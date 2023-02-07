Click to copy

Click to copy

Texas Association of Basketball Coaches high school rankings

SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — Texas Association of Basketball Coaches high school rankings for the week of Feb. 6:

GIRLS PUBLIC

Class 6A

1. SA Northside Clark, 26-3; 2. Austin High, 28-3; 3. South Grand Prairie, 24-6; 4. Pearland, 29-3; 5. DeSoto, 21-5; 6. SA Northside Brennan, 28-4; 7. Fort Bend Hightower, 29-3; 8. Southlake Carroll, 27-3; 9. Humble Summer Creek, 29-4; 10. Lewisville Hebron, 27-5; 11. Coppell, 32-3; 12. SA Northside Harlan, 26-4; 13. Fort Bend Austin, 29-2; 14. Katy, 28-2; 15. Houston Westfield, 21-3; 16. Beaumont Westbrook, 29-3; 17. Deer Park, 27-3; 18. Klein Collins, 25-4; 19. Denton Braswell, 25-7; 20. Little Elm, 26-5; 21. Conroe Grand Oaks, 25-6; 22. Cypress Springs, 27-8; 23. Cibolo Steele, 23-11; 24. Cedar Park Vista Ridge, 24-8; 25. EP Franklin, 24-3.

Class 5A

1. Lubbock Monterey, 26-3; 2. Mansfield Timberview, 31-3; 3. SA Wagner, 23-4; 4. Pflugerville Hendrickson, 28-5; 5. Argyle, 28-3; 6. Mount Pleasant, 30-0; 7. Lubbock Cooper, 24-6; 8. Amarillo, 29-4; 9. Pflugerville, 27-6; 10. Lamar Fulshear, 27-5; 11. Buda Hays, 32-3; 12. White Settlement Brewer, 25-3; 13. Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill, 29-5; 14. McKinney North, 25-6; 15. Manvel, 26-7; 16. Frisco Memorial, 22-10; 17. Denton Ryan, 25-5; 18. Frisco Liberty, 19-8; 19. Edinburg Vela, 27-4; 20. Midlothian Heritage, 27-7; 21. Amarillo Tascosa, 25-5; 22. Leander Glenn, 25-5; 23. CC Veterans Memorial, 25-9; 24. Boerne Champion, 27-6; 25. CC Flour Bluff, 28-5; 25. EP Burges, 25-3.

ADVERTISEMENT

Class 4A

1. Glen Rose, 33-1; 2. Boerne, 29-1; 3. Waco La Vega, 30-5; 4. Canyon, 29-3; 5. Fredericksburg, 30-3; 6. Levelland, 29-3; 7. Hardin-Jefferson, 26-5; 8. Sunnyvale, 28-5; 9. Stephenville, 29-3; 10. Beeville Jones, 26-4; 11. Sanger, 25-5; 12. Geronimo Navarro, 28-7; 13. Seminole, 27-7; 14. Bishop, 30-4; 15. Silsbee, 27-3; 16. Paris North Lamar, 26-6; 17. Navasota, 31-4; 18. Van, 20-2; 19. Canyon Randall, 22-7; 20. Godley, 25-7; 21. Bay City, 26-1; 22. Madisonville, 29-4; 23. Gilmer, 22-8; 24. Brownsboro, 21-7; 25. Canton, 26-6.

Class 3A

1. Fairfield, 30-2; 2. Tuscola Jim Ned, 30-1; 3. Holliday, 25-3; 4. Pottsboro, 28-3; 5. Rio Hondo, 23-3; 6. Peaster, 25-5; 7. Mexia, 29-3; 8. Columbus, 25-4; 9. Winnsboro, 25-8; 10. Edgewood, 24-7; 11. Little River Academy, 27-7; 12. Rio Hondo, 23-3; 13. Kountze, 30-2; 14. Lorena, 28-5; 15. Brock, 27-6; 16. Wall, 25-5; 17. Gunter, 24-8; 18. Hitchcock, 24-3; 19. Boling, 24-6; 20. Huntington, 25-6; 21. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 23-6; 22. Lytle, 23-10; 23. Bushland, 24-6; 24. Hallettsville, 22-10; 25. Nacogdoches Central Heights, 19-9.

