawan 61

Ridge 62, Hunterdon Central 55

Ridgewood 54, Northern Highlands 50

River Dell 57, Indian Hills 41

Roselle Catholic 69, Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian, Fla. 64

Roselle Park 43, Manville 35

Rumson-Fair Haven 57, St. John Vianney 51

Saddle River Day 58, Monroe 42

Scotch Plains-Fanwood 53, Rahway 31

Shawnee 71, Cherry Hill West 50

Snyder 66, Union City 48

South Brunswick 55, East Brunswick 42

South River 73, Carteret 42

Sparta 61, Newton 31

St. Augustine 71, St. Joseph-Hammonton 44

St. Joseph-Metuchen 73, Rutgers Prep 61

St. Rose 64, Hudson Catholic 43

St. Thomas Aquinas 83, Colonia 33

Sussex Tech 66, Koinonia Academy 37

Teaneck 82, Bergenfield 47

Timothy Christian 61, Middlesex 58

Toms River South 59, Jackson Liberty 55

Trenton Central 78, Trenton Catholic 51

Verona 57, Glen Ridge 29

Wall 66, Long Branch 56

Washington Township 58, Clearview Regional 54

Watchung Hills 58, Asbury Park 35

Wayne Valley 43, Fair Lawn 37

West Caldwell Tech 52, Golda Och 22

West Milford 69, Lakeland 60

West Side 69, Newark East Side 68

Williamstown 65, Millville 62

Winslow 72, Camden Tech 33

Woodbury 53, Pennsauken 42

Woodstown 57, Pennsville Memorial 55

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/