Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 1A Region 1=
Championship=
Bishop Garrigan 76, Riceville 41
Class 1A Region 2=
Championship=
Newell-Fonda 76, AGWSR, Ackley 39
Class 1A Region 3=
Championship=
North Linn, Troy Mills 69, Montezuma 40
Class 1A Region 4=
Championship=
St. Mary’s, Remsen 51, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 43
Class 1A Region 5=
Championship=
Woodbine 59, Westwood, Sloan 42
Class 1A Region 6=
Championship=
West Fork, Sheffield 56, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 37
Class 1A Region 7=
Championship=
Martensdale-St. Marys 67, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 61
Class 1A Region 8=
Championship=
Winfield-Mount Union 52, North Mahaska, New Sharon 47
Class 2A Region 1=
Championship=
Dike-New Hartford 67, Bellevue 28
Class 2A Region 4=
Championship=
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 71, Hudson 65
Class 2A Region 5=
Championship=
Aplington-Parkersburg 50, Beckman, Dyersville 38
Class 2A Region 6=
Championship=
Regina, Iowa City 55, Mediapolis 54, OT
Class 2A Region 7=
Championship=
Treynor 26, Panorama, Panora 23
Class 2A Region 8=
Championship=
PAC-LM 50, Underwood 45
