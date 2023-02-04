AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 4, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

AGWSR, Ackley 59, East Marshall, LeGrand 34

Algona 66, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 23

Ar-We-Va, Westside 62, Paton-Churdan 38

Atlantic 56, Denison-Schleswig 18

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 61, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 57

Bondurant Farrar 56, Gilbert 53

Boone 40, Carroll 36

CAM, Anita 63, Glidden-Ralston 55

Carlisle 51, ADM, Adel 38

Cascade,Western Dubuque 46, Bellevue 34

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 67, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 53

Central Elkader 60, North Fayette Valley 36

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 62, Sibley-Ocheyedan 58

Clear Lake 52, Iowa Falls-Alden 29

Coon Rapids-Bayard 52, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 33

Creston 58, Red Oak 24

Dallas Center-Grimes 42, Indianola 36

Davenport, North 68, Davenport, West 21

Decorah 61, Waukon 42

Des Moines Christian 44, Panorama, Panora 25

Des Moines, North 58, Des Moines, Lincoln 35

Des Moines, Roosevelt 53, Ottumwa 37

Diagonal 55, Hamburg, Pa. 48

Dike-New Hartford 73, Aplington-Parkersburg 36

Earlham 57, Ogden 14

East Buchanan, Winthrop 51, Calamus-Wheatland 40

East Mills 60, Essex 22

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 65, Montezuma 56

Edgewood-Colesburg 52, Midland, Wyoming 44

Estherville Lincoln Central 55, Spirit Lake 43

Fort Dodge 56, Marshalltown 21

Fremont Mills, Tabor 58, Griswold 18

    • GMG, Garwin 42, Belle Plaine 27

    Hinton 61, West Sioux 43

    Hudson 53, Denver 36

    Iowa City Liberty High School 72, Iowa City West 60

    Jesup 56, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 54

    Logan-Magnolia 45, IKM-Manning 31

    Maquoketa 66, Camanche 15

    Mount Ayr 59, Bedford 19

    Murray 57, Moulton-Udell 31

    Nevada 41, Greene County 15

    New Hampton 74, Charles City 33

    Newell-Fonda 76, Alta-Aurelia 26

    Nodaway Valley 77, Lenox 64

    North Butler, Greene 50, Rockford 31

    North Linn, Troy Mills 84, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 32

    North Polk, Alleman 60, Ballard 52

    North Union 46, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 40

    Okoboji, Milford 48, Boyden-Hull 47

    Osage 57, Northwood-Kensett 24

    Oskaloosa 43, Newton 35

    PAC-LM 60, West Bend-Mallard 23

    PCM, Monroe 54, Roland-Story, Story City 36

    Pella 49, Pella Christian 24

    Pleasant Valley 54, Assumption, Davenport 51

    Prairie, Cedar Rapids 58, Cedar Rapids, Washington 40

    Regina, Iowa City 75, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 60

    Rock Valley 47, Sheldon 33

    Sioux City, East 61, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 39

    Sioux City, North 51, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 26

    Sioux City, West 49, LeMars 46

    Southeast Valley 74, East Sac County 68

    Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 51, East Union, Afton 26

    Spencer 62, Storm Lake 47

    Springville 66, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 31

    St. Mary’s, Remsen 69, Akron-Westfield 34

    Tripoli 26, North Tama, Traer 22

    Wahlert, Dubuque 56, Epworth, Western Dubuque 45

    Waterloo, East 41, Ames 33

    Waterloo, West 59, Cedar Falls 49

    Waukee Northwest 52, Urbandale 25

    West Liberty 79, Durant-Bennett 44

    West Lyon, Inwood 61, Sioux Center 31

    Woodbine 60, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 52

    SEISC Shootout=

    Burlington Notre Dame 51, WACO, Wayland 45

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

