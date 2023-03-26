AP NEWS
    Saturday’s Scores

    The Associated PressMarch 26, 2023 GMT

    BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

    MSHSL State Tournament=

    Class AAAA=

    Championship=

    Wayzata 75, Park Center 71, OT

    Third Place=

    Lakeville North 83, Eastview 70

    Class AAA=

    Championship=

    Totino-Grace 50, DeLaSalle 46

    Third Place=

    Orono 67, Alexandria 63

    Class AA=

    Championship=

    Albany, N.Y. 72, Minnehaha Academy 65

    Third Place=

    Holy Family Catholic 86, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 79

    Class A=

    Championship=

    Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 59, New Life Academy 49

    Fifth Place=

    Nevis 62, Sacred Heart 47

    Third Place=

    Spring Grove 68, Cherry 43

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.