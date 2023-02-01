Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen 77, C. Milton Wright 48
Annapolis 62, North County 53
Bel Air 75, Rising Sun 41
Broadneck 53, Northeast - AA 38
Brunswick 55, Catoctin 45
Cambridge/SD 76, North Dorchester 56
Delmarva Christian, Del. 60, Worcester Prep School 38
Edgewood 61, Joppatowne 58
Fallston 61, North East 58
Frederick 66, South Hagerstown 27
Frederick Douglass 73, Surrattsville 56
Gwynn Park 73, Central 41
Harford Tech 58, Franklin 52
Heritage Academy 56, Grace Academy 54
James M. Bennett 72, Snow Hill 45
Lake Clifton 83, National Academy Foundation 17
Laurel 76, High Point 41
MD School for the Deaf 49, Perry Hall Christian 43
Manchester Valley 54, Century 40
Meade 68, Glen Burnie 61
Mergenthaler 78, Reginald Lewis 47
Notre Dame, W.Va. 53, Oakland Southern 46
Old Mill 77, Arundel 53
Oxon Hill 66, Crossland 28
Pasadena Chesapeake 50, Harwood Southern 47
Patterson 51, Academy for College and Career Exploration 42
Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 69, Bishop McNamara 65
Pikesville 69, Francis Scott Key 48
Queen Annes County 51, Easton 45
Severna Park 59, Chesapeake Science Point Charter School (CSP) 23
Smithsburg 43, Williamsport 34
South River 80, Crofton 53
Springdale Prep 66, Mt Zion 61
St. John’s Catholic Prep 72, Bishop O’Connell, Va. 59
Thomas Johnson 59, Linganore 52
Urbana 73, North Hagerstown 46
Walkersville 57, Boonsboro 43
Wicomico 88, Crisfield 50
Wise 79, Parkdale 60
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/