Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allentown 66, Trenton Catholic 58
Brick Memorial 64, Middletown North 48
Camden 88, Bishop Eustace Prep 46
Camden Eastside 60, Camden Catholic 58
Clifton 40, Livingston 39
College Achieve Paterson 74, Bogota 62
DePaul Catholic def. Dwight-Morrow, forfeit
Delaware Valley Regional 58, Pingry 53
Delbarton 53, Chatham 40
Don Bosco Prep 61, Ridgewood 45
East Orange 58, Montclair 48
Eastern 56, Haddonfield 49
Eastside Paterson 90, Wayne Hills 31
Egg Harbor 55, Mainland Regional 41
Franklin 68, Hillsborough 57
Freehold Township 67, Point Pleasant Boro 55
Gill St. Bernard’s 58, Watchung Hills 49
Haddon Township 51, Camden Academy Charter 48
High Point 62, Belvidere 53
Hightstown 70, Pennington 50
Indian Hills 60, Bergen Tech 36
Iselin Kennedy 67, Passaic Valley 61
Jackson Memorial 79, Matawan 71
Jefferson 59, Morris Hills 56
Keyport 69, Jonathan Dayton 57
Linden 68, Elizabeth 54
Manasquan 68, Raritan 42
Manville 52, Keansburg 38
Mendham 62, Roxbury 26
Middletown South 66, Ocean Township 54
Montclair Kimberley 65, Weequahic 61
Mountain Lakes 56, Wallkill Valley 53
New Brunswick 60, Calvary Christian 53
Newark Tech 71, Glen Ridge 48
Newton 64, Kinnelon 60
North Hunterdon 50, Mount Olive 48
North Plainfield 83, Middlesex 81
Northern Highlands 59, Fair Lawn 55
Oratory Catholic 58, Madison 54
Paramus 58, Passaic 49
Paramus Catholic 72, Demarest 63
Parsippany Hills 66, Parsippany 44
Paul VI 71, Sterling 58
Pennsauken 48, Palmyra 42
Pequannock 78, Montville 63
Phillipsburg 57, North Warren 28
Princeton 52, Hopewell Valley Central 48
Ramsey 50, Fort Lee 43
Ranney 77, St. Rose 73
Ridge 66, Immaculata 61
Ridgefield 75, North Arlington 63
Roselle 80, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 61
Roselle Catholic 72, Union Catholic 56
Roselle Park 58, Bard 45
Rutgers Prep 76, Bound Brook 66
Seton Hall Prep 53, Caldwell 44
St. Augustine 72, Middle Township 58
St. Joseph-Montvale 77, Hackensack 59
St. Mary’s-Rutherford 75, Elmwood Park 52
Summit 88, Warren Hills 53
Tenafly 58, Dwight-Englewood 50
Toms River North 58, Neptune 56
Veritas Christian Academy 62, Morristown-Beard 48
Vernon 47, West Milford 40
Waldwick 54, New Milford 51
West Deptford 77, Collingswood 72
West Essex 64, Wayne Valley 52
West Orange 51, Bloomfield 46
Westwood 51, Ridgefield Park 42
Whippany Park 60, Lenape Valley 52