ADVERTISEMENT

Class 2A

1. Nocona, 32-0; 2. New Home, 26-4; 3. Lipan, 27-3; 4. Tenaha, 29-2; 5. Skidmore-Tynan, 33-2; 6. Martins Mill, 25-6; 7. Panhandle, 24-7; 8. Chireno, 28-3; 9. Gruver, 23-5; 10. Dallardsville Big Sandy, 28-4; 11. Muenster, 24-6; 12. Premont, 24-6; 13. Farwell, 26-5; 14. Falls City, 28-6; 15. Shiner, 26-3; 16. La Rue La Poynor, 26-6; 17. Sundown, 22-8; 18. Merit Bland, 24-4; 19. Timpson, 26-8; 20. Goldthwaite, 23-3; 21. Wellington, 21-9; 22. Stamford, 17-4; 23. Clarendon, 26-6; 24. Windthorst, 24-4; 25. Flatonia, 24-4.

ADVERTISEMENT

Class 1A

1. Huckabay, 33-2; 2. Neches, 26-2; 3. Slidell, 25-3; 4. Nazareth, 23-9; 5. Gorman, 29-3; 6. Veribest, 24-5; 7. Ackerly Sands, 24-7; 8. Dodd City, 26-5; 9. Jayton, 29-3; 10. Hermleigh, 21-7; 11. Bloomburg, 26-6; 12. Lamesa Klondike, 18-3; 13. Whiteface, 24-4; 14. Saltillo, 31-5; 15. Eula, 23-9; 16. Cross Plains, 24-5; 17. Brookeland, 25-3; 18. Moulton, 25-7; 19. Aquilla, 24-5; 20. Gail Borden County, 21-5; 21. Rocksprings, 24-9; 22. Graford, 23-7; 23. Roscoe Highland, 25-7; 24. Gordon, 20-8; 25. Turkey Valley, 21-9.

GIRLS PRIVATE

TAPPS 6A/SPC 4A

1. Plano John Paul II, 28-4; 2. Houston Christian, 28-4; 3. Dallas Bishop Lynch, 22-9; 4. FW Nolan Catholic, 23-10; 5. Dallas Parish Episcopal, 21-6; 6. SA Antonian Prep, 26-8; 7. Houston The Village, 20-13; 8. Houston Bellaire Episcopal, 17-9; 9. Dallas Ursuline, 13-15; 10. Plano Prestonwood Christian, 12-15.

TAPPS 5A/SPC 3A

1. Argyle Liberty Christian, 29-6; 2. Grapevine Faith Christian, 31-2; 3. Houston Second Baptist, 21-3; 4. SA St. Mary’s Hall, 24-7; 5. Austin St Michaels, 14-7; 6. FW All Saints, 15-10; 7. Austin St. Dominic Savio, 20-7; 8. Houston Lutheran South, 16-7; 9. Tyler Grace Community, 27-9; 10. FW Christian, 14-17.

ADVERTISEMENT

TAPPS 4A

1. Mesquite Dallas Christian, 17-8; 2. Boerne Geneva, 24-5; 3. FW Lake Country Christian, 27-6; 4. The Woodlands Legacy Prep, 17-9; 5. Willow Park Trinity Christian, 24-4; 6. Midland Classical, 14-13; 7. Arlington Grace Prep, 20-7; 8. League City Bay Area Christian, 17-7; 9. Waco Vanguard Waco, 19-7; 10. Carrollton Prince of Peace, 18-10.

TAPPS 3A

1. Tomball Rosehill, 30-2; 2. Lubbock Christian, 24-9; 3. SA Lutheran, 24-12; 4. Amarillo San Jacinto, 26-4; 5. Brazos Christian, 23-6; 6. Houston Lutheran North, 12-7; 7. McKinney Cornerstone, 16-1; 8. Dallas Akiba Yavneh, 20-7; 9. Weatherford Christian, 19-13; 10. Waco Live Oak, 11-15.

TAPPS 2A

1. Hallettsville Sacred Heart, 27-1; 2. Lubbock All Saints, 22-1; 3. Shiner St. Paul, 11-13; 4. Dallas First Baptist, 25-5; 5. Red Oak Ovilla, 14-5; 6. Lubbock Southcrest, 15-10; 7. Bryan Allen, 18-3; 8. Muenster Sacred Heart, 17-12; 9. Austin Waldorf, 15-5; 10. Terrell Poetry Christian, 22-6.

ADVERTISEMENT

TAPPS 1A

1. Edinburg Harvest Christian, 30-7; 2. Fredericksburg Heritage, 20-0; 3. Conroe Calvary Christian, 10-2; 4. WF Christ, 11-8; 5. Granbury Cornerstone, 6-6; 6. WF Wichita Christian, 13-10; 7. Prosper Prestonwood North, 16-14; 8. Sherman Texoma Christian, 11-13; 9. Cypress Covenant, 14-4; 10. Universal City First Baptist, 11-8.

