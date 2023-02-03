Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Banner Christian 98, SPIRIT Home School 53
Blue Ridge School 52, Miller School 50
Cave Spring 67, Pulaski County 35
E.C. Glass 61, Rustburg 37
Eastern View 73, King George 65
Hargrave Military 102, Fishburne Military 54
Highland-Warrenton 64, Springdale Prep, Md. 58
Honaker 67, Holston 46
Isle of Wight Academy 63, Greenbrier Christian 48
Peninsula Catholic 80, Hampton Roads 42
Rappahannock 75, K&Q Central 32
Roanoke Catholic 55, Eastern Mennonite 42
StoneBridge School 61, Southampton Academy 39
Virginia Academy 68, Christ Chapel Academy 50
