Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class A=
Section 2=
Semifinal=
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 77, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 60
Mankato Loyola 33, Martin County West 32
Section 5=
Quarterfinal=
Barnum 55, Cromwell 52
Browerville/Eagle Valley 70, Pine River-Backus 58
Kaleidoscope Charter 69, East Central 66
Nevis 80, Swanville 62
Section 6=
Quarterfinal=
Battle Lake 91, NCEUH 57
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 58, Hancock 42
Border West 70, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 62
Henning 68, Hillcrest Lutheran 54
Section 8=
Quarterfinal=
Fertile-Beltrami 58, Cass Lake-Bena 57
Fosston 53, Ada-Borup/Norman County West 37
Sacred Heart 77, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 58
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 70, Northern Freeze 43
Class AA=
Section 2=
Semifinal=
Maple River 64, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 53
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 73, Norwood-Young America 72
Section 8=
Quarterfinal=
Barnesville 48, Perham 43
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 75, East Grand Forks 62
Hawley 74, Wadena-Deer Creek 54
Thief River Falls 78, Pelican Rapids 63