___

BOYS PUBLIC

Class 6A

1. Richardson Lake Highlands, 24-3; 2. Beaumont United, 27-1; 3. Katy Seven Lakes, 29-4; 4. Round Rock Stony Point, 26-1; 5. San Marcos, 32-2; 6. Arlington Martin, 25-4; 7. Plano, 20-7; 8. Dallas Highland Park, 22-6; 9. Killeen Harker Heights, 23-7; 10. Allen, 26-7; 11. Plano East, 27-4; 12. Buda Johnson, 25-3; 13. Pearland Dawson, 26-5; 14. SA Northside Brennan, 24-7; 15. Austin Westlake, 27-4; 16. Cy Creek, 25-6; 17. Keller, 20-10; 18. DeSoto, 23-7; 19. Arlington Sam Houston, 25-7; 20. Lake Travis, 23-6; 21. Cy Falls, 25-6; 22. Mansfield Legacy, 20-8; 23. SA Reagan, 26-5; 24. Cedar Hill, 21-11; 25. SA Northside Warren, 26-6.

Class 5A

1. Dallas Kimball, 23-2; 2. Killeen Ellison, 29-3; 3. Fort Bend Marshall, 28-3; 4. Amarillo, 28-3; 5. Mount Pleasant, 30-0; 6. Lancaster, 18-7; 7. Forney, 26-3; 8. Leander Rouse, 22-8; 9. FW Wyatt, 13-10; 10. SA Veterans Memorial, 27-3; 11. Mansfield Summit, 26-4; 12. Boerne Champion, 27-3; 13. Red Oak, 22-10; 14. Lufkin, 30-3; 15. Dallas South Oak Cliff, 17-7; 16. Frisco Liberty, 22-6; 17. Port Arthur Memorial, 24-8; 18. Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill, 25-6; 19. EP Chapin, 23-6; 20. White Settlement Brewer, 26-3; 21. CC Miller, 24-5; 22. Carrollton Smith, 19-6; 23. Burleson Centennial, 25-6; 24. Bryan Rudder, 28-4; 25. CC Veterans Memorial, 22-10.

Class 4A

1. Dallas Carter, 25-2; 2. Dallas Faith Family, 23-3; 3. Silsbee, 20-11; 4. Houston Washington, 20-7; 5. Houston Furr, 17-3; 6. Boerne, 24-5; 7. Canyon, 24-2; 8. Stafford, 24-7; 9. Dallas Pinkston, 17-11; 10. Sulphur Springs, 25-7; 11. Alvin Iowa Colony, 25-4; 12. Somerset, 20-9; 13. Aubrey, 23-4; 14. Anna, 16-8; 15. Hardin-Jefferson, 26-5; 16. Jacksonville, 20-8; 17. Bullard, 24-5; 18. Tyler Chapel Hill, 17-6; 19. Canyon Randall, 21-9; 20. Pleasanton, 27-5; 21. Hamshire-Fannett, 25-6; 22. Center, 23-4; 23. Lubbock Estacado, 18-16; 24. EP Harmony, 25-5; 25. WF Hirschi, 12-12.

Class 3A

1. Dallas Madison, 18-13; 2. Hitchcock, 21-7; 3. Lorena, 25-5; 4. Peaster, 23-6; 5. Childress, 19-7; 6. Shallowater, 19-3; 7. Ponder, 25-5; 8. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 30-2; 9. Lytle, 26-6; 10. Brock, 21-9; 11. CC London, 21-8; 12. Poth, 12-3; 13. Winnie East Chambers, 27-4; 14. Orangefield, 24-7; 15. Mexia, 24-6; 16. Holliday, 23-3; 17. Nacogdoches Central Heights, 20-11; 18. Tornillo, 26-1; 19. Diboll, 15-8; 20. Franklin, 11-3; 21. Santa Rosa, 21-7; 22. Mineola, 19-8; 23. Tatum, 18-12; 24. Aransas Pass, 17-13; 25. WF City View, 20-7.

