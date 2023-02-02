AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 2, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

American Leadership-Gilbert 80, Eastmark 62

Arete-Mesa Prep 80, Miami 46

Bradshaw Mountain 68, Lee Williams High School 49

Cactus 91, Phoenix Goldwater 45

Combs 66, Poston Butte 61

Eagar Round Valley 63, Valley Sanders 38

El Mirage Dysart 75, Vista Grande 42

Elfrida Valley 61, Tombstone 58

Flagstaff Coconino 61, Flagstaff 49

Flagstaff Northland Prep 43, Glendale Prep 38

Gilbert Christian 69, Pusch Ridge Christian 51

Mountainside 61, Glendale North Pointe 41

Peoria Sunrise Mountain 80, Paradise Valley 72

Phoenix Christian 100, Basis Charter Phoenix 27

Phoenix Country Day 78, Madison Highland 36

Phoenix St. Mary’s 101, Scottsdale Saguaro 64

Sahuarita 57, Rio Rico 44

San Carlos 56, Gilbert Classical Academy 43

Tempe 68, Apache Junction 44

Trinity Christian 64, Telesis Preparatory High School 24

Tucson Catalina Foothills 58, Tucson Arizona IRHS 52

Tucson Pueblo 73, Tucson Flowing Wells 62

Tucson Sabino 86, Tucson Empire 47

Tucson Sahuaro 55, Tucson Salpointe 45

Yuma 88, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 75

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.