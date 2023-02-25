AP NEWS
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams-Friendship 64, Nekoosa 45

Appleton North 74, Oshkosh West 54

Ashwaubenon 74, Notre Dame 63

Auburndale 53, Edgar 27

Barneveld 67, Black Hawk 40

Berlin 54, Plymouth 51

Burlington 58, Waterford 56

Cambridge 73, Wisconsin Heights 61

Cameron 78, Ashland 34

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 70, Spooner 57

Clintonville 82, Denmark 72

Crivitz 80, Wausaukee 21

D.C. Everest 70, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 48

De Pere 74, Pulaski 54

Dodgeville 57, River Valley 41

Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 59, Mishicot 44

Faith Christian 71, Kenosha Reuther 70

Fort Atkinson 63, Watertown 45

Frederic 81, Birchwood 55

Gibraltar 42, Algoma 40

Gilmanton 60, Independence 41

Green Bay Southwest 71, Green Bay Preble 57

Kenosha Indian Trail 62, Racine Case 40

Kewaunee 84, Sturgeon Bay 45

Madison Abundant Life 83, Madison Country Day 33

Marathon 76, Assumption 46

Mauston 60, Westfield Area 45

Messmer 80, Augustine Prep 44

Mondovi 68, Boyceville 40

Newman Catholic 68, Stratford 46

Oregon 81, Portage 58

Oshkosh North 73, Neenah 59

Owen-Withee 67, Osseo-Fairchild 46

Pittsville 76, Rosholt 53

Rhinelander 52, Tomahawk 42

Seymour 50, Green Bay West 40

Sheboygan North 64, Bay Port 58

Spencer 64, Stanley-Boyd 60

Sun Prairie 89, Madison West 60

Tigerton 72, Wolf River Lutheran 36

    • University School of Milwaukee 72, University Lake/Trinity 61

    Waunakee 73, Stoughton 61

    Wayland Academy 66, Dodgeland 56

    Williams Bay 74, Palmyra-Eagle 44

    Wisconsin Dells 65, Wautoma 55

