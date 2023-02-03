AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 3, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Banner Christian 98, SPIRIT Home School 53

Blue Ridge School 52, Miller School 50

Cave Spring 67, Pulaski County 35

E.C. Glass 61, Rustburg 37

Eastern View 73, King George 65

Hargrave Military 102, Fishburne Military 54

Highland-Warrenton 64, Springdale Prep, Md. 58

Honaker 67, Holston 46

Isle of Wight Academy 63, Greenbrier Christian 48

Peninsula Catholic 80, Hampton Roads 42

Rappahannock 75, K&Q Central 32

Roanoke Catholic 55, Eastern Mennonite 42

StoneBridge School 61, Southampton Academy 39

Virginia Academy 68, Christ Chapel Academy 50

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