Class 2A

1. Lipan, 28-1; 2. La Rue La Poynor, 24-7; 3. Flatonia, 27-3; 4. Farwell, 22-4; 5. Big Lake Reagan County, 23-9; 6. Martins Mill, 23-5; 7. New Home, 22-7; 8. Douglass, 26-3; 9. Sulphur Springs North Hopkins, 22-6; 10. Big Sandy, 23-6; 11. Timpson, 16-3; 12. Clarendon, 15-9; 13. Olton, 22-4; 14. Floydada, 28-5; 15. Stockdale, 16-9; 16. Beckville, 25-6; 17. Port Aransas, 22-9; 18. Gruver, 22-9; 19. New Deal, 19-8; 20. Frankston, 16-11; 21. Tolar, 24-6; 22. Santa Maria, 18-9; 23. Grapeland, 22-8; 24. Skidmore-Tynan, 23-5; 25. Ivanhoe Rayburn, 21-6.

Class 1A

1. Graford, 28-3; 2. Jayton, 29-1; 3. Tilden McMullen County, 29-2; 4. Mertzon Irion County, 21-1; 5. Nazareth, 19-6; 6. Texline, 26-4; 7. Lorenzo, 20-8; 8. Garden City, 27-5; 9. Perrin-Whitt, 21-5; 10. Dodd City, 23-7; 11. Brookeland, 24-4; 12. San Perlita, 10-16; 13. Huckabay, 24-5; 14. Slidell, 17-12; 15. Abbott, 12-0; 16. Waelder, 25-7; 17. Fayetteville, 21-7; 18. Neches, 21-8; 19. Martinsville, 24-5; 20. Lenorah Grady, 22-6; 21. Benjamin, 14-1; 22. Munday, 21-4; 23. Lingleville, 16-9; 24. Rankin, 18-5; 25. Gordon, 19-9.

BOYS PRIVATE

TAPPS 6A/SPC 4A

1. Plano Prestonwood Christian, 25-6; 2. Houston Christian, 28-4; 3. Houston St. Thomas, 23-1; 4. Tomball Concordia Lutheran, 21-8; 5. SA Central Catholic, 22-8; 6. SA Antonian Prep, 27-9; 7. Plano John Paul II, 14-16; 8. Dallas Parish Episocpal, 21-12; 9. Houston Bellaire Episcopal, 14-15; 10. Addison Trinity Christian, 27-9.

TAPPS 5A/SPC 3A

1. Austin St. Michael’s, 21-8; 2. The Woodlands Christian, 24-8; 3. Frisco Legacy Christian, 29-7; 4. Houston Second Baptist, 25-8; 5. Arlington Oakridge, 23-8; 6. Austin Regents School, 24-9; 7. Midland Christian, 21-14; 8. The Woodlands John Cooper, 17-14; 9. FW Christian, 20-15; 10. FW Southwest Christian, 20-11.

TAPPS 4A

1. Lubbock Trinity Christian, 24-6; 2. Houston St.(asterisk) Thomas Episcopal, 20-6; 3. Austin Brentwood Christian, 22-7; 4. Arlington Grace Prep, 17-8; 5. Schertz John Paul II, 16-15; 6. McKinney Christian, 27-10; 7. Bullard Brook Hill, 18-6; 8. Austin Veritas, 20-6; 9. San Antonio Holy Cross, 18-12; 10. Houston Cypress Christian, 15-9.

TAPPS 3A

1. Houston St. Francis Episcopal, 21-7; 2. Houston Westbury Christian, 21-10; 3. Lubbock Christian, 26-2; 4. Dallas Akiba Yavneh, 22-5; 5. Houston Lutheran North, 17-8; 6. Waco Live Oak Classical, 28-1; 7. Marble Falls Faith, 17-8; 8. Richardson North Dallas Adventist, 16-8; 9. New Braunfels Christian, 17-10; 10. Lucas Christian, 16-12.

TAPPS 2A

1. Lubbock All Saints Episcopal, 26-2; 2. Galveston O’Connell, 22-9; 3. Abilene Christian, 20-4; 4. Houston Grace Christian, 12-23; 5. Dallas First Baptist, 19-4; 6. FW Bethesda Christian, 26-5; 7. Austin Juan Diego Catholic, 25-9; 8. Longview Trinity, 12-2; 9. Wylie Prep, 12-2; 10. Pflugerville Concordia, 21-9.

TAPPS 1A

1. Cypress Covenant, 22-8; 2. DeSoto Canterbury Kingdom, 17-9; 3. Dallas The Winston, 18-5; 4. Fredericksburg Heritage, 16-4; 5. Baytown Christian, 12-3; 6. North Prosper Prestonwood Christian, 14-5; 7. Spring Founders Christian, 18-10; 8. Amarillo Accelerate Christian, 19-8; 9. San Angelo Cornerstone, 19-8; 10. Alamo Macedonian, 23-10.