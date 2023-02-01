AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 1, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beach 64, Grant County/Mott-Regent 48

Drake/Anamoose 82, Center-Stanton 72

Fargo Davies 101, Sheyenne 60

Fargo North 90, Grand Forks Red River 84, OT

Fargo Shanley 82, Devils Lake 68

Grand Forks Central 67, Fargo South 62

Kenmare/Bowbells Co-op 63, Trenton 35

LaMoure/L-M 50, Oakes 36

Rugby 66, Velva 53

Wahpeton 68, Valley City 65

Washburn 68, Max 54

West Fargo 91, West Fargo Horace 70

Westhope/Newburg 51, TGU 44

