March 26, 2023 GMT
Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
MSHSL State Tournament=
Class AAAA=
Championship=
Wayzata 75, Park Center 71, OT
Third Place=
Lakeville North 83, Eastview 70
Class AAA=
Championship=
Totino-Grace 50, DeLaSalle 46
Third Place=
Orono 67, Alexandria 63
Class AA=
Championship=
Albany, N.Y. 72, Minnehaha Academy 65
Third Place=
Holy Family Catholic 86, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 79
Class A=
Championship=
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 59, New Life Academy 49
Fifth Place=
Nevis 62, Sacred Heart 47
Third Place=
Spring Grove 68, Cherry 43
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/