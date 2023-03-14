AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 14, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class A=

Section 2=

Semifinal=

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 77, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 60

Mankato Loyola 33, Martin County West 32

Section 5=

Quarterfinal=

Barnum 55, Cromwell 52

Browerville/Eagle Valley 70, Pine River-Backus 58

Kaleidoscope Charter 69, East Central 66

Nevis 80, Swanville 62

Section 6=

Quarterfinal=

Battle Lake 91, NCEUH 57

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 58, Hancock 42

Border West 70, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 62

Henning 68, Hillcrest Lutheran 54

Section 8=

Quarterfinal=

Fertile-Beltrami 58, Cass Lake-Bena 57

Fosston 53, Ada-Borup/Norman County West 37

Sacred Heart 77, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 58

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 70, Northern Freeze 43

Class AA=

Section 2=

Semifinal=

Maple River 64, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 53

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 73, Norwood-Young America 72

Section 8=

Quarterfinal=

Barnesville 48, Perham 43

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 75, East Grand Forks 62

Hawley 74, Wadena-Deer Creek 54

Thief River Falls 78, Pelican Rapids 63

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.