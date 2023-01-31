Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cedar Bluffs 52, Iowa School for the Deaf, Iowa 4
Lutheran High Northeast 63, Riverside 39
Pawnee City 54, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 41
Sterling 51, Lewiston 48
Sutton 54, Thayer Central 40
Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament=
Elgin Public/Pope John 70, Niobrara-Verdigre 31
North Central 43, Boyd County 39
Twin Valley Conference Tournament=
Kenesaw 59, Franklin 35
Red Cloud 45, Lawrence-Nelson 33
Shelton 66, Silver Lake 25
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/