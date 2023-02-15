AP NEWS
Tuesday's Scores

February 15, 2023

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allentown 66, Trenton Catholic 58

Brick Memorial 64, Middletown North 48

Camden 88, Bishop Eustace Prep 46

Camden Eastside 60, Camden Catholic 58

Clifton 40, Livingston 39

College Achieve Paterson 74, Bogota 62

DePaul Catholic def. Dwight-Morrow, forfeit

Delaware Valley Regional 58, Pingry 53

Delbarton 53, Chatham 40

Don Bosco Prep 61, Ridgewood 45

East Orange 58, Montclair 48

Eastern 56, Haddonfield 49

Eastside Paterson 90, Wayne Hills 31

Egg Harbor 55, Mainland Regional 41

Franklin 68, Hillsborough 57

Freehold Township 67, Point Pleasant Boro 55

Gill St. Bernard’s 58, Watchung Hills 49

Haddon Township 51, Camden Academy Charter 48

High Point 62, Belvidere 53

Hightstown 70, Pennington 50

Indian Hills 60, Bergen Tech 36

Iselin Kennedy 67, Passaic Valley 61

Jackson Memorial 79, Matawan 71

Jefferson 59, Morris Hills 56

Keyport 69, Jonathan Dayton 57

Linden 68, Elizabeth 54

Manasquan 68, Raritan 42

Manville 52, Keansburg 38

Mendham 62, Roxbury 26

Middletown South 66, Ocean Township 54

Montclair Kimberley 65, Weequahic 61

Mountain Lakes 56, Wallkill Valley 53

New Brunswick 60, Calvary Christian 53

Newark Tech 71, Glen Ridge 48

Newton 64, Kinnelon 60

North Hunterdon 50, Mount Olive 48

North Plainfield 83, Middlesex 81

    • Northern Highlands 59, Fair Lawn 55

    Oratory Catholic 58, Madison 54

    Paramus 58, Passaic 49

    Paramus Catholic 72, Demarest 63

    Parsippany Hills 66, Parsippany 44

    Paul VI 71, Sterling 58

    Pennsauken 48, Palmyra 42

    Pequannock 78, Montville 63

    Phillipsburg 57, North Warren 28

    Princeton 52, Hopewell Valley Central 48

    Ramsey 50, Fort Lee 43

    Ranney 77, St. Rose 73

    Ridge 66, Immaculata 61

    Ridgefield 75, North Arlington 63

    Roselle 80, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 61

    Roselle Catholic 72, Union Catholic 56

    Roselle Park 58, Bard 45

    Rutgers Prep 76, Bound Brook 66

    Seton Hall Prep 53, Caldwell 44

    St. Augustine 72, Middle Township 58

    St. Joseph-Montvale 77, Hackensack 59

    St. Mary’s-Rutherford 75, Elmwood Park 52

    Summit 88, Warren Hills 53

    Tenafly 58, Dwight-Englewood 50

    Toms River North 58, Neptune 56

    Veritas Christian Academy 62, Morristown-Beard 48

    Vernon 47, West Milford 40

    Waldwick 54, New Milford 51

    West Deptford 77, Collingswood 72

    West Essex 64, Wayne Valley 52

    West Orange 51, Bloomfield 46

    Westwood 51, Ridgefield Park 42

    Whippany Park 60, Lenape Valley 52

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

